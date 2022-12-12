Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Director Purchase of Common Shares of Falcon

12 December 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that directors have purchased an aggregate of 1,020,000 common shares in Falcon.

Details of the respective purchases are included in the table below:

Name Number of

Common Shares purchased Total number of Common Shares

held after purchase Percentage of issued share capital held after the purchase



Gregory Smith – Non - Executive Director 150,000 920,000 0.09% Tom Layman - Non - Executive Director 870,000 1,120,000 0.11%

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Director / PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gregory Smith 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Common shares in the Company







AIM: FOG TSXV: FO b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares in the Company c)











Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) CAD$0.105 Purchase an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the Company CAD$0.105 Purchase an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the Company CAD$0.105 Purchase an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the Company d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

150,000 common shares

CAD$15,750 e) Date of the transaction 7 December 2022, 8 December 2022, 9 December 2022 f) Place of the transaction TSXV





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tom Layman 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Common shares in the Company







AIM: FOG TSXV: FO b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares in the Company c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) CAD$0.105 Purchase an aggregate of 50,000 common shares in the Company CAD$0.105 Purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares in the Company CAD$0.105 Purchase an aggregate of 546,000 common shares in the Company CAD$0.11 Purchase an aggregate of 174,000 common shares in the Company d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

870,000

CAD$92,220



e) Date of the transaction 7 December 2022, 8 December 2022, 9 December 2022, 9 December 2022 f) Place of the transaction TSXV



