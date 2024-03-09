Advertisement
'Fairytale' mansion on Yellow Creek in Bath sells for $1.8M. A look at the unique property

Akron Beacon Journal
·28 min read

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Bath Township as the top seller for week of Jan. 2, 2024, with a price of $1,871,892.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

  • 2514 Yellow Creek Rd, Bath Township, $1,871,892

  • 3470 Sanborn Cir, Richfield Village, $829,690

  • 5796 Timberline Trl, Hudson, $795,000

  • 3708 Coldwater Cir, Richfield Village, $725,630

  • 3806 Sawbridge Dr, Richfield Village, $715,040

  • 2465 Brecksville Rd, Richfield Village, $685,000

  • 656 Timber Creek Dr, Bath Township, $670,000

  • 3810 Jacobs Ln, Green, $535,000

  • 3513 Patterson Cir, Richfield Village, $521,330

  • 3521 Patterson Ln, Richfield Village, $513,680

According to Realtor.com, the Bath home on Yellow Creek Road was built in 1932 on an 8.67-acre lot. At 5,951 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The first line of the listing paints quite the picture before you even see any images of the home: "Step down stone paths bordered by barnstone covered in ivy and hear the sounds of Yellow Creek's waterfalls and know you're home at 2514 Yellow Creek Rd., a fairytale creekside estate made of greystone, cedar and filled with Akron history."

The listing notes the home underwent two major renovations since it was built almost 100 years ago in 1999 and 2004. It names a Ludowici clay tile roof, copper gutters, Fischer & Jirouch plaster moldings, eight fireplaces, Pella windows and custom Amish millwork as "just some of the finest materials" used throughout the custom estate.

The octagonal shaped kitchen is filled with windows and features custom chestnut cabinetry, a six-burner Viking stove, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a gas fireplace next to the eating area, the listing states. Off the kitchen is a hearth room with more windows offering wooded views and a gas fireplace.

The "cozy" great room has a vaulted ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace, while the stone and cedar screened-in outdoor living room boasts waterfall views and a stone, wood-burning fireplace. The brick patio off of it has a built-in grill and a wood-burning fireplace.

The library, with impressive built-ins, has double doors that lead into the primary suite. The large bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, and offers lots of natural light thanks to two sets of sliding doors leading out to two balconies. There's also a gas fireplace. In the en suite bathroom, there are custom cabinets, a double vanity, a soaking tub with outdoor views and a gas fireplace at the end of it, a steam shower, and a large closet with custom built-ins and laundry set up.

Upstairs are the four remaining bedrooms, the listing states. One with an en suite bathroom and two sharing a jack-and-jill bathroom. There's also another laundry set up.

On the finished lower level, there's a rec room with a bar, wood-burning fire place, a sunken rec room and a full bathroom.

The three-car garage is heated and houses a dog shower.

There's also a barn and a cottage on the grounds.

Take a look at the "storybook" property here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

