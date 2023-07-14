Faith and fitness drive TikTok influencer Leana Deeb to inspire millions

TikTok influencer Leana Deeb is inspiring faith and fitness.

Leana Deeb loves cilantro. As a Gymshark athlete and TikTok fitness creator, her top food recommendations for fitness health include lots of cilantro, raw chicken breast, turkey bacon, protein bagels, salt and vinegar chips and dark chocolate.

"You have to have a sweet side sometimes," said Deeb.

The 22-year-old Palestinian-Uruguay creator gained 18 million followers on social media by sharing her fitness journey. From her first fitness video in October 2021 to launching her Lift With Leana app to collaborating with Bloom to wearing the hijab, what drives Deeb is positively impacting people while discovering more about herself. This unstoppable purpose helped launch The Life With Leana Tour last month, where Deeb met with fans nationwide in Dallas, Los Angeles and New York City. Attendees lifted with Deeb, got post-workout snacks, participated in a Q&A session and ended with a meet and greet.

Deeb started out as a personal trainer when a friend suggested that she should make fitness videos. She ran with the idea and posted content on fitness routines, meal prep, daily vlogs and whatever else felt natural. "That brought awareness to my page," said Deeb. "The work ethic that I had in the gym is that I was there to transform my body, but it was also like I was fighting my demons. I was going through a lot mentally, and the gym was my safe space."

Deeb never imagined that she would start gaining one million followers a month on TikTok. These followers would tag her in their fitness journeys and share how much Deeb had inspired them. She was happy she had helped foster such a supportive community. But, deep down, she felt empty.

That's when she turned to journaling. It inspired her to practice gratitude and even launch her journal–Uplift You (they will be restocked in September).

TikTok influencer Leana Deeb is inspiring fitness and faith.

Deeb's vision and purpose led her to collaborate with Bloom Nutrition and release her pre-workout flavor Tiger's Blood, which was recently restocked after selling out. She's also currently working on modest-wear options with Gymshark. Her favorite Gymshark items include these rest day sweats and an everyday waist pack.

But these are not just brand deals for Deeb. They're products that have truly shaped her own fitness journey. Deeb doesn't let the industry influence her; instead, she's influencing the industry and her audience through messages of authenticity and growth.

From helping a woman cope with the death of her parents through fitness to inspiring people to learn more about Islam, Deeb is incredibly impacted by the stories people share. She finds it rewarding to see people find peace by making positive changes in their lives. "Like getting closer to the faith, getting close to fitness, taking care of their health and feeling like they can do this," said Deeb. "There's so much you can do in this world by helping others."

At the same time, Deeb is learning how to navigate the fitness industry while staying true and honest with her followers—and herself. She began wearing the hijab as she got closer to faith. "In the Islamic world, you're taught not to be attached to the world; you're supposed to be attached to faith. At the end of the day, I'm a fitness influencer. I built my platform by showing off my body."

Deeb knew it was a risk but decided to do what was best in her heart, even if that meant reshooting all the content for her Lift With Leana App. That's nearly 300 unreleased exercises re-filmed to accommodate more modest attire, including of course, her hijab.

Deeb just hit one million subscribers on YouTube and continues to be herself on social media. Outside of fitness, she shares her skincare routine, reads books, treats her followers to Starbucks, recently adopted a cat and more. It's a journey of learning and confidence that people worldwide have gravitated towards.

Whether you’re new to the world of fitness or a gym expert, Deeb has plenty of tips that anyone can use for their next workout. Shop some of her gym essentials below.

