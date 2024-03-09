'Fairytale' mansion on Yellow Creek in Bath sells for $1.8M. A look at the unique property

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Bath Township as the top seller for week of Jan. 2, 2024, with a price of $1,871,892.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

2514 Yellow Creek Rd, Bath Township, $1,871,892

3470 Sanborn Cir, Richfield Village, $829,690

5796 Timberline Trl, Hudson, $795,000

3708 Coldwater Cir, Richfield Village, $725,630

3806 Sawbridge Dr, Richfield Village, $715,040

2465 Brecksville Rd, Richfield Village, $685,000

656 Timber Creek Dr, Bath Township, $670,000

3810 Jacobs Ln, Green, $535,000

3513 Patterson Cir, Richfield Village, $521,330

3521 Patterson Ln, Richfield Village, $513,680

According to Realtor.com, the Bath home on Yellow Creek Road was built in 1932 on an 8.67-acre lot. At 5,951 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The first line of the listing paints quite the picture before you even see any images of the home: "Step down stone paths bordered by barnstone covered in ivy and hear the sounds of Yellow Creek's waterfalls and know you're home at 2514 Yellow Creek Rd., a fairytale creekside estate made of greystone, cedar and filled with Akron history."

The listing notes the home underwent two major renovations since it was built almost 100 years ago in 1999 and 2004. It names a Ludowici clay tile roof, copper gutters, Fischer & Jirouch plaster moldings, eight fireplaces, Pella windows and custom Amish millwork as "just some of the finest materials" used throughout the custom estate.

The octagonal shaped kitchen is filled with windows and features custom chestnut cabinetry, a six-burner Viking stove, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a gas fireplace next to the eating area, the listing states. Off the kitchen is a hearth room with more windows offering wooded views and a gas fireplace.

Story continues

The "cozy" great room has a vaulted ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace, while the stone and cedar screened-in outdoor living room boasts waterfall views and a stone, wood-burning fireplace. The brick patio off of it has a built-in grill and a wood-burning fireplace.

The library, with impressive built-ins, has double doors that lead into the primary suite. The large bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, and offers lots of natural light thanks to two sets of sliding doors leading out to two balconies. There's also a gas fireplace. In the en suite bathroom, there are custom cabinets, a double vanity, a soaking tub with outdoor views and a gas fireplace at the end of it, a steam shower, and a large closet with custom built-ins and laundry set up.

Upstairs are the four remaining bedrooms, the listing states. One with an en suite bathroom and two sharing a jack-and-jill bathroom. There's also another laundry set up.

On the finished lower level, there's a rec room with a bar, wood-burning fire place, a sunken rec room and a full bathroom.

The three-car garage is heated and houses a dog shower.

There's also a barn and a cottage on the grounds.

Take a look at the "storybook" property here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

