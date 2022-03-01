U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Director Change

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • FOLGF
Falcon Oil &amp; Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon”, “Company”)

Director Change

01 March 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that Maxim Mayorets has agreed to step down as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from today’s date.

Ends.


CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

+353 1 676 8702

Philip O'Quigley, CEO

+353 87 814 7042

Anne Flynn, CFO

+353 1 676 9162

Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee

+44 131 220 9771

Camarco

James Crothers / Rebecca Waterworth / Billy Clegg

+44 (0)20 3781 8331


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.


