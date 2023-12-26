Faith in Action to shutter operation at The Attic resale store in Massillon

Bonnie Barnhart of Massillon shops at the Attic resale shop in downtown Massillon. The store is set to close next month.

MASSILLON – A longtime downtown resale store will shutter its operation in the new year.

The Attic will close Jan. 26, officials said. Faith in Action of Western Stark County operates the resale and consignment store.

Faith in Action Executive Director Angela Tucker Cooper said the nonprofit can no longer sustain the shop that has served the community for nearly 50 years. It is unclear of an exact date but she said Faith in Action took over the store in the early 2000s.

The store was originally owned and operated by a group associated with Massillon Community Hospital. The hospital operated The Attic for more than 30 years before handing the store over to Faith in Action, when the hospital became a for-profit entity.

Tucker Cooper said the building at 171 Lincoln Way East is "very old and falling apart."

Built in 1888, the building needs a new roof and extensive work done to the foundation.

The Attic volunteer Barb Worley sorts children's clothing at the downtown Massillon shop. The resale and consignment shop has been staple in the community for nearly 50 years. It is set to close in January.

"The idea was the proceeds from the sales at The Attic would support Faith in Action's mission, but that never happened," she said. "What we learned was the store never really made a profit but the hospital was OK with that, but for us, it's a different story."

The agency, established in 1997, helps those 65 and older who want to remain independent by providing transportation to doctor's appointments and grocery shopping.

The store has one employee, with 10 volunteers helping.

According to Stark County real estate records, the property, which includes a second-floor, 870-square-foot apartment, is valued at around $30,900 for the building and another $30,400 for the land. The building is about 4,200 square feet, including the 2,610-square-foot retail space. The building is part of the city's downtown historic district.

The decision to close the store was a hard one, Tucker Cooper said.

The Faith in Action board took a long time to consider the closing, she said.

"It's been a very difficult and very emotional decision that they did not come to easily," Tucker Cooper added.

The board also considered relocating the store but was unable to find a suitable spot.

The future of the building is unclear, but Faith in Action has a potential buyer.

The announcement of the store's closing has shocked many of its longtime customers.

The Attic volunteer Sandy Silverthorn waits on customers at the downtown Massillon shop. The store will shutter operations next year.

Store manager Linda Koenig has heard from a lot of disappointed customers.

"The public is stressed out about it," she said.

The Attic is another business in a string of downtown businesses to shutter. Smiley's and Duncan Jewelers are among those that have closed or will close.

Longtime customer Rebecca Cyphert of Massillon has been shopping at the store for decades.

"I've found some good things over the years," she said. "I have found some really good things that I still wear, including leather coats and a vintage skirt from the 1950s. I'm going to miss this place. It's a Massillon staple."

Koenig, who has managed the store for the past 12 years, and her volunteer staff are gearing up to sell everything. They have already begun to offer items at sale prices. In January, sales will ramp up and everything — even the shelving and clothing racks, she added.

Some of the most sought-after items, including a mannequin of a woman from the waist up that they have dubbed "Chloe," are up for silent auction. Koenig said they will likely have more silent auction items.

"We've got nooks and crannies stuffed with things and we actually do have an attic," she said.

The store has an array of items for sale, including clothing, jewelry, tools, furniture, games and other odds and ends. Recently they had collections of NASCAR items, baseball cards and TV memorabilia.

The Attic resale store at 171 Lincoln Way East has served customers for nearly 50 years. The store is set to close in January.

The store will be closed Dec. 26-29 and will reopen for regular business hours noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday until Jan. 26.

They are not accepting any donations or consignments.

Koenig said everything must go but some items will be given to local organizations, including the clothing ministry at Massillon Baptist Temple and ICAN.

"We have had great working relationships with these groups and we'll do what we can to support them," she added.