275 Sobul Ave, to Integrity Residential Solutions LLC, $35,000

562 Hillman Rd, to CSD Wise Properties LLC, $150,000

938 Danmead Ave, to Gurung Sushila, $165,000

parcel 6704833 Laurel Ave, to Kisner Keith, $10

613 Stanley Rd, to Gardiner Linda Joanne, $142,500

784 Bertha Ave, to Eleanor Hudson Homes LLC, $30,000

1612 Garman Rd, to Abou Elias Tony, $135,000

parcel 6703304 Moon St, to Kisner Keith, $10

630 Lafollette St, to Mahdi Ahmed, $121,000

1536 Breiding Rd, to Rai Binod, $207,000

parcel 6805825 Murray Ave, to Htoo Htoo, $145,000

parcel 6835104 Bartges St, to Kisner Keith, $10

parcel 6835092 Steiner Ave, to Kisner Keith, $10

136 Westwood Ave, to N2 Investments LLC, $59,500

179 E Ralston Ave, to Mcgee William J, $172,500

888 Dan St, to Naaaa LLC, $40,000

1734 Manchester Rd, to Victory Oh Solutions LLC, $97,000

2144 Jennifer St, to Bahr Charlie, $225,000

882 E Archwood Ave, to Greenwell Jeremie Allen Jr, $135,000

640 Yerrick Rd, to Samuels Tokesia, $157,000

1095 Carnegie Ave, to Brumfield Diane, $120,000

337 Storer Ave, to Stroud Starlyn G, $47,500

1153 Avon St, to Yang Ailun, $206,000

1132 Bristol Ter, to Mendez Flor Esmeralda Lima, $10,200

152 Stephens Rd, to Opendoor Property Trust 1, $154,500

966 Winton Ave, to Life's Good Properties LLC, $39,000

180 Thorpe St, to Habitat for Humanity of Summit County, $10,000

65 Nickel St, to Gibson Gregory Lee, $25,000

665 Thayer St, to Scalera Christopher, $85,000

799 Amherst St, to Hakim Mohammad, $20,000

1615 Manchester Rd, to Heym Realty LLC, $100,000

514 E Archwood Ave, to Wray Stephen Morris Jr, $143,000

937 Iona Ave, to Verdoot Samuel Vincent, $75,480

65 Nickel St, to 65 Nickel LP, $400,000

433 Herbert Rd, to MCLP Asset Company, $174,856

1123 Hammel St, to Haas Russell T, $24,000

1641 SW 13th St, to CS1 Group Holdings LLC, $90,925

1547 Berendo Ave, to Chery Fagnyole, $225,000

1164 Carey Ave, to Alford Shawn, $120,000

350 Rankin St, to Aeae Akron LLC, $165,000

514 Talbot Ave, to Smith Robert, $75,000

734 Kipling St, to Greenberg Baylee, $50,622

115 Waldorf Dr, to Castrigano Benjamin, $250,000

1417 Laffer Ave, to Mcgall Linda, $65,000

2239 SW 12th St, to Davidson Morris, $135,000

242 Madison Ave, to Boyd Amanda, $25,500

1278 Eastwood Ave, to Splitstone Nathan, $10,000

1058 Greenwood Ave, to Reddish Austin Joseph, $155,000

46 Brighton Dr, to Wells Fargo Bank, $49,600

parcel 6732464 Eastlawn Rear Ave, to 33OHIO Urban Forestry LLC, $19,500

580 Villa Ave, to Jurkovic Ryan, $144,000

157 Myers Ave, to Victory Oh Solutions LLC, $85,200

626 Meredith Ln, to Mantooth Phillip N, $184,900

194 Allies St, to Bengal Investment Inc, $18,000

1107 Delia Ave, to Shulman Jordan A Trustee, $99,000

1246 Murray Ave, to Htoo Htoo, $145,000

1285 Hilltop Dr, to Moffa Preston, $80,000

950 Avon St, to Akerele Stephen, $83,000

Barberton

221 Slate Ridge Dr, to Olatile Oluwatoyin, $221,815

404 S Van Buren Ave, to William E Kittinger LLC, $13,500

parcel 110602 Dan St, to William E Kittinger LLC, $13,500

456 Grandview Ave, to Sanderson Madison M, $155,000

213 Slate Ridge Dr, to Ingram William J, $204,480

570 E Lake Ave, to Mitchell Homes LLC, $96,100

Bath Township

656 Timber Creek Dr, to Anenson Troy, $670,000

2514 Yellow Creek Rd, to Presto Timothy Trustee, $1,871,892

Copley Township

2920 Copley Rd, to Fast House Adventures LLC, $90,000

3861 Gardiner Run, to Nelson Megan, $227,000

769 Rothrock Cir, to Pavlak Joesph, $270,000

Coventry Township

3658 Birdland Ave, to Boulder Homes LLC, $355,000

325 Finland Ave, to Brock Christopher Allen, $83,000

2891 S Main St, to J & J Home Renovations LLC, $120,000

65 Whitefriars Dr, to Thayer Jennifer L, $425,000

Cuyahoga Falls

16 & 18 Adams Ave, to Duffy Greg, $231,000

1864 17th St, to Ravol Mehul, $119,000

3388 Pendleton St, to Boyer Denise L, $225,000

26 & 28 Madison Ave, to Kemp Management LLC, $220,000

2711 13th St, to Welch Kyle, $195,000

1106 Myrtle Ave, to Perry Wesley J.D., $99,992

1208 Sackett Ave, to Watroba Bryan, $170,000

2645 Maplewood St, to Burnette Ryan, $114,625

127 Roanoke Ave, to Bertschi David, $193,500

1509 Campbell St, to Bowman Maxx, $202,000

412 May Ave, to Herrlich Andrew, $127,500

2482 2nd St, to Sawatchoompon Kanumporn, $252,000

2314 Parkview Dr, to Van Meter Eric A, $76,500

1753 Bailey Rd, to Canzonetta Shawn D, $200,000

1318 Forest Glen Dr, to Hammond Justin, $205,000

3375 Northampton Rd, to Swinehart Scott T, $398,000