  • 275 Sobul Ave, to Integrity Residential Solutions LLC, $35,000

  • 562 Hillman Rd, to CSD Wise Properties LLC, $150,000

  • 938 Danmead Ave, to Gurung Sushila, $165,000

  • parcel 6704833 Laurel Ave, to Kisner Keith, $10

  • 613 Stanley Rd, to Gardiner Linda Joanne, $142,500

  • 784 Bertha Ave, to Eleanor Hudson Homes LLC, $30,000

  • 1612 Garman Rd, to Abou Elias Tony, $135,000

  • parcel 6703304 Moon St, to Kisner Keith, $10

  • 630 Lafollette St, to Mahdi Ahmed, $121,000

  • 1536 Breiding Rd, to Rai Binod, $207,000

  • parcel 6805825 Murray Ave, to Htoo Htoo, $145,000

  • parcel 6835104 Bartges St, to Kisner Keith, $10

  • parcel 6835092 Steiner Ave, to Kisner Keith, $10

  • 136 Westwood Ave, to N2 Investments LLC, $59,500

  • 179 E Ralston Ave, to Mcgee William J, $172,500

  • 888 Dan St, to Naaaa LLC, $40,000

  • 1734 Manchester Rd, to Victory Oh Solutions LLC, $97,000

  • 2144 Jennifer St, to Bahr Charlie, $225,000

  • 882 E Archwood Ave, to Greenwell Jeremie Allen Jr, $135,000

  • 640 Yerrick Rd, to Samuels Tokesia, $157,000

  • 1095 Carnegie Ave, to Brumfield Diane, $120,000

  • 337 Storer Ave, to Stroud Starlyn G, $47,500

  • 1153 Avon St, to Yang Ailun, $206,000

  • 1132 Bristol Ter, to Mendez Flor Esmeralda Lima, $10,200

  • 152 Stephens Rd, to Opendoor Property Trust 1, $154,500

  • 966 Winton Ave, to Life's Good Properties LLC, $39,000

  • 180 Thorpe St, to Habitat for Humanity of Summit County, $10,000

  • 65 Nickel St, to Gibson Gregory Lee, $25,000

  • 665 Thayer St, to Scalera Christopher, $85,000

  • 799 Amherst St, to Hakim Mohammad, $20,000

  • 1615 Manchester Rd, to Heym Realty LLC, $100,000

  • 514 E Archwood Ave, to Wray Stephen Morris Jr, $143,000

  • 937 Iona Ave, to Verdoot Samuel Vincent, $75,480

  • 65 Nickel St, to 65 Nickel LP, $400,000

  • 433 Herbert Rd, to MCLP Asset Company, $174,856

  • 1123 Hammel St, to Haas Russell T, $24,000

  • 1641 SW 13th St, to CS1 Group Holdings LLC, $90,925

  • 1547 Berendo Ave, to Chery Fagnyole, $225,000

  • 1164 Carey Ave, to Alford Shawn, $120,000

  • 350 Rankin St, to Aeae Akron LLC, $165,000

  • 514 Talbot Ave, to Smith Robert, $75,000

  • 734 Kipling St, to Greenberg Baylee, $50,622

  • 115 Waldorf Dr, to Castrigano Benjamin, $250,000

  • 1417 Laffer Ave, to Mcgall Linda, $65,000

  • 2239 SW 12th St, to Davidson Morris, $135,000

  • 242 Madison Ave, to Boyd Amanda, $25,500

  • 1278 Eastwood Ave, to Splitstone Nathan, $10,000

  • 1058 Greenwood Ave, to Reddish Austin Joseph, $155,000

  • 46 Brighton Dr, to Wells Fargo Bank, $49,600

  • parcel 6732464 Eastlawn Rear Ave, to 33OHIO Urban Forestry LLC, $19,500

  • 580 Villa Ave, to Jurkovic Ryan, $144,000

  • 157 Myers Ave, to Victory Oh Solutions LLC, $85,200

  • 626 Meredith Ln, to Mantooth Phillip N, $184,900

  • 194 Allies St, to Bengal Investment Inc, $18,000

  • 1107 Delia Ave, to Shulman Jordan A Trustee, $99,000

  • 1246 Murray Ave, to Htoo Htoo, $145,000

  • 1285 Hilltop Dr, to Moffa Preston, $80,000

  • 950 Avon St, to Akerele Stephen, $83,000

Barberton

  • 221 Slate Ridge Dr, to Olatile Oluwatoyin, $221,815

  • 404 S Van Buren Ave, to William E Kittinger LLC, $13,500

  • parcel 110602 Dan St, to William E Kittinger LLC, $13,500

  • 456 Grandview Ave, to Sanderson Madison M, $155,000

  • 213 Slate Ridge Dr, to Ingram William J, $204,480

  • 570 E Lake Ave, to Mitchell Homes LLC, $96,100

Bath Township

  • 656 Timber Creek Dr, to Anenson Troy, $670,000

  • 2514 Yellow Creek Rd, to Presto Timothy Trustee, $1,871,892

Copley Township

  • 2920 Copley Rd, to Fast House Adventures LLC, $90,000

  • 3861 Gardiner Run, to Nelson Megan, $227,000

  • 769 Rothrock Cir, to Pavlak Joesph, $270,000

Coventry Township

  • 3658 Birdland Ave, to Boulder Homes LLC, $355,000

  • 325 Finland Ave, to Brock Christopher Allen, $83,000

  • 2891 S Main St, to J & J Home Renovations LLC, $120,000

  • 65 Whitefriars Dr, to Thayer Jennifer L, $425,000

Cuyahoga Falls

  • 16 & 18 Adams Ave, to Duffy Greg, $231,000

  • 1864 17th St, to Ravol Mehul, $119,000

  • 3388 Pendleton St, to Boyer Denise L, $225,000

  • 26 & 28 Madison Ave, to Kemp Management LLC, $220,000

  • 2711 13th St, to Welch Kyle, $195,000

  • 1106 Myrtle Ave, to Perry Wesley J.D., $99,992

  • 1208 Sackett Ave, to Watroba Bryan, $170,000

  • 2645 Maplewood St, to Burnette Ryan, $114,625

  • 127 Roanoke Ave, to Bertschi David, $193,500

  • 1509 Campbell St, to Bowman Maxx, $202,000

  • 412 May Ave, to Herrlich Andrew, $127,500

  • 2482 2nd St, to Sawatchoompon Kanumporn, $252,000

