Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.
(“Falcon”)
Filing of Interim Financial Statements
27 August 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2021 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).
The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended 30 June 2021, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.
2021 financial highlights and other financial updates
Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$10 million at 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: US$11 million).
Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.
CONTACT DETAILS:
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
+353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO
+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO
+353 1 676 9162
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee
+44 131 220 9771
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) / Income
(Unaudited)
Three months ended 30
Three months ended 30
Six months ended 30
Six months ended 30
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue
-
1
2
2
-
1
2
2
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
(42)
(35)
(82)
(73)
Production and operating expenses
-
(3)
-
(5)
General and administrative expenses
(449)
(597)
(915)
(1,000)
Share based compensation
(182)
-
(747)
-
Foreign exchange gain / (loss)
37
17
(118)
(11)
(636)
(618)
(1,862)
(1,089)
Results from operating activities
(636)
(617)
(1,860)
(1,087)
Fair value gain – outstanding warrant
-
-
-
110
Finance income
2
874
3
15
Finance expense
(59)
(58)
(126)
(279)
Net finance (expense) / income
(57)
816
(123)
(264)
(Loss) / income and comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
(693)
199
(1,983)
(1,241)
(Loss) / income and comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
(693)
183
(1,982)
(1,238)
Non-controlling interests
-
16
(1)
(3)
(Loss) / income and comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
(693)
199
(1,983)
(1,241)
(Loss) / income per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted
(0.001 cent)
0.000 cent
(0.002 cent)
(0.001 cent)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
At 30 June
At 31 December
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
40,188
40,444
Property, plant and equipment
3
4
Trade and other receivables
23
23
Restricted cash
2,360
2,429
42,574
42,900
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
9,974
11,036
Trade and other receivables
112
117
10,086
11,153
Total assets
52,660
54,053
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
392,170
392,170
Contributed surplus
45,822
45,075
Retained deficit
(397,155)
(395,173)
40,837
42,072
Non-controlling interests
700
701
Total equity
41,537
42,773
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision
10,653
10,563
10,653
10,563
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
470
717
470
717
Total liabilities
11,123
11,280
Total equity and liabilities
52,660
54,053
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six months ended 30 June
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the period
(1,983)
(1,241)
Adjustments for:
Share based compensation
747
-
Depreciation
1
-
Fair value gain - outstanding warrant
-
(110)
Net finance expense
123
264
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities
118
11
Transfer of Canadian working interests
(28)
-
Change in non-cash working capital:
Decrease in trade and other receivables
5
46
(Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
(43)
37
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,060)
(993)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
3
15
Exploration and evaluation assets
(2)
(48)
Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities
1
(33)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,059)
(1,026)
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents
(3)
(225)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
11,036
13,066
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
9,974
11,815
All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.
About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.
For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.