4006 North Steels Cir, to Rose Richrad J Trustee, $295,000

Fairlawn

100 & 102 Trunko Rd, to Boulder Homes Inc, $225,000

3398 Lenox Village Dr, to Norris Kehla, $185,000

3800 Rosemont Blvd, to Rosemont Leasing LLC, $170,000

Green

2455 Island Dr, to Laymon Andrew, $114,917

2408 Island Dr, to Tungsten Investment Propertys LLC, $120,000

1320 Cherry Wood Way, to Dobbins Arthur IV, $270,000

3925 Meadow Wood Ln, to Baty Kevin J, $448,500

566 Bobwhite Trl, to Norton Blake, $365,000

3792 Rachael Ln, to Pandey Anil, $474,975

3810 Jacobs Ln, to Rijal Binod, $535,000

Hudson

5544 Port Chester Dr, to Dong Wei, $399,000

5796 Timberline Trl, to Singh Kanwar Bharat, $795,000

Macedonia

1028 Iroquois Run, to Johnson Justin T, $330,000

8491 Alexis Dr, to Goimarac Karen F, $451,000

9021 Longbrook Dr, to Armbrecht Jacob M, $300,000

Munroe Falls

129 Munroe Falls Ave, to James Lissa C, $225,000

26 Bermont Ave, to Elias Ethan, $205,000

260 Thomas Ave, to MTM Real Estate Investors LLC, $190,000

New Franklin

5749 Memory Dr, to Tibbitts Kathryn, $390,000

1156 Midland Ave, to Davis Emmalee Rose, $176,000

Northfield Center Township

7286 Chatham Ct, to Skunta Rosemarie E, $168,470

Northfield Village

212 Steeple Chase Run, to Geddada Sai Bhaskara Avinash, $163,000

Norton

3566 Pillar Cir, to Adams Debra, $356,120

3729 Kirkham Dr, to NVR Inc, $64,161

parcel 4700004 Connect Rd, to Gehring Ben, $8,000

3706 Strawboard Ave, to NVR Inc, $65,838

3752 Bradley Rd, to NVR Inc, $51,511

Reminderville

3600 Shady Timber Dr, to Fox Linda Trustee, $426,000

Richfield Village

3513 Patterson Cir, to Busch Jacob, $521,330

3806 Sawbridge Dr, to Barbetta Lee A, $715,040

3470 Sanborn Cir, to Sandhu Kanwarpreet, $829,690

3521 Patterson Ln, to Peterson Matthew, $513,680

3708 Coldwater Cir, to Dodig Jeffrey J Trustee, $725,630

2465 Brecksville Rd, to Kuchar Limited Liability Company, $685,000

Sagamore Hills Township

828 Arboretum Cir, to Martin Phyllis J, $77,107

231 Meadowview Rd, to Gruszewski Joshua, $305,000

Silver Lake Village

2841 Lakeland Pkwy, to Richards Collena N, $305,000

Springfield Township

3384 Albrecht Rd, to Midfirst Bank, $61,757

2925 Pine Lake Rd, to Armstrong Andrew, $260,000

3544 Ada Vista Ave, to Vancuren Christopher, $275,000

2105 Delaware Ave, to Prude Aaron D, $226,000

465 & 1/2 Fritsch Ave, to Struble Christopher, $154,000

905 & 1/2 Shadybrook Dr, to Housegate LLC, $75,000

Stow

3433 Oak Rd, to Medved Mitchell, $240,000

2255 Liberty Rd, to Tiller Danielle, $145,000

2895 Heatherwood Ct, to Duda Alexander N, $165,000

1692 Ritchie Rd, to Bektic Capital Holdings LLC, $125,000

3889 Oneida St, to Tesauro Anthony, $300,000

Tallmadge

25 Brewster Dr, to Laughlin Martin F, $368,340

115 Reserve Dr, to Adams Jason, $414,000

10 Antone Ave, to Bennett Kris, $115,000

84 Benjamin Way, to Kuikel Tek Nath, $422,580

77 Benjamin Way, to Higgins Garrett, $410,515

76 Brewster Dr, to Zheng Huien, $374,085

553 Meadow Glen Ln, to Mccauley Matthew, $279,900

59 Ferguson Dr, to Trout Four Partners LLC, $127,500

433 Melony Ln, to Schott Geoffery, $220,000

866 Wellingshire Cir, to Taylor William S, $241,000

477 Vinewood Ave, to Luitel Yada Prasad, $340,000

397 South Ave, to Citibank, $78,033

563 Hilltop Terrace Dr, to Brown David A, $182,000

Twinsburg

2313 Champion Trl, to Baez Angela, $425,000

9875 Chamberlin Rd, to Property Alliance Group LLC, $140,000

10450 White Ash Trl, to Davis Dirk R, $240,000

1227 Waldo Way, to Miller Michelle, $309,900

2344 Champion Trl, to Murphy Ryan, $447,000

Twinsburg Township

7814 N Burton Ln, to Salimian Sam Perisco, $255,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Akron

4529 Mogadore, Bowers Bruce O to Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC, $150,000

4547 Mogadore, Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC to 4547 Mogadore Brimfield LLC, $250,000

4547 Mogadore, Bowers Bruce O to Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC, $150,000

4529 Mogadore, Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC to 4547 Mogadore Brimfield LLC, $250,000

Atwater

parcel 01-046-00-00-004-000 Moff, Crookston Julianna & Maryann Gaida Conway & Kost Timothy M to Fano Chad, $145,000

1398 Fairview, Pol Kimberly to Shreve Evan J & Paige P Watkins (J&S), $150,000

Aurora

786 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Beasley Patrick & Laura Cicigoi (J&S), $564,495