  • 2314 Parkview Dr, to Van Meter Eric A, $76,500

  • 1753 Bailey Rd, to Canzonetta Shawn D, $200,000

  • 1318 Forest Glen Dr, to Hammond Justin, $205,000

  • 3375 Northampton Rd, to Swinehart Scott T, $398,000

  • 4006 North Steels Cir, to Rose Richrad J Trustee, $295,000

Fairlawn

  • 100 & 102 Trunko Rd, to Boulder Homes Inc, $225,000

  • 3398 Lenox Village Dr, to Norris Kehla, $185,000

  • 3800 Rosemont Blvd, to Rosemont Leasing LLC, $170,000

Green

  • 2455 Island Dr, to Laymon Andrew, $114,917

  • 2408 Island Dr, to Tungsten Investment Propertys LLC, $120,000

  • 1320 Cherry Wood Way, to Dobbins Arthur IV, $270,000

  • 3925 Meadow Wood Ln, to Baty Kevin J, $448,500

  • 566 Bobwhite Trl, to Norton Blake, $365,000

  • 3792 Rachael Ln, to Pandey Anil, $474,975

  • 3810 Jacobs Ln, to Rijal Binod, $535,000

Hudson

  • 5544 Port Chester Dr, to Dong Wei, $399,000

  • 5796 Timberline Trl, to Singh Kanwar Bharat, $795,000

Macedonia

  • 1028 Iroquois Run, to Johnson Justin T, $330,000

  • 8491 Alexis Dr, to Goimarac Karen F, $451,000

  • 9021 Longbrook Dr, to Armbrecht Jacob M, $300,000

Munroe Falls

  • 129 Munroe Falls Ave, to James Lissa C, $225,000

  • 26 Bermont Ave, to Elias Ethan, $205,000

  • 260 Thomas Ave, to MTM Real Estate Investors LLC, $190,000

New Franklin

  • 5749 Memory Dr, to Tibbitts Kathryn, $390,000

  • 1156 Midland Ave, to Davis Emmalee Rose, $176,000

Northfield Center Township

  • 7286 Chatham Ct, to Skunta Rosemarie E, $168,470

Northfield Village

  • 212 Steeple Chase Run, to Geddada Sai Bhaskara Avinash, $163,000

Norton

  • 3566 Pillar Cir, to Adams Debra, $356,120

  • 3729 Kirkham Dr, to NVR Inc, $64,161

  • parcel 4700004 Connect Rd, to Gehring Ben, $8,000

  • 3706 Strawboard Ave, to NVR Inc, $65,838

  • 3752 Bradley Rd, to NVR Inc, $51,511

Reminderville

  • 3600 Shady Timber Dr, to Fox Linda Trustee, $426,000

Richfield Village

  • 3513 Patterson Cir, to Busch Jacob, $521,330

  • 3806 Sawbridge Dr, to Barbetta Lee A, $715,040

  • 3470 Sanborn Cir, to Sandhu Kanwarpreet, $829,690

  • 3521 Patterson Ln, to Peterson Matthew, $513,680

  • 3708 Coldwater Cir, to Dodig Jeffrey J Trustee, $725,630

  • 2465 Brecksville Rd, to Kuchar Limited Liability Company, $685,000

Sagamore Hills Township

  • 828 Arboretum Cir, to Martin Phyllis J, $77,107

  • 231 Meadowview Rd, to Gruszewski Joshua, $305,000

Silver Lake Village

  • 2841 Lakeland Pkwy, to Richards Collena N, $305,000

Springfield Township

  • 3384 Albrecht Rd, to Midfirst Bank, $61,757

  • 2925 Pine Lake Rd, to Armstrong Andrew, $260,000

  • 3544 Ada Vista Ave, to Vancuren Christopher, $275,000

  • 2105 Delaware Ave, to Prude Aaron D, $226,000

  • 465 & 1/2 Fritsch Ave, to Struble Christopher, $154,000

  • 905 & 1/2 Shadybrook Dr, to Housegate LLC, $75,000

Stow

  • 3433 Oak Rd, to Medved Mitchell, $240,000

  • 2255 Liberty Rd, to Tiller Danielle, $145,000

  • 2895 Heatherwood Ct, to Duda Alexander N, $165,000

  • 1692 Ritchie Rd, to Bektic Capital Holdings LLC, $125,000

  • 3889 Oneida St, to Tesauro Anthony, $300,000

Tallmadge

  • 25 Brewster Dr, to Laughlin Martin F, $368,340

  • 115 Reserve Dr, to Adams Jason, $414,000

  • 10 Antone Ave, to Bennett Kris, $115,000

  • 84 Benjamin Way, to Kuikel Tek Nath, $422,580

  • 77 Benjamin Way, to Higgins Garrett, $410,515

  • 76 Brewster Dr, to Zheng Huien, $374,085

  • 553 Meadow Glen Ln, to Mccauley Matthew, $279,900

  • 59 Ferguson Dr, to Trout Four Partners LLC, $127,500

  • 433 Melony Ln, to Schott Geoffery, $220,000

  • 866 Wellingshire Cir, to Taylor William S, $241,000

  • 477 Vinewood Ave, to Luitel Yada Prasad, $340,000

  • 397 South Ave, to Citibank, $78,033

  • 563 Hilltop Terrace Dr, to Brown David A, $182,000

Twinsburg

  • 2313 Champion Trl, to Baez Angela, $425,000

  • 9875 Chamberlin Rd, to Property Alliance Group LLC, $140,000

  • 10450 White Ash Trl, to Davis Dirk R, $240,000

  • 1227 Waldo Way, to Miller Michelle, $309,900

  • 2344 Champion Trl, to Murphy Ryan, $447,000

Twinsburg Township

  • 7814 N Burton Ln, to Salimian Sam Perisco, $255,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Akron

  • 4529 Mogadore, Bowers Bruce O to Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC, $150,000

  • 4547 Mogadore, Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC to 4547 Mogadore Brimfield LLC, $250,000

  • 4547 Mogadore, Bowers Bruce O to Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC, $150,000

  • 4529 Mogadore, Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC to 4547 Mogadore Brimfield LLC, $250,000

