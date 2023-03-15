Fairview Microwave's New Mil-Spec GPS/GNSS Antennas Support Portable and Mobile GPS/GNSS Applications

New Antennas Are Useful for Mobile and Small-Form-Factor Applications

IRVINE, Calif. , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just introduced a new series of mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas for use in a variety of mobile and small form factor applications.

Fairview's mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas provide coverage from 1597 MHz to 1607 MHz, are available in active and passive versions, and are IP67-rated to address harsh environments.

These MIL-STD-810G GPS/GNSS antennas include multi-standard GPS L1, GALLILEO E1 and GLONASS options and are designed for environmental performance according to the MIL-STD-810G standard.

Additionally, these GPS/GNSS antennas feature nominal gain options of -3 dBic and +10 dBic, linear polarization for enhanced cross-polarized isolation, and SMA mounts.

"Our innovative, mil-spec, active and passive GPS/GNSS antenna units are perfectly suited for use in rugged terrain where low profile, low drag, bullet style antennas are required," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