674 Fairington Ln, MSMD Ventures LLC to Rambo Terri, $385,000

734 Mcroberts, Bennett Michael L & Denise K (J&S) to Collica Allen E & Isabel C (J&S), $365,000

917 Penny Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Johnson David C & Margaret M (J&S), $702,300

810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Khan Ashley, $399,965

627 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Atwal Balkar & Loveleen & Gurleen Kaur Atwal (J&S), $635,540

Brecksville

2044 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Diamond

8825 Tallmadge, Kainrad Elsie N (Trustee) to Miner Stephen M (Trustee), $500,000

Garrettsville

10571 White St, Vitek Todd B to Lesko Carrie A, $181,000

9795 Knowlton, Miller Ervin L to Byler Wayne J, $180,000

Hiram

12586 Cadek, Wilson Judith & Judith A to Kepple Blake & Amber (J&S), $200,000

Hudson

parcel 33-059-00-00-033-009 Taxi Way, Kruza Elmar to MX7 LLC, $35,000

Kent

1148 Hampton Rd, Mosher Mary Kathleen @3 to MCMLXX LLC, $128,500

371 Michaels, Sobol Jeffrey & Kelsey (J&S) to Brown Jordan Taylor & Kaylyn Alexis (J&S), $234,000

918 Water S, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $135,000

1209 Willow, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $145,000

725 Fairchild, Zeller Thomas A & Mary A (J&S) to Lewins Alexander W, $159,000

447 Fairchild, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $140,000

40 Tudor Ln, Appeldorn Alysa A & Alexandria (J&S) to Bebb William, $200,000

2153 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Diulus Brian & Amber (J&S), $384,345

Mogadore

104 West, Archer Suzanne to Zion City Homes LLC, $140,000

145 Waterloo, Meyer Donald L to Graska Andrew & Kylie (J&S), $185,000

Randolph

3377 Luli Rd, Dunn Dennis C to Cameron Michael & Andrea M (J&S), $125,000

Ravenna

635 Second, Revision Homebuyers LLC to Andrei Spencer, $79,900

250 Prospect, Oehler William R & Sharon I (J&S) to Kurtz Property Solutions LLC, $130,000

parcel 31-315-10-00-041-000 Lincoln, Harris David Matthew (Suc Ttee) to Depew Devan E, $2,000

160 Harris, Michl Patrick A to Bektic Capital Holdings LLC, $65,000

450 Lincoln, Harris David Matthew (Suc Ttee) to Larkin Viktor S & Anna (J&S), $10,000

7025 St Rt 5, Bryan William G to Janisko Shirley, $160,000

3761 Lovers Ln, Ables Harold W Sr to Neighborhood Development Services Inc, $300,000

Streetsboro

272 Victorridge Dr, Lynscot Ventures LLC to Rimmer Eddie & Karen (J&S), $49,480

9983 Forest Valley Ln, Bambrick James M & Angela M (J&S) to Trgo Michelle E, $381,900

9952 Delores, Adamu Sanni Samson & Devonya Lanell (J&S) to Scalf Daniel W & Rebecca C (J&S), $251,000

1271 Tinkers Green Dr, Wilder Steven E & Susan C (J&S) to Bains Charanbir Kaur & Harinder Pal Bains (J&S), $370,000

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, 1201 S Liberty Ave, $143,000.

Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, 1211 S Liberty Ave, $143,000.

Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, parcel 104200 Liberty Ave S, $143,000.

Dennis Christopher from Stanley Frank D & Michele K, 458 E Mill St, $73,600.

Dominguez Elizabeth from Coach House LLC, 226 12th St, $87,000.

Lucking Paula J from Shunk Estates LLC, 1153 Parkside Ave, $37,500.

Patel Sagar & Yoho Joshua from Barth Christian A, 732 Walnut Ave, $15,000.

Ritzert James C & Susanne C from Ritzert Michael J, 329 River St, $12,100.

Toole Jeremy & Erin from Glass Dawn Nka Stauffenger Dawn, 1081 Oakwood Dr, $340,000.

Bethlehem Township

Harkness Michael & Jacqulyn from Guillan Lavera R, parcel 1100831 Swahali Trl SW, $10,000.

Harkness Michael & Jacqulyn from Guillan Lavera R, parcel 1100833 Tanganyika Trl, $10,000.

Welling Robert & Jennifer from Courtney Diane, parcel 1100817 Swahali Trl SW, $5,000.

Canal Fulton

CVL Properties LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 860 Basswood Ave, $275,000.

GJS Properties Limited from Schalmo Properties Inc, 725 Longview Ave, $921,600.

Canton

Akat Batuhan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 103, $77,500.

Alkan Elif from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 003, $70,500.

Arat Nurcan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 203, $77,500.

Arslan Busra from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 201, $77,500.

Baysoy Ibrahim Bulent from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 101, $70,500.