Atwater

  • parcel 01-046-00-00-004-000 Moff, Crookston Julianna & Maryann Gaida Conway & Kost Timothy M to Fano Chad, $145,000

  • 1398 Fairview, Pol Kimberly to Shreve Evan J & Paige P Watkins (J&S), $150,000

Aurora

  • 786 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Beasley Patrick & Laura Cicigoi (J&S), $564,495

  • 674 Fairington Ln, MSMD Ventures LLC to Rambo Terri, $385,000

  • 734 Mcroberts, Bennett Michael L & Denise K (J&S) to Collica Allen E & Isabel C (J&S), $365,000

  • 917 Penny Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Johnson David C & Margaret M (J&S), $702,300

  • 810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Khan Ashley, $399,965

  • 627 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Atwal Balkar & Loveleen & Gurleen Kaur Atwal (J&S), $635,540

Brecksville

  • 2044 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Diamond

  • 8825 Tallmadge, Kainrad Elsie N (Trustee) to Miner Stephen M (Trustee), $500,000

Garrettsville

  • 10571 White St, Vitek Todd B to Lesko Carrie A, $181,000

  • 9795 Knowlton, Miller Ervin L to Byler Wayne J, $180,000

Hiram

  • 12586 Cadek, Wilson Judith & Judith A to Kepple Blake & Amber (J&S), $200,000

Hudson

  • parcel 33-059-00-00-033-009 Taxi Way, Kruza Elmar to MX7 LLC, $35,000

Kent

  • 1148 Hampton Rd, Mosher Mary Kathleen @3 to MCMLXX LLC, $128,500

  • 371 Michaels, Sobol Jeffrey & Kelsey (J&S) to Brown Jordan Taylor & Kaylyn Alexis (J&S), $234,000

  • 918 Water S, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $135,000

  • 1209 Willow, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $145,000

  • 725 Fairchild, Zeller Thomas A & Mary A (J&S) to Lewins Alexander W, $159,000

  • 447 Fairchild, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $140,000

  • 40 Tudor Ln, Appeldorn Alysa A & Alexandria (J&S) to Bebb William, $200,000

  • 2153 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Diulus Brian & Amber (J&S), $384,345

Mogadore

  • 104 West, Archer Suzanne to Zion City Homes LLC, $140,000

  • 145 Waterloo, Meyer Donald L to Graska Andrew & Kylie (J&S), $185,000

Randolph

  • 3377 Luli Rd, Dunn Dennis C to Cameron Michael & Andrea M (J&S), $125,000

Ravenna

  • 635 Second, Revision Homebuyers LLC to Andrei Spencer, $79,900

  • 250 Prospect, Oehler William R & Sharon I (J&S) to Kurtz Property Solutions LLC, $130,000

  • parcel 31-315-10-00-041-000 Lincoln, Harris David Matthew (Suc Ttee) to Depew Devan E, $2,000

  • 160 Harris, Michl Patrick A to Bektic Capital Holdings LLC, $65,000

  • 450 Lincoln, Harris David Matthew (Suc Ttee) to Larkin Viktor S & Anna (J&S), $10,000

  • 7025 St Rt 5, Bryan William G to Janisko Shirley, $160,000

  • 3761 Lovers Ln, Ables Harold W Sr to Neighborhood Development Services Inc, $300,000

Streetsboro

  • 272 Victorridge Dr, Lynscot Ventures LLC to Rimmer Eddie & Karen (J&S), $49,480

  • 9983 Forest Valley Ln, Bambrick James M & Angela M (J&S) to Trgo Michelle E, $381,900

  • 9952 Delores, Adamu Sanni Samson & Devonya Lanell (J&S) to Scalf Daniel W & Rebecca C (J&S), $251,000

  • 1271 Tinkers Green Dr, Wilder Steven E & Susan C (J&S) to Bains Charanbir Kaur & Harinder Pal Bains (J&S), $370,000

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

  • Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, 1201 S Liberty Ave, $143,000.

  • Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, 1211 S Liberty Ave, $143,000.

  • Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, parcel 104200 Liberty Ave S, $143,000.

  • Dennis Christopher from Stanley Frank D & Michele K, 458 E Mill St, $73,600.

  • Dominguez Elizabeth from Coach House LLC, 226 12th St, $87,000.

  • Lucking Paula J from Shunk Estates LLC, 1153 Parkside Ave, $37,500.

  • Patel Sagar & Yoho Joshua from Barth Christian A, 732 Walnut Ave, $15,000.

  • Ritzert James C & Susanne C from Ritzert Michael J, 329 River St, $12,100.

  • Toole Jeremy & Erin from Glass Dawn Nka Stauffenger Dawn, 1081 Oakwood Dr, $340,000.

Bethlehem Township

  • Harkness Michael & Jacqulyn from Guillan Lavera R, parcel 1100831 Swahali Trl SW, $10,000.

  • Harkness Michael & Jacqulyn from Guillan Lavera R, parcel 1100833 Tanganyika Trl, $10,000.

  • Welling Robert & Jennifer from Courtney Diane, parcel 1100817 Swahali Trl SW, $5,000.

Canal Fulton

  • CVL Properties LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 860 Basswood Ave, $275,000.

  • GJS Properties Limited from Schalmo Properties Inc, 725 Longview Ave, $921,600.

