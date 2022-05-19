Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements
Filing of Interim Financial Statements
19 May 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).
The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2022, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.
Q1 2022 Financial Highlights
Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$8.3 million at 31 March 2022 (31 December 2021: US$8.9 million).
Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.
CONTACT DETAILS:
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
+353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO
+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO
+353 1 676 9162
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee
+44 131 220 9771
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue
-
2
-
2
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
(40)
(40)
General and administrative expenses
(608)
(1,031)
Foreign exchange loss
(45)
(155)
(693)
(1,226)
Results from operating activities
(693)
(1,224)
Finance income
3
1
Finance expense
(60)
(67)
Net finance expense
(57)
(66)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(750)
(1,290)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
(750)
(1,289)
Non-controlling interests
-
(1)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(750)
(1,290)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted
($0.001)
($0.001)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
At 31 March
At 31 December
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
40,237
40,197
Property, plant and equipment
11
13
Trade and other receivables
23
22
Restricted cash
2,200
2,239
42,471
42,471
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
8,301
8,894
Trade and other receivables
162
74
8,463
8,968
Total assets
50,934
51,439
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
392,170
392,170
Contributed surplus
46,390
46,254
Deficit
(400,616)
(399,866)
37,944
38,558
Non-controlling interests
698
698
Total equity
38,642
39,256
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision
11,834
11,775
11,834
11,775
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
458
408
458
408
Total liabilities
12,292
12,183
Total equity and liabilities
50,934
51,439
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash flows
(Unaudited)
Three months ended 31 March
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the period
(750)
(1,290)
Adjustments for:
Share based compensation
136
565
Depreciation
2
1
Net finance expense
57
66
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities
45
155
Transfer of Canadian working interests
-
(28)
Change in non-cash working capital:
Increase in trade and other receivables
(89)
(43)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
30
24
Net cash used in operating activities
(569)
(550)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
3
1
Exploration and evaluation assets
(29)
-
Net cash (used in) / generated by investing activities
(26)
1
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(595)
(549)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
2
(5)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
8,894
11,036
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
8,301
10,482
All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.
About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.
For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.