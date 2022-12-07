U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.75
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,650.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,575.00
    +9.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.30
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0455
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.42 (+6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5890
    +0.6290 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,825.58
    -191.67 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.24
    -6.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Director Purchase of Common Shares of Falcon

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
·3 min read
Falcon Oil &amp; Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon”, “Company”)

Director Purchase of Common Shares of Falcon

07 December 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that directors have purchased an aggregate of 350,000 common shares in Falcon.

Details of the respective purchases are included in the table below:

Name

Number of
Common Shares purchased

Total number of Common Shares
held after purchase

Percentage of issued share capital held after the purchase

Gregory Smith – Non - Executive Director

100,000

770,000

0.07%

Tom Layman - Non - Executive Director

250,000

250,000

0.02%

Ends.
CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. 

+353 1 676 8702

Philip O'Quigley, CEO

+353 87 814 7042

Anne Flynn, CFO

+353 1 676 9162

 

Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)

 

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee

+44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Director / PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Gregory Smith

2

Reason for notification

 

a)

Position/Status

Non - Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

Name

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

b)

LEI

213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Common shares in the Company




AIM: FOG TSXV: FO

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares in the Company

c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)

Volume(s)

CAD$0.11

Purchase an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the Company

CAD$0.105

Purchase an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the Company

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price



100,000 common shares
CAD$10,750

e)

Date of the transaction

2 December 2022, 5 December 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

TSXV


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Tom Layman

2

Reason for notification

 

a)

Position/Status

Non - Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

Name

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

b)

LEI

213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Common shares in the Company




AIM: FOG TSXV: FO

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares in the Company

c)





Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s)

Volume(s)

CAD$0.11

Purchase an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the Company

CAD$0.105

Purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares in the Company

CAD$0.105

Purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares in the Company

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price



250,000
CAD$26,500

e)

Date of the transaction

5 December 2022, 5 December 2022, 6 December 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

TSXV


Recommended Stories

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • General Electric stock ‘at a critical juncture’ ahead of spinoff, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Christopher Glynn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upgrading GE to Outperform, the company’s stock performance, industrial stocks, and the outlook for GE’s health care spinoff.

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • 8 Stocks You'll Wish You Own When The Recession Hits

    Recessions aren't fun to live through. But if you're prepared, they don't have to be painful for your portfolio, either.

  • Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

    Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year. It also comes after Blackstone announced last Thursday that it would curb withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted real estate income trust (REIT) following a surge in redemption requests.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • Why Tesla Stock’s Ceiling Is Now $200. Where the Floor Might Be.

    The EV stock has been stuck in a range in recent weeks. That isn't going to change for a while, but if it does, the risk is skewed to the downside.

  • Biden Joins Tim Cook to Hail TSMC’s $40 Billion US Chip Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden celebrated Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s plans to increase its investments in Arizona to $40 billion and construct a second factory, with companies like Apple Inc. eager to source more chips from the US.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $