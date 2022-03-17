U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.43
    +4.57 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,095.49
    +32.39 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.43
    -7.12 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.08
    +11.36 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.80
    +6.76 (+7.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.80
    +38.60 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    +0.98 (+3.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1093
    +0.0058 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1560
    -0.0320 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3122
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6860
    -0.0720 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,975.56
    +75.42 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.78
    +2.51 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.61
    +58.93 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

FairySwap Locks $6 Million of Value on Platform in Initial Staking Campaign

·3 min read

Successful giveaway campaign sends FairySwap off to the races!

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FairySwap, a novel type of privacy-preserving DEX, successfully locked value exceeding $6 million on its platform (TVL), from a giveaway campaign lasting 12 days. Liquidity mining starts soon, which will distribute 97% of governance tokens to its community, ensuring community control of the DEX.

Created to reward early adopters and encourage future liquidity mining, total locked volume of FRA tokens (Findora's native token) during the campaign reached 187,388,406 with thousands of community participants. Those members will share a 60,000 $FAIRY reward pool.

FairySwap is geared to keeping sensitive personal and transaction data private on a public blockchain. Leveraging zero-knowledge proof technology on Findora's Native Chain, FairySwap offers confidential transactions that can shield data like transaction amount, types of assets used, even wallet addresses. FairySwap will be able to protect this information even while publicly verifying it on the Findora blockchain.

With the liquidity that was locked on the platform, the project plans to soon start liquidity mining. For updates on official start date, the FairySwap team advises users to follow them on Twitter or Telegram. Liquidity mining is key to FairySwap's future governance.

100% of governance tokens will be distributed to users, the vast majority, 97% through liquidity mining rewards. Liquidity mining is thus very important for the community from the beginning, and ongoing because they will decide FairySwap's future.

"FairySwap is proud of its radical commitment to the democratization of DeFi and is excited to open liquidity mining," said a spokeswoman. "We've structured our tokenomics this way to make sure that those who use the platform also govern it. We didn't reserve tokens for insiders or angel investors. We want the future of privacy finance to be truly decentralized."

About Fairy Swap:

FairySwap is the first Automated Market Maker Decentralized Exchange built on Findora, a new kind of blockchain that provides on-chain confidentiality and programmable privacy. With Findora's EVM, FairySwap gives you unbelievably fast cross-chain swaps with Layer 1 chains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, while minimizing fees and maximizing efficiency.

FairySwap is pioneering Findora's DeFi and metaverse future, with 100% commitment to privacy protection, auditable transparency, and permissionless access. We're creating a future where anyone in the world can access needed financial services without exposing personal data or risking identity theft.

Learn more at http://fairyswap.finance/ or join their community https://t.me/FAIRYSWAP

About Findora

Findora is a privacy blockchain, built with zero-knowledge proofs, which aims to establish "PriFi" or Privacy Finance. Using state-of-the-art technology like bulletproofs and PLONKs, Findora creates a publicly verifiable ledger that doesn't expose any individual or transaction data. Built to provide privacy and auditability, it's the next step in blockchain technology.

Learn more https://findora.org/

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12909373

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairyswap-locks-6-million-of-value-on-platform-in-initial-staking-campaign-301504741.html

SOURCE FairySwap

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Green Flag for fuboTV in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Looking specifically at the rest of 2022, here is one green flag and one red flag for investors considering fuboTV. In its most recent quarter ended Dec. 31, fuboTV boasted 1.1 million subscribers. The tailwind from stay-at-home orders may be fading, but fuboTV has one other tailwind at its back -- its superiority over cable TV.

  • A 4-month-old cryptocurrency startup is now worth more than $1B after raising a $200M round

    Maybe Meta Platform Inc.'s abandoned cryptocurrency efforts weren't entirely a waste of time. After leaving the social networking giant in December, a pair of veterans of its digital currency effort launched a blockchain technology startup called Aptos Labs. Mo Shaikh and Avery Chang, the CEO and chief technology officer, respectively, of the Palo Alto startup left Meta because it wasn't making progress on its cryptocurrency project, Shaikh told Bloomberg.