Canton

  • Akat Batuhan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 103, $77,500.

  • Alkan Elif from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 003, $70,500.

  • Arat Nurcan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 203, $77,500.

  • Arslan Busra from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 201, $77,500.

  • Baysoy Ibrahim Bulent from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 101, $70,500.

  • Becker John from Freda Leslie, 1127 13th St NW, $117,000.

  • Blumensen Eric from Gray Gay L, 3221 Market Ave N, $132,000.

  • Cedillos Saul & Milla Vilma Consuelo from Red Fox Properties LLC, 314 Belden Ave SE, $30,000.

  • Dedeler Sinan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 204, $63,000.

  • Deniz Engin from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 102, $70,500.

  • Diaz Barrera Jason Alfonzo from Red Fox Den Properties LLC, 1929 Harrisburg Rd NE, $52,500.

  • Dincer Emine Meltem from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 101, $70,500.

  • Dow Timothy R from Lawrence Karen L & Krieg Celena N, 2711 Kirby Ave NE, $90,500.

  • Duman Kazim from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 202, $63,000.

  • Durmaz Tunay from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 203, $70,500.

  • Ekizoglu Seda from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 102, $63,000.

  • Hatipoglu Cavdet Ekmel from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 104, $63,000.

  • Helline Gerald P & Lori L from Wunderlich Charles G, 1102 Grandview Ave SW, $102,300.

  • Ictener Serhan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 202, $70,500.

  • Ictener Zeynep from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 104, $70,500.

  • Ictener Zeynep from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 201, $70,500.

  • Johnson Rufus T & Carolyn from Gateway Cherry LLC, 1045 Charles Ede BLVD SE, $93,800.

  • Kasler Carl from Wine Christopher, 924 Clinton Ave SW, $25,000.

  • Koksal Muhlis from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 103, $70,500.

  • Lilenfield Amy from Smith Nathaniel J, 1418 22nd St NE, $160,000.

  • Monticelli Micah & Lilly from Norcia Elizabeth M & Brahler Todd A &, 176 Poplar Ave NW, $185,000.

  • Mutver Begum Erer from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 001, $70,500.

  • Nahun Jefry & Ramos Lara from Maldonado Tomasa Gonzalez, 1314 Penrose CT NE, $31,300.

  • Nile LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 004, $70,500.

  • Ogg Timonthy & Becher Kristine from 2510 Tenth Street LLC, 1606 Vine Ave SW, $60,000.

  • Onur Gokhan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 003, $77,500.

  • Ozcinar Emine Yeliz Getiren from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 002, $70,500.

  • Patron Holdings LLC from Kmi Investments LLC, 3725 4th St NW, $293,975.

  • Patron Holdings LLC from Kmi Investments LLC, 412 Harter Ave NW, $293,975.

  • Premier Homes Inc from Acm Prime Properties LLC, 2109 Indiana Way NE, $80,000.

  • Sakarya Dursun Ali from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 001, $77,500.

  • Saul Cedillos & Consuelo Milla Vilma from Red Fox Properties LLC, 1043 Young Ave NE, $25,000.

  • US Bank National Association Ttee from Collier Royal & Bettie J, 2235 3rd St NE, $42,100.

  • Zheng Guowei & Lin Yun from Lemus Fredal Enrique, 710 Wertz Ave NW, $90,000.

Canton Township

  • Dalton Patty J Ttee from Hummel Bruce, 1545 Waynesburg Dr SE, $45,000.

  • Prince Darla K Ttee from Sommer & Swartzentruber Contractors, 5225 Birchmont Ave SW, $616,700.

  • Richards Brandon Matthew & Schory from Leone Dawn C TRUSTEE/LEONE Frye Rev Trus, 3506 Robin Ave SE, $78,500.

  • Salewsky Landon & Debski Grace E from L&L Real Estate LLC, 1532 Edmeyer Ave NW, $120,000.

Jackson Township

  • Cozzo Kathy from Bacon Griffin G & Sengsourinha Phatsada, 7447 Galena Ave NW, $389,900.

  • Davis James Elliott from Nash Vanessa J & Haynes Barbara Lynn, 4703 Hills and Dales Rd NW Condo 109, $145,000.

  • Decosta Kody & Mikayla from K&R Property Solutions LLC, 1820 Spring Valley Ave NW, $355,000.

  • Grosscup Lee & Jaclyn Marie from Hunt Milena H Trustee, 191 Sycamore Dr NW, $275,000.

  • Kemble Brian & Jessica from Bruss Timothy J & Rachelle L, 5901 Westridge Cir NW, $620,000.

  • Knuckles Ricky M & Diana K from Turnpaugh Ruth J, 1860 Glenmont Dr NW, $260,000.

  • Mclaughlin Erik & Jessica from RG3 LLC, 7622 Greenview Ave NW, $115,000.

  • Miller James L & Malia A from Azzardi Ryan A, 1128 Concord St NW, $284,900.

  • Nod Real Estate LLC from Focus First, LLC, 7948 Freedom Ave NW, $1,030,000.

  • Willowdale Country Club Inc Hunt David from Willowdale Country Club Inc Winnard, 45 Cherry Dr NW, $390,000.

