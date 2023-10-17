Fake BlackRock ETF news prompts US$57 mln in Bitcoin long liquidations

Over US$57 million worth of Bitcoin long positions have been liquidated in the 24 hours leading up to 2:40 p.m. in Hong Kong after a post on X (formerly Twitter) falsely claimed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved BlackRock’s spot exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Fast Facts

While the false post was deleted in less than 30 minutes, it was mistakenly reported as fact by crypto news outlet Cointelegraph, sparking a flurry of trading.

The US$57.15 million worth of total long position liquidations included US$13.6 million in the first hour alone, according to crypto futures market data provider Coinglass.

The fake post initially boosted Bitcoin’s price to a two-month high of US$29,388, with US$52.63 million worth of short positions liquidated in the hour leading up to 9:00 p.m. in Hong Kong Monday.

That brings the amount of total liquidations to US$154.4 million in the past 24 hours, with US$97.07 million of those in short positions.

Liquidation refers to an exchange forcefully closing a trading position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin.

BlackRock’s iShares spot Bitcoin ETF application is still under review. The SEC’s final deadline to respond to BlackRock’s application is March 15, 2024.

Many believe that SEC approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF for the U.S. will be a watershed moment for crypto, as it would theoretically open the door for an influx of institutional investment into the industry.