Becker John from Freda Leslie, 1127 13th St NW, $117,000.

Blumensen Eric from Gray Gay L, 3221 Market Ave N, $132,000.

Cedillos Saul & Milla Vilma Consuelo from Red Fox Properties LLC, 314 Belden Ave SE, $30,000.

Dedeler Sinan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 204, $63,000.

Deniz Engin from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 102, $70,500.

Diaz Barrera Jason Alfonzo from Red Fox Den Properties LLC, 1929 Harrisburg Rd NE, $52,500.

Dincer Emine Meltem from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 101, $70,500.

Dow Timothy R from Lawrence Karen L & Krieg Celena N, 2711 Kirby Ave NE, $90,500.

Duman Kazim from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 202, $63,000.

Durmaz Tunay from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 203, $70,500.

Ekizoglu Seda from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 102, $63,000.

Hatipoglu Cavdet Ekmel from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 104, $63,000.

Helline Gerald P & Lori L from Wunderlich Charles G, 1102 Grandview Ave SW, $102,300.

Ictener Serhan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 202, $70,500.

Ictener Zeynep from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 104, $70,500.

Ictener Zeynep from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 201, $70,500.

Johnson Rufus T & Carolyn from Gateway Cherry LLC, 1045 Charles Ede BLVD SE, $93,800.

Kasler Carl from Wine Christopher, 924 Clinton Ave SW, $25,000.

Koksal Muhlis from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 103, $70,500.

Lilenfield Amy from Smith Nathaniel J, 1418 22nd St NE, $160,000.

Monticelli Micah & Lilly from Norcia Elizabeth M & Brahler Todd A &, 176 Poplar Ave NW, $185,000.

Mutver Begum Erer from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 001, $70,500.

Nahun Jefry & Ramos Lara from Maldonado Tomasa Gonzalez, 1314 Penrose CT NE, $31,300.

Nile LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 004, $70,500.

Ogg Timonthy & Becher Kristine from 2510 Tenth Street LLC, 1606 Vine Ave SW, $60,000.

Onur Gokhan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 003, $77,500.

Ozcinar Emine Yeliz Getiren from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 002, $70,500.

Patron Holdings LLC from Kmi Investments LLC, 3725 4th St NW, $293,975.

Patron Holdings LLC from Kmi Investments LLC, 412 Harter Ave NW, $293,975.

Premier Homes Inc from Acm Prime Properties LLC, 2109 Indiana Way NE, $80,000.

Sakarya Dursun Ali from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 001, $77,500.

Saul Cedillos & Consuelo Milla Vilma from Red Fox Properties LLC, 1043 Young Ave NE, $25,000.

US Bank National Association Ttee from Collier Royal & Bettie J, 2235 3rd St NE, $42,100.

Zheng Guowei & Lin Yun from Lemus Fredal Enrique, 710 Wertz Ave NW, $90,000.

Canton Township

Dalton Patty J Ttee from Hummel Bruce, 1545 Waynesburg Dr SE, $45,000.

Prince Darla K Ttee from Sommer & Swartzentruber Contractors, 5225 Birchmont Ave SW, $616,700.

Richards Brandon Matthew & Schory from Leone Dawn C TRUSTEE/LEONE Frye Rev Trus, 3506 Robin Ave SE, $78,500.

Salewsky Landon & Debski Grace E from L&L Real Estate LLC, 1532 Edmeyer Ave NW, $120,000.

Jackson Township

Cozzo Kathy from Bacon Griffin G & Sengsourinha Phatsada, 7447 Galena Ave NW, $389,900.

Davis James Elliott from Nash Vanessa J & Haynes Barbara Lynn, 4703 Hills and Dales Rd NW Condo 109, $145,000.

Decosta Kody & Mikayla from K&R Property Solutions LLC, 1820 Spring Valley Ave NW, $355,000.

Grosscup Lee & Jaclyn Marie from Hunt Milena H Trustee, 191 Sycamore Dr NW, $275,000.

Kemble Brian & Jessica from Bruss Timothy J & Rachelle L, 5901 Westridge Cir NW, $620,000.

Knuckles Ricky M & Diana K from Turnpaugh Ruth J, 1860 Glenmont Dr NW, $260,000.

Mclaughlin Erik & Jessica from RG3 LLC, 7622 Greenview Ave NW, $115,000.

Miller James L & Malia A from Azzardi Ryan A, 1128 Concord St NW, $284,900.

Nod Real Estate LLC from Focus First, LLC, 7948 Freedom Ave NW, $1,030,000.

Willowdale Country Club Inc Hunt David from Willowdale Country Club Inc Winnard, 45 Cherry Dr NW, $390,000.

Willowdale Country Club Reiss Joe A from Willowdale Country Club Baltzly Adriane, 202 Sycamore Dr NW, $320,000.