  • Willowdale Country Club Reiss Joe A from Willowdale Country Club Baltzly Adriane, 202 Sycamore Dr NW, $320,000.

Lake Township

  • 831 Sunnyside LLC from Leaf & Hund Enterprises LLC, 831 Sunnyside St SW, $525,000.

  • Cargnel Brett R & Danieta J from Pilla Eric, 2658 Macduff Dr NW, $627,000.

  • Elsass Ashley M & Eric E from Marchand Elizabeth Faye, parcel 1902921 Kent Ave NE, $63,750.

  • Gerstenslager Christin M & Darren L from Tessmer David G & Renee L, 307 Lisa Ave SW, $335,000.

  • Jackson Linda S from Thurston Lawrence O & Marie E, 12521 Gwen Whisler Dr NW, $192,500.

  • Madved Sean L & Gabrielle M from Ryan Paige A & James A Bof, 2740 Eaver St NW, $192,500.

  • Mccleary Jarrod & Allison from Counts Kimberly Kandis & Dana, 13528 Kaufman Ave NW, $698,000.

  • Melillo Spencer & Mallory from Nichols Anthony C & Nicole Y, 3832 Smith Kramer St NE, $384,900.

  • Steele Brian & Prather Taylor from Wagler Enterprises LLC, 12505 Briarstone Cir NW, $93,000.

  • Timura Roger A & Janet M from Leonard Micaela, 3076 Swamp St NE, $173,500.

Lawrence Township

  • Jarvis Otha & Elaina from Thomas Joan M, 5519 High Cir NW, $100,000.

  • Sanner Kendra L from Miller Real Estate II Ltd, 8561 Elmfield Ave NW, $260,000.

Louisville

  • Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Shaeffer Jeremy & Jessica, 403 N Walnut St, $71,938.

  • Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Shaeffer Jeremy & Jessica, parcel 3605424 Auburn CT, $71,938.

  • Seymour Justin K & Rachael from Sayko Anthony W, 114 Mercier St, $140,000.

  • Seymour Justin K & Rachael from Sayko Anthony W, parcel 3600883 Beucler CT, $140,000.

  • The Inside Line Raceway and Hobbies LLC from TJ Land Management One LLC, 1711 W Main St, $280,000.

  • The Inside Line Raceway and Hobbies LLC from TJ Land Management One LLC, parcel 3602243 Oklahoma Ave, $280,000.

  • Wade Alec & Guilbeau Josephine from Copeland Kevin W & Brenda L, 1233 Meese Rd, $245,000.

Marlboro Township

  • Adams Robert D Trustee from Johnson Cherie L TRUSTEE/JANELLO Trust, parcel 10004255 Immel Ave NE, $97,867.

  • Wolfe Greg from Frost Robert L, 9038 Edison St, $72,000.

Massillon

  • Buciak Knox from KS Yoak Enterprises LLC, 1101 13th St SE, $140,000.

  • Evans Patricia J from Evans Thomas R, 2534 Connecticut Ave SE, $77,800.

  • KS Yoak Enterprises LLC from Murphy Michael E Jr, 1221 Wellman Ave SE, $23,000.

  • LG Holdings Group LLC from DLL Holdings Group LLC, 109 8th St SW, $60,800.

  • Marhsall James W III & Laura L from Loomis Tom Jr & Kennard Karen L, 1208 Main Ave W, $120,000.

  • Miller Jalon D from Mastnick John L Etal, 2816 Lincoln Way W, $67,000.

  • New Day Realty LLC from Miller Scott R & Necole A, 1221 Erie St S, $50,500.

  • Principle Property Investors LLC from Yant Donna M, 918 Amherst Rd NE, $93,500.

  • Residential Solutions Inc from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 2212 Cambridge Ave SE, $80,000.

  • Sims Heather N from Williams Michael & Katlyn, 851 9th St NE, $147,000.

  • Sims Heather N from Williams Michael & Katlyn, parcel 617918 Cornell St NE, $147,000.

  • Thomas Joan M from Manka Elaina M, 1209 11th St NE, $110,000.

  • Throckmorton Kimberly D from White Jr Paul S & Jennifer L, parcel 616199 Greenridge Rd NE, $222,000.

  • Throckmorton Kimberly D from White Paul S Jr & Jennifer L, 1304 Greenridge Cir NE, $222,000.

Nimishillen Township

  • Lesh Properties LLC from Myers Daniel E & Janet A, 7743 Ravenna Ave, $136,400.

  • Lesh Properties LLC from Myers Daniel E & Janet A, parcel 3305071 Ravenna Ave NE, $136,400.

  • Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna v, parcel 3302614 Beck Ave NE, $135,000.

  • Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna, 4331 Sunnyside Ave, $135,000.

  • Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna, parcel 3303365 Sunnyside Ave NE, $135,000.

  • Tolley Jacob R from Zustin Doran M & Marie A, 6100 Schloneger Dr, $290,000.

  • Wheeler Dylan from Benson Cynthia I, 5241 Meese Rd, $120,000.

North Canton

  • Edmunds Samuel & Hunter Jaqueline & from Ama Ohio Home LLC, 515 6th St NW, $167,500.

