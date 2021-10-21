U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

FairX announces plans to launch Micro Crude Oil Futures on October 25

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Exchange (FairX), the new Chicago-based global futures exchange built for the retail market, announced today that on October 25, the exchange will launch Micro Crude Oil Futures, pending approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

FairX (PRNewsfoto/FairX)
FairX (PRNewsfoto/FairX)

The cash-settled contract, based on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil benchmark, will represent the most cost-effective way for the retail market to trade the price of crude oil.

FairX CEO Neal Brady said: "We're excited to broaden our product line with Micro Crude Oil Futures as we continue on our mission to provide the retail sector with around-the-clock, low-cost opportunities to access liquid futures markets. Our partnership with Nodal Clear provides critical risk management to our business model as we expand into this new asset class."

Nodal Clear, a subsidiary of Nodal Exchange, provides clearing for all FairX contracts.

"Nodal Clear is excited to provide the clearing services to support the launch of FairX Micro Crude Oil Futures, enabling retail access to this significant commodity," said Paul Cusenza, Chairman & CEO of Nodal Clear.

Boris Ilyevsky, Chief Product and Strategy Officer of FairX, added: "We're breaking down the barriers that have kept many individual investors from participating in the futures market and in key sectors like oil by designing our products specifically for them – making them straightforward and easy to understand with low fees and free market data. We've listened closely to what retail investors need and believe our products appeal not only to experienced futures traders but to those individuals who have long desired to take positions in markets that have been cost-prohibitive, too large or unnecessarily complex."

The FairX Micro Crude Oil Futures contract, sized at 100 barrels, will trade 23 hours a day, Sunday through Friday, from 6 pm ET through 5 pm ET. More information on the contracts can be found at fairx.com/oil. For more information on brokers offering FairX products, visit fairx.com/brokers.

FairX launched this year in collaboration with many of the leading online brokerage firms, clearing firms and liquidity providers. Initial contracts trading on the exchange include futures on the Bloomberg US Large Cap Index, tracking the largest 500 companies by market cap, and on the SuperTech Index, tracking 15 of the largest and most actively traded companies engaged in high-growth technology, media and manufacturing industries. Both products are offered in two contract sizes, Nano and Micro.

About FairX

Fair Exchange (FairX) was founded in collaboration with leading online brokers to meet the needs of the global retail investor. FairX is a trademarked operating name of LMX Labs, LLC, the legal entity registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM) regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Contracts traded on the exchange clear through Nodal Clear. To learn more about FairX, please visit www.fairx.com | LinkedIn: FairX | Twitter: @fairx.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairx-announces-plans-to-launch-micro-crude-oil-futures-on-october-25-301405537.html

SOURCE FairX