  • China’s Pacific Networks Ejected From U.S. Over Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission ejected Pacific Networks Corp. and ComNet (USA) LLC from the U.S. market, continuing a series of bans of Chinese telecommunications companies over security concerns.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkrainePower

  • Bitcoin and ETH Show Signs of Life, WAVES Could Rally To $38

    Bitcoin price started an increase above $40,000, Ethereum’s ether cleared the $2,670 resistance, and WAVES could extend rally towards $36 or $38.

  • Crypto investor who lost $225,000 overnight warns others it’s still the ‘Wild West’

    After a hacker exploited DeFI lending protocol Agave on Tuesday, investors were left shocked and drained of funds.

  • Nansen Adds Terra for On-Chain Analytics as Home of LUNA Grows as DeFi Hub

    It becomes the sixth blockchain to be supported by the popular data platform.

  • Ethereum Merge Takes Place on Kiln Testnet

    Kiln is the final public testnet before Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake network.

  • Defi Protocols Agave and Hundred Finance Suffer Hack of $11M

    Another Defi exploit has led Agave and Hundred Finance to pause operations while investigations continue to figure out the hack.

  • Alphabet Is Betting Big on Cybersecurity -- What It Means for Investors

    First Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) reported an upcoming 20-for-1 stock split, and now Amazon is following suit. A much bigger shred of news coming from Google has been all but buried by the upcoming stock split: Alphabet is acquiring cybersecurity platform Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $5.4 billion, which it will add to its Google Cloud segment. Google's acquisition of Mandiant is simple enough.

  • Bit Digital Has Deployed 39% of Its Crypto Mining Rigs in North America

    The firm has shipped all of its machines out of China, but is waiting on hosting capacity to be completed.

  • 3 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Bitcoin in the Dust in March

    Bitcoin is down nearly 3% this past week, while these three projects have blazed past it with big double-digit gains.

  • Crypto Startup That Wants to Scan Everyone’s Eyeballs Is Having Some Trouble

    (Bloomberg) -- Worldcoin — the billion-dollar startup that wants to give cryptocurrency to every living human by imaging their eyes — has recently halted operations in at least seven countries due to a host of logistical hurdles that have prompted it to redraw its launch plans.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is

  • ISM and OneWeb Partner to Bridge Digital Divide for Remote Canadians

    ISM, an IT managed services provider and subsidiary of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, have partnered to offer competitive internet access to remote organizations and communities across Canada.

  • Eastlink launches 5G network powered by Ericsson

    Eastlink announced today the launch of its 5G network, powered by Ericsson technology, with the activation of its first 18 sites in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and plans to expand its 5G coverage area in the months ahead.

  • Could Solana be a Multibagger?

    Rising inflation drove investors away from investments considered risky -- such as cryptocurrency. In this context, you might wonder if Solana's gains are over -- or if this young crypto player once again may be a multibagger. Like many of its rivals, this crypto is a blockchain with its own token called "sol."

  • No Contest: My Top Crypto to Buy Now

    Crypto prices may be on a downhill slide, but that also means now is the most affordable time to invest. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have fallen by more than 40% since November of last year, and investing now means buying at a discount. Especially with all the volatility within the market right now, not all cryptocurrencies will survive over the long term.

  • US Chamber Launches Commission on Artificial Intelligence to Advance U.S. Leadership

    Jordan Crenshaw, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center conducted a nationwide media tour to discuss new commission.

  • Supply-Chain Obsession Is a Prime Day Gift for Amazon Air

    Since the Covid-19 crisis started, e-commerce purchases have skyrocketed and a lot of belly-hold space in planes has been removed. Many air-freight companies have seized the opportunity to grow and Amazon has taken the lead.

  • SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce discusses what’s next for crypto regulation

    As decentralized finance (DeFi) moves closer to becoming a mainstream reality, rather than an alternative parallel financial system, can government regulators be far behind? Pro Tip: Attending DeFi & The Future of Programmable Money is free, but you need to register to secure your seat at the crypto table. The summit is sponsored by Sommelier Finance, a leading crypto project, co-founded by Zaki Manian, designed to automate decentralized finance trading.

  • How Oracle Use Cases Will Upgrade the Blockchain Sector

    To facilitate cross-chain DeFi which interacts with CBDC and cryptocurrencies, oracles are an absolute necessity for both foreign exchange and cryptocurrency data conversion. The post How Oracle Use Cases Will Upgrade the Blockchain Sector appeared first on Worth.