Lake Township

831 Sunnyside LLC from Leaf & Hund Enterprises LLC, 831 Sunnyside St SW, $525,000.

Cargnel Brett R & Danieta J from Pilla Eric, 2658 Macduff Dr NW, $627,000.

Elsass Ashley M & Eric E from Marchand Elizabeth Faye, parcel 1902921 Kent Ave NE, $63,750.

Gerstenslager Christin M & Darren L from Tessmer David G & Renee L, 307 Lisa Ave SW, $335,000.

Jackson Linda S from Thurston Lawrence O & Marie E, 12521 Gwen Whisler Dr NW, $192,500.

Madved Sean L & Gabrielle M from Ryan Paige A & James A Bof, 2740 Eaver St NW, $192,500.

Mccleary Jarrod & Allison from Counts Kimberly Kandis & Dana, 13528 Kaufman Ave NW, $698,000.

Melillo Spencer & Mallory from Nichols Anthony C & Nicole Y, 3832 Smith Kramer St NE, $384,900.

Steele Brian & Prather Taylor from Wagler Enterprises LLC, 12505 Briarstone Cir NW, $93,000.

Timura Roger A & Janet M from Leonard Micaela, 3076 Swamp St NE, $173,500.

Lawrence Township

Jarvis Otha & Elaina from Thomas Joan M, 5519 High Cir NW, $100,000.

Sanner Kendra L from Miller Real Estate II Ltd, 8561 Elmfield Ave NW, $260,000.

Louisville

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Shaeffer Jeremy & Jessica, 403 N Walnut St, $71,938.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Shaeffer Jeremy & Jessica, parcel 3605424 Auburn CT, $71,938.

Seymour Justin K & Rachael from Sayko Anthony W, 114 Mercier St, $140,000.

Seymour Justin K & Rachael from Sayko Anthony W, parcel 3600883 Beucler CT, $140,000.

The Inside Line Raceway and Hobbies LLC from TJ Land Management One LLC, 1711 W Main St, $280,000.

The Inside Line Raceway and Hobbies LLC from TJ Land Management One LLC, parcel 3602243 Oklahoma Ave, $280,000.

Wade Alec & Guilbeau Josephine from Copeland Kevin W & Brenda L, 1233 Meese Rd, $245,000.

Marlboro Township

Adams Robert D Trustee from Johnson Cherie L TRUSTEE/JANELLO Trust, parcel 10004255 Immel Ave NE, $97,867.

Wolfe Greg from Frost Robert L, 9038 Edison St, $72,000.

Massillon

Buciak Knox from KS Yoak Enterprises LLC, 1101 13th St SE, $140,000.

Evans Patricia J from Evans Thomas R, 2534 Connecticut Ave SE, $77,800.

KS Yoak Enterprises LLC from Murphy Michael E Jr, 1221 Wellman Ave SE, $23,000.

LG Holdings Group LLC from DLL Holdings Group LLC, 109 8th St SW, $60,800.

Marhsall James W III & Laura L from Loomis Tom Jr & Kennard Karen L, 1208 Main Ave W, $120,000.

Miller Jalon D from Mastnick John L Etal, 2816 Lincoln Way W, $67,000.

New Day Realty LLC from Miller Scott R & Necole A, 1221 Erie St S, $50,500.

Principle Property Investors LLC from Yant Donna M, 918 Amherst Rd NE, $93,500.

Residential Solutions Inc from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 2212 Cambridge Ave SE, $80,000.

Sims Heather N from Williams Michael & Katlyn, 851 9th St NE, $147,000.

Sims Heather N from Williams Michael & Katlyn, parcel 617918 Cornell St NE, $147,000.

Thomas Joan M from Manka Elaina M, 1209 11th St NE, $110,000.

Throckmorton Kimberly D from White Jr Paul S & Jennifer L, parcel 616199 Greenridge Rd NE, $222,000.

Throckmorton Kimberly D from White Paul S Jr & Jennifer L, 1304 Greenridge Cir NE, $222,000.

Nimishillen Township

Lesh Properties LLC from Myers Daniel E & Janet A, 7743 Ravenna Ave, $136,400.

Lesh Properties LLC from Myers Daniel E & Janet A, parcel 3305071 Ravenna Ave NE, $136,400.

Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna v, parcel 3302614 Beck Ave NE, $135,000.

Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna, 4331 Sunnyside Ave, $135,000.

Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna, parcel 3303365 Sunnyside Ave NE, $135,000.

Tolley Jacob R from Zustin Doran M & Marie A, 6100 Schloneger Dr, $290,000.

Wheeler Dylan from Benson Cynthia I, 5241 Meese Rd, $120,000.

North Canton

Edmunds Samuel & Hunter Jaqueline & from Ama Ohio Home LLC, 515 6th St NW, $167,500.

Fellers Lucas & Alayna from Turner Jason H & Amy L, 157 Everhard Rd SW, $177,000.