  • Fellers Lucas & Alayna from Turner Jason H & Amy L, 157 Everhard Rd SW, $177,000.

Osnaburg Township

  • Lamb Christian & Jessica from Robbins Daniel G, 3210 Neimans Ave SE, $80,499.

  • Wolf William J & Jody J from Oberly Donna J, 7123 Clearhaven St NE, $175,000.

Paris Township

  • Walker Daniel C & Sonia Dawn from Tatka Barbara J, 13942 Warren Rd NE, $457,800.

Perry Township

  • Barkman Marianna E from Gadow Bailey E & Bonsky Christian A, 503 Manor Ave NW, $201,500.

  • Shuler David & Vanessa from Vaughan Jamie, 5981 Margie Cir SW Unit 305, $61,000.

  • Smith Theresa from Deluxe Park LLC, 3454 Hilton NW #9, $3,300.

  • Two Eutz Management LLC from R & D Properties Ofohio LLC, 4958 Yukon St NW, $100,000.

Pike Township

  • Cappillo Donald D & Kathryn D from Morckel David, 2370 Crescentdale Rd, $184,900.

  • Forney Johnathan M from Maddern John J & Maddern Beth Succ Co, 5720 Briggle Ave SW, $385,000.

Plain Township

  • Auvill Kevin Scott & Grooms Michelle from Bresson Rosemary A, 2769 Englewood Dr NE, $295,000.

  • Braun Michael & Patricia from Vesely Patricia A, 1409 Stone Crossing St NE, $385,000.

  • Burns Alexis & Dustin from Bowers Nicole L, 6709 Amsel Ave NE, $258,000.

  • Hershberger Isaiah M & Wittmer Brooke E from Penn James, 8183 Turquoise Ave NE, $232,000.

  • Miller Real Estate II Ltd from Hartman Ray E Jr & Joann L, 1068 Shelley St NE, $133,000.

  • Moss William T & Lissa A from Henderson Marjory J, 6606 Harvest Ridge Ave NE, $245,000.

  • Vega Enterprises Ltd from Nicholls Shawn E & Angela M, 2824 Marlin Ave NW, $110,000.

  • Willey Derek & Zheltobriukhova Alona from Pollard Teresa F, 7050 Woodell Ave NE, $104,000.

  • Yantzer Tracy & Nathan from Palmieri Christopher M & Sadie J, 1449 Chelmsford St NW, $382,000.

Sandy Township

  • Hough Karen & Somme Nancy from Hough Karen & Timothy, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

  • Hough Karen & Timothy from Hough Karen &Costello William & Timothy, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

  • Hough Karen &Costello William & Timothy from Hough Karen Etal, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

  • Hough Karen from Hough Karen & Somme Nancy, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

  • Kail Suzanne from Waffler Christopher & Kimberly, 285 Harrison St, $243,500.

Sugar Creek Township

  • Marchand Joel T & Kathleen R from Richards Neil D Trustee, 10515 Elton St SW, $209,000.

  • Performance Advantage Proerties LLC from Alaska Picker LLC, 140 Main St E, $42,500.

Tuscarawas Township

  • Zermeno Leonard Sr from Kiko Stephen A and Jodi C, 1862 Ben Fulton Ave NW, $683,100.

MEDINA COUNTY

Brunswick

  • 1416 Spyglass Hill Dr, Berecz Ronald to Ananthapadmanaban Chidambaram, $333,000

  • 935 Pennys Dr, Romanchok Denise M Trustee to Sherman Mark J & Amanda B, $250,000

  • 3782 Alesia Kae Dr, Grzybowski Michael J & Michele L to Dedula Paul & Kayla Sargin, $399,900

  • 1829 Pinewood Dr, Lease Purchase Ohio LLC to Hamilton Ryan, $230,000

  • 4458 Chaseline Ridge, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $93,000

  • 3743 Center Rd, Three Middle M LLC to Fourward Progress Holdings LLC, $700,000

  • 4498 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company the to Dotson Ben & Gina, $685,163

Chippewa Lake

  • 266 Rustic Rook Rd, Wetterman John A to Glasenapp William A & Steven M, $145,000

Hinckley

  • 2519 Hidden Pine Ln, Hinckley Land Holdings LLC to Salloum Steven S & Caline Harb, $270,000

  • 1526 Skyland Dr, Abl Skyland LLC to Grimes Kenton C & Christine Marie, $335,000

Homerville

  • parcel 019-13C-18-023 Williams Rd, Prediy Ilya & Iuliia to Hostetler Henry H & Sarah E, $410,000

Lodi

  • 112 Prospect St, US Bank Trust National Associaton to Furia Derrick M & Kaylee N Kisner, $122,500

Medina

  • 3725 Stony Hill Rd, Alicea Adrian to Shihada Bassam & Rolla, $390,500

  • 1050 Larkens Way, Nagle Shirley R & Larry G & Abigail M Conway Trustees to Troia Michael P & Deborah A Jury, $295,000

  • 6500 Bedford Ct, NVR Inc to Cosgrove Leanna M, $543,840

  • 900 W Smith Rd, FBC Chemical Corporation to 900 W Smith LLC, $2,093,160

  • parcel 031-11B-20-016 Country Club Dr, Boulton Mary Beth P to Fayyad Maria Lyn & Mohammad Zaher, $287,000

