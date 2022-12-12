U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.00
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,470.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,544.00
    -25.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,794.30
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.42
    +0.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    -10.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.23 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +0.54 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8540
    +0.3040 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,959.06
    -202.98 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.79
    -7.45 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.12
    -79.89 (-0.29%)
     

Fake Meat Has a Real Problem. The Solution May Start With a Pea

Agnieszka de Sousa
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Fake meat is in trouble. Sales of plant-based burgers are falling, investor largesse is waning and shares of the industry’s poster child, Beyond Meat Inc., have slumped.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Still, ardent believers in products that can replace animal protein and help save the planet are backing a fundamental makeover. That means better ingredients offering more appealing textures, flavors and aromas, but also ones that require less processing, energy and resources, according to Costa Yiannoulis, managing partner at Synthesis Capital, a venture capital fund.

The starting point for this meat-and-potatoes approach is the humble pea or bean, but one developed using biological algorithms and precision breeding to create tasty, nutritious and high-protein products. To that end London-based Synthesis has just led a $35-million financing round for Israeli startup Equinom, which identifies non-genetically modified seed varieties that don’t require the processing and additives that have long blighted meat alternatives.

“Genetic diversity provides a tremendous amount of solutions,” Gil Shalev, Equinom’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said in an interview. “When you start with high quality beans, immediately you are starting to eliminate all the bad processing requirements that the industry developed over many years to overcome bad quality seeds, to create high quality ingredients.”

The funding round, which includes investors such as Bunge Ltd., BayWa and CPT Capital, brings Equinom’s total financing to more than $71 million. The money will be used to commercialize and develop the company’s technology platform. It’s already working with multinational processing ingredient suppliers that will sell its proteins to food companies.

Equinom has just completed harvests in North America for both pea and soy and several companies are on track to add its ingredients into their food products by the end of next year. It also has active breeding programs for chickpea, fava bean, mung bean and cow pea, which will be available for sales in two years, Shalev said.

“You start with a bean that has protein and quality levels that’s required,” he said. “And then you also have the ability to bring diversity into the food system, unlike the way the supply chain is established today.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar rises as inflation pressures persist; FOMC meeting in focus

    The dollar firmed on Monday after data showed producer prices in the United States rose more than expected last month, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures and stoking fears the Federal Reserve would need to keep rates higher for longer. The U.S. producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% in November and 7.4% year-on-year, data released on Friday showed, a slight upside surprise from forecasts of a 0.2% and 7.2% increase, respectively. "There were a little bit of concern about how inflation would be persistently high and would encourage the Fed to keep policy at a restrictive level for even longer than previously expected," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

  • OU men's basketball falls to No. 9-ranked Arkansas in not-so-neutral Tulsa environment

    Three takeaways from Oklahoma's 88-78 loss to Arkansas on Saturday.

  • How a $144 Million Property Default Started Korea’s Credit Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Global central bankers are in a race against the clock to to tame runaway inflation. But push too far, too fast, and markets key to the smooth functioning of the financial system are liable to buckle.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to Str

  • Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle

    I love texts from a prince, IDK.View Entire Post ›

  • Uber sues NYC Taxi & Limo Commission to block rate increase for drivers

    Uber is suing the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC), which last month approved a fare hike for ride-hail apps and taxi drivers amid a post-pandemic driver shortage, rising operational costs and higher inflation. On November 15, the TLC voted to increase the per-minute rates of ride-hail drivers by 7.42% and per-mile rates by 23.93%, a move by the commission that is meant to attract more drivers to the roads to serve increasing passenger demand. In its petition, Uber called the increases "dramatic, unprecedented and unsupported hikes," noting that earlier fare increases have ranged from 1.46% to 5.34% and "accurately reflected the impact of inflation."

  • Jamie Dimon Says It’s Good Both Parties’ ‘Wing Nuts’ Weren’t Elected

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon praised the results of last month’s US midterm elections, saying cooperation in Congress may be more likely since both parties’ “wing nuts didn’t get elected.”Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear Fir

  • Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner says authorities ordered him to decline award

    The Russian co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize said the country’s authorities ordered him to decline the award because his fellow co-winners were a Ukrainian human rights organization and a jailed Belarusian rights defender. Yan Rachinsky — who leads one of Russia’s oldest civil rights groups, Memorial — told the BBC in an interview…

  • U.S. inflation will be much lower by end of 2023 - Yellen

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday forecast a substantial reduction in U.S. inflation in 2023, barring an unexpected shock. "I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there's not ... an unanticipated shock," she told CBS' '60 Minutes' in an interview released Sunday. Yellen's comment came days before the Fed is expected to slow the aggressive pace of interest rate increases it has pursued this year.

  • Rep. Kinzinger welcomes Griner's release but worries prisoner swap could encourage more hostage-taking

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Sunday celebrated the release of Brittney Griner from Russia but said he was worried about the future "ramifications" from prisoner swaps like the one that earned Griner's freedom. "We can be glad she's home, and we are, but also recognize that we are changing our no-negotiation policy and that could have real ramifications in the future," Kinzinger, R-Ill., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. In exchange for Griner's release -- after she pleaded guilty to drug charges for, she said, inadvertently bringing a vape cartridge with hashish oil into Russia -- the U.S. freed notorious former arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was convicted of conspiring to kill Americans, to supply anti-aircraft missiles and of aiding a terrorist organization.

  • Let’s face it, Kansas City: We’ve let the old terminals at KCI Airport turn into dumps

    Tens of thousands of travelers ​are getting a terrible taste of Kansas City. | Opinion

  • Asian shares fall, dollar firms ahead of central bank rate hikes

    Asian shares fell on Monday while the dollar drifted higher at the start of a hectic week, as markets awaited a flurry of rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1%, after rising 1.3% the previous week, buoyed by optimism that China is finally opening up its economy with the dismantling of its zero-COVID policy. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3%.

  • Yellen Says US to Aid Ukraine for ‘As Long as It Takes’

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signaled the Biden administration is prepared to continue seeking billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine as the Eastern European country battles Russia’s invasion and missile attacks.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear Firs

  • China’s Markets Are Primed for Extreme Volatility in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s securities regulator vowed to reduce market volatility in January, few predicted that this year would be one of the most turbulent in recent memory.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntle

  • Charity suspends work over 'safety concerns' after founder's racist incident with Prince William's godmother

    A British charity led by a Black woman who says she was repeatedly pressed for information about her nationality by Prince William’s godmother, has suspended

  • Ukraine Latest: Yellen, Biden Affirm Commitment to Aid Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KatePresident Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday affirmed US support for Ukraine as the Eastern European country battles Ru

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • Elon Musk Sounds a Dire Warning About the Economy

    The billionaire entrepreneur fears that the economic downturn will become worse if this decision is made.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.