Osnaburg Township

Lamb Christian & Jessica from Robbins Daniel G, 3210 Neimans Ave SE, $80,499.

Wolf William J & Jody J from Oberly Donna J, 7123 Clearhaven St NE, $175,000.

Paris Township

Walker Daniel C & Sonia Dawn from Tatka Barbara J, 13942 Warren Rd NE, $457,800.

Perry Township

Barkman Marianna E from Gadow Bailey E & Bonsky Christian A, 503 Manor Ave NW, $201,500.

Shuler David & Vanessa from Vaughan Jamie, 5981 Margie Cir SW Unit 305, $61,000.

Smith Theresa from Deluxe Park LLC, 3454 Hilton NW #9, $3,300.

Two Eutz Management LLC from R & D Properties Ofohio LLC, 4958 Yukon St NW, $100,000.

Pike Township

Cappillo Donald D & Kathryn D from Morckel David, 2370 Crescentdale Rd, $184,900.

Forney Johnathan M from Maddern John J & Maddern Beth Succ Co, 5720 Briggle Ave SW, $385,000.

Plain Township

Auvill Kevin Scott & Grooms Michelle from Bresson Rosemary A, 2769 Englewood Dr NE, $295,000.

Braun Michael & Patricia from Vesely Patricia A, 1409 Stone Crossing St NE, $385,000.

Burns Alexis & Dustin from Bowers Nicole L, 6709 Amsel Ave NE, $258,000.

Hershberger Isaiah M & Wittmer Brooke E from Penn James, 8183 Turquoise Ave NE, $232,000.

Miller Real Estate II Ltd from Hartman Ray E Jr & Joann L, 1068 Shelley St NE, $133,000.

Moss William T & Lissa A from Henderson Marjory J, 6606 Harvest Ridge Ave NE, $245,000.

Vega Enterprises Ltd from Nicholls Shawn E & Angela M, 2824 Marlin Ave NW, $110,000.

Willey Derek & Zheltobriukhova Alona from Pollard Teresa F, 7050 Woodell Ave NE, $104,000.

Yantzer Tracy & Nathan from Palmieri Christopher M & Sadie J, 1449 Chelmsford St NW, $382,000.

Sandy Township

Hough Karen & Somme Nancy from Hough Karen & Timothy, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

Hough Karen & Timothy from Hough Karen &Costello William & Timothy, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

Hough Karen &Costello William & Timothy from Hough Karen Etal, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

Hough Karen from Hough Karen & Somme Nancy, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

Kail Suzanne from Waffler Christopher & Kimberly, 285 Harrison St, $243,500.

Sugar Creek Township

Marchand Joel T & Kathleen R from Richards Neil D Trustee, 10515 Elton St SW, $209,000.

Performance Advantage Proerties LLC from Alaska Picker LLC, 140 Main St E, $42,500.

Tuscarawas Township

Zermeno Leonard Sr from Kiko Stephen A and Jodi C, 1862 Ben Fulton Ave NW, $683,100.

MEDINA COUNTY

Brunswick

1416 Spyglass Hill Dr, Berecz Ronald to Ananthapadmanaban Chidambaram, $333,000

935 Pennys Dr, Romanchok Denise M Trustee to Sherman Mark J & Amanda B, $250,000

3782 Alesia Kae Dr, Grzybowski Michael J & Michele L to Dedula Paul & Kayla Sargin, $399,900

1829 Pinewood Dr, Lease Purchase Ohio LLC to Hamilton Ryan, $230,000

4458 Chaseline Ridge, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $93,000

3743 Center Rd, Three Middle M LLC to Fourward Progress Holdings LLC, $700,000

4498 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company the to Dotson Ben & Gina, $685,163

Chippewa Lake

266 Rustic Rook Rd, Wetterman John A to Glasenapp William A & Steven M, $145,000

Hinckley

2519 Hidden Pine Ln, Hinckley Land Holdings LLC to Salloum Steven S & Caline Harb, $270,000

1526 Skyland Dr, Abl Skyland LLC to Grimes Kenton C & Christine Marie, $335,000

Homerville

parcel 019-13C-18-023 Williams Rd, Prediy Ilya & Iuliia to Hostetler Henry H & Sarah E, $410,000

Lodi

112 Prospect St, US Bank Trust National Associaton to Furia Derrick M & Kaylee N Kisner, $122,500

Medina

3725 Stony Hill Rd, Alicea Adrian to Shihada Bassam & Rolla, $390,500

1050 Larkens Way, Nagle Shirley R & Larry G & Abigail M Conway Trustees to Troia Michael P & Deborah A Jury, $295,000

6500 Bedford Ct, NVR Inc to Cosgrove Leanna M, $543,840

900 W Smith Rd, FBC Chemical Corporation to 900 W Smith LLC, $2,093,160

parcel 031-11B-20-016 Country Club Dr, Boulton Mary Beth P to Fayyad Maria Lyn & Mohammad Zaher, $287,000