  • 3084 Hamilton Rd, Main Benjamin L & Rachel M to Andrea Alexander T & Leah M, $400,000

  • parcel 033-12A-22-040 Ridgewood Rd, Metzler Richard A & Barbara J Trustee to Rasey Scott William & Beth Ann, $120,000

  • 433 W Friendship St, Siegel Coventry LLC to Peck Tyler, $175,500

  • 3433 Woodling Way, Koehler Mark A & Christine M to Ayers Ryan B, $563,000

  • parcel 020-10D-36-021 Chippewa Rd, Owczarzak Joanne W to Kozarec Jacob Matthew & Alina Anastasia Vinokur, $154,900

  • 4325 Erhart Rd, Ventura Sabrina to Thomas Jodi Ann, $165,000

  • 3176 Country Club Dr, Boulton Mary Beth P to Fayyad Maria Lyn & Mohammad Zaher, $287,000

Seville

  • 551 Bates Ave, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

  • 370 Ryan Rd, CBR Properties LLC to Long Investment Properties of Ohio LLC, $700,000

  • 127 Red Oak Dr, Pyles Shirley to Ley Anna K & Gabriel Cordero Bernard, $329,800

9657 Spencer Lake Rd, Walsh Amy Marie to Krzesinski Robert A & Rachel J, $430,137

Spencer

  • 6725 Congress Rd, O'farrelly Caryn & Sean to Butcher Mathias John & Mallory R, $285,000

  • 328 N Main St, Vormelker Adam to Simmons Jason & Jackson, $122,000

Wadsworth

  • 706 Crestwood Ave, Moser Pamela S & Larraine M Darling to Moser Pamela S & Ray, $70,000

  • parcel 033-12B-36-009 1321-1331 Sharon-Copley Rd, Gordon Runs LLC to the Fellowship LLC, $530,000

  • 146 W Prospect St, Homezone LLC to Nandor Jeffrey T, $193,000

  • 168 Humbolt Ave, Cummings Kevin J to Roo Town Rentals LLC, $80,000

  • 130 Highland Ave, Flippo Steven A to Stine Justin L & Jessica, $295,000

  • 996 Rosemarie Cir, Dusz Beau W to Koehler Christine M, $265,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Creston

  • 189 S Main St, J Venus Renovation to Hunt Christopher T & Megan E Hoadley, $202,500

Dalton

  • 4521 Kidron Rd, Otto Dorothy L to Mann Jesse A & Brooke R, $290,000

Doylestown

  • 234 Homan Dr, Harrington Thomas & Michelle S/T to West Alexander, $475,000

Marshallville

  • 21 E Market St, Strabley Alyssa J & Tyler E Riley S/T to Busson Andrew Wayne & Ayslin Delora, $165,000

  • 19 Gloria Ave, Short Margaret J to Mowrer Mckaylee, $40,000

  • 30 S Main St, Giddens Edward L II & Teresa A Denning to Cunningham Richard A Etal, $220,000

Orrville

  • 13056 Old Lincoln Way E, Thompson Karla L to King Ckyle, $165,000

Rittman

  • 4 Mcelwee Ct, Wilson Robert K to Liggett Paul, $127,500

Shreve

  • 4715 Centerville Rd, Swartzentruber Ivan R & Laura J S/T to Hochstetler Raymond Jr & Freida, $325,000

  • 432 N Market St, Eutin Randall J & Beverly C S/T to Daniels Aaron, $120,000

Smithville

  • 4185 Fox Lake Rd, Gochdorf LLC to Fox Lake Enterprise LLC, $550,000

  • 5728 Akron Rd, Machamer Tree Farms LLC to Carrick Jason T, $450,000

Sterling

  • 9548 Blough Rd, Haught Wanda A to Kusky Patrick & Chelsea Unferdorfer, $180,000

Wooster

  • 2500 Graustark Path, Dillon Nancy J to Dillon Macey, $242,000

  • 1030 Allen Dr, Alexander Kendall S & Garnett M S/T to Boucher Jaden & Chloe Miller, $180,000

  • 1068 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

  • 2539 Flickinger Hill Rd, Wagner Janice Trustee to Smith Frank E, $340,000

  • 736 Washington St, Mathys Ryan J to Roo Town Rentals LLC, $95,000

  • 4464 Buss Rd, Scheufler Donn E & Pamela M to Yoder Wayne E & Kaye, $246,600

  • 3075 N Geyers Chapel Rd, Bennett William H & Sue R to Guggenbiller Michael E & Jane Marie, $994,750

  • 1312 Kadas Ln, NVR Inc to Holmes Christopher M, $347,760

  • 504 W North St, E&R Pecuniary Ltd to Posta Dan, $45,000

  • 553 N Bever St, Briggs John A Jr to Alexander Gary R, $190,500

  • 1253 Jesse Owens Dr, NVR Inc to Judge Shelley, $306,735

  • 2339 Fulton Rd, Meyer Brittany Lynne & Eric L Miller S/T to Good Carlin R & Wilma L Vanpelt, $300,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'Fairytale' mansion on Yellow Creek in Bath sells for $1.8 million

