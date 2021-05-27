Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Filing of Interim Financial Statements
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.
(“Falcon”)
Filing of Interim Financial Statements
27 May 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).
The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2021, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.
Q1 2021 Financial Highlights
Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$10.5 million at 31 March 2021 (31 December 2020: US$11 million).
Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.
CONTACT DETAILS:
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
+353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO
+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO
+353 1 676 9162
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee
+44 131 220 9771
All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue
2
1
2
1
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
(40)
(38)
Production and operating expenses
-
(2)
General and administrative expenses
(466)
(403)
Share based compensation
(565)
-
Foreign exchange loss
(155)
(28)
(1,226)
(471)
Results from operating activities
(1,224)
(470)
Fair value gain – warrant
-
110
Finance income
1
14
Finance expense
(67)
(1,094)
Net finance expense
(66)
(1,080)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(1,290)
(1,440)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
(1,289)
(1,421)
Non-controlling interests
(1)
(19)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(1,290)
(1,440)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted
($0.001 cent)
($0.001 cent)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
At 31 March
At 31 December
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
40,186
40,444
Property, plant and equipment
3
4
Trade and other receivables
23
23
Restricted cash
2,325
2,429
42,537
42,900
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
10,482
11,036
Trade and other receivables
160
117
10,642
11,153
Total assets
53,179
54,053
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
392,170
392,170
Contributed surplus
45,640
45,075
Deficit
(396,462)
(395,173)
41,348
42,072
Non-controlling interests
700
701
Total equity
42,048
42,773
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision
10,594
10,563
10,594
10,563
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
537
717
537
717
Total liabilities
11,131
11,280
Total equity and liabilities
53,179
54,053
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three months ended 31 March
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the year
(1,290)
(1,440)
Adjustments for:
Share based compensation
565
-
Depreciation
1
-
Fair value gain - warrant
-
(110)
Net finance expense
66
1,080
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities
155
28
Transfer of Canadian working interests
(28)
-
Change in non-cash working capital:
(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables
(43)
13
Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses
24
(42)
Net cash used in operating activities
(550)
(471)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
1
14
Exploration and evaluation assets
-
(36)
Net cash generated by / (used in) investing activities
1
(22)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(549)
(493)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(5)
(1,033)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
11,036
13,066
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
10,482
11,540
About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.
For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.