3084 Hamilton Rd, Main Benjamin L & Rachel M to Andrea Alexander T & Leah M, $400,000

parcel 033-12A-22-040 Ridgewood Rd, Metzler Richard A & Barbara J Trustee to Rasey Scott William & Beth Ann, $120,000

433 W Friendship St, Siegel Coventry LLC to Peck Tyler, $175,500

3433 Woodling Way, Koehler Mark A & Christine M to Ayers Ryan B, $563,000

parcel 020-10D-36-021 Chippewa Rd, Owczarzak Joanne W to Kozarec Jacob Matthew & Alina Anastasia Vinokur, $154,900

4325 Erhart Rd, Ventura Sabrina to Thomas Jodi Ann, $165,000

3176 Country Club Dr, Boulton Mary Beth P to Fayyad Maria Lyn & Mohammad Zaher, $287,000

Seville

551 Bates Ave, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

370 Ryan Rd, CBR Properties LLC to Long Investment Properties of Ohio LLC, $700,000

127 Red Oak Dr, Pyles Shirley to Ley Anna K & Gabriel Cordero Bernard, $329,800

9657 Spencer Lake Rd, Walsh Amy Marie to Krzesinski Robert A & Rachel J, $430,137

Spencer

6725 Congress Rd, O'farrelly Caryn & Sean to Butcher Mathias John & Mallory R, $285,000

328 N Main St, Vormelker Adam to Simmons Jason & Jackson, $122,000

Wadsworth

706 Crestwood Ave, Moser Pamela S & Larraine M Darling to Moser Pamela S & Ray, $70,000

parcel 033-12B-36-009 1321-1331 Sharon-Copley Rd, Gordon Runs LLC to the Fellowship LLC, $530,000

146 W Prospect St, Homezone LLC to Nandor Jeffrey T, $193,000

168 Humbolt Ave, Cummings Kevin J to Roo Town Rentals LLC, $80,000

130 Highland Ave, Flippo Steven A to Stine Justin L & Jessica, $295,000

996 Rosemarie Cir, Dusz Beau W to Koehler Christine M, $265,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Creston

189 S Main St, J Venus Renovation to Hunt Christopher T & Megan E Hoadley, $202,500

Dalton

4521 Kidron Rd, Otto Dorothy L to Mann Jesse A & Brooke R, $290,000

Doylestown

234 Homan Dr, Harrington Thomas & Michelle S/T to West Alexander, $475,000

Marshallville

21 E Market St, Strabley Alyssa J & Tyler E Riley S/T to Busson Andrew Wayne & Ayslin Delora, $165,000

19 Gloria Ave, Short Margaret J to Mowrer Mckaylee, $40,000

30 S Main St, Giddens Edward L II & Teresa A Denning to Cunningham Richard A Etal, $220,000

Orrville

13056 Old Lincoln Way E, Thompson Karla L to King Ckyle, $165,000

Rittman

4 Mcelwee Ct, Wilson Robert K to Liggett Paul, $127,500

Shreve

4715 Centerville Rd, Swartzentruber Ivan R & Laura J S/T to Hochstetler Raymond Jr & Freida, $325,000

432 N Market St, Eutin Randall J & Beverly C S/T to Daniels Aaron, $120,000

Smithville

4185 Fox Lake Rd, Gochdorf LLC to Fox Lake Enterprise LLC, $550,000

5728 Akron Rd, Machamer Tree Farms LLC to Carrick Jason T, $450,000

Sterling

9548 Blough Rd, Haught Wanda A to Kusky Patrick & Chelsea Unferdorfer, $180,000

Wooster

2500 Graustark Path, Dillon Nancy J to Dillon Macey, $242,000

1030 Allen Dr, Alexander Kendall S & Garnett M S/T to Boucher Jaden & Chloe Miller, $180,000

1068 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

2539 Flickinger Hill Rd, Wagner Janice Trustee to Smith Frank E, $340,000

736 Washington St, Mathys Ryan J to Roo Town Rentals LLC, $95,000

4464 Buss Rd, Scheufler Donn E & Pamela M to Yoder Wayne E & Kaye, $246,600

3075 N Geyers Chapel Rd, Bennett William H & Sue R to Guggenbiller Michael E & Jane Marie, $994,750

1312 Kadas Ln, NVR Inc to Holmes Christopher M, $347,760

504 W North St, E&R Pecuniary Ltd to Posta Dan, $45,000

553 N Bever St, Briggs John A Jr to Alexander Gary R, $190,500

1253 Jesse Owens Dr, NVR Inc to Judge Shelley, $306,735

2339 Fulton Rd, Meyer Brittany Lynne & Eric L Miller S/T to Good Carlin R & Wilma L Vanpelt, $300,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'Fairytale' mansion on Yellow Creek in Bath sells for $1.8 million