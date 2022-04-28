U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Full Year Results

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • FOLGF
Falcon Oil &amp; Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon)

Full Year Results

28 April 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited financial statements and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (‘’MD&A’’) for the year ended 31 December 2021.

2021 Financial Highlights

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$8.9 million at 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: US$11 million).

  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2021 dated 27 April 2022, its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated 27 April 2022 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon’s website www.falconoilandgas.com.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

+353 1 676 8702

Philip O'Quigley, CEO

+353 87 814 7042

Anne Flynn, CFO

+353 1 676 9162

Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee

+44 131 220 9771


Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Year Ended
31 December 2021
$’000

Year Ended
31 December 2020
$’000

Revenue

Oil and natural gas revenue

2

5

2

5

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenses

(196)

(159)

Production and operating expenses

-

(12)

General and administrative expenses

(3,031)

(1,871)

Decommissioning provision

(991)

-

Foreign exchange (loss) / gain

(238)

105

(4,456)

(1,937)

Results from operating activities

(4,454)

(1,932)

Fair value gain – outstanding warrant

-

110

Finance income

7

224

Finance expense

(249)

(231)

Net finance expense

(242)

(7)

Loss before tax

(4,696)

(1,829)

Taxation

-

-

Loss and comprehensive loss for the year

(4,696)

(1,829)

Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

(4,693)

(1,830)

Non-controlling interests

(3)

1

Loss and comprehensive loss for the year

(4,696)

(1,829)

Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:

Basic and diluted

($0.005)

($0.002)


Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 31 December
2021
$’000

At 31 December
2020
$’000

Assets

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

40,197

40,444

Property, plant and equipment

13

4

Trade and other receivables

22

23

Restricted cash

2,239

2,429

42,471

42,900

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

8,894

11,036

Trade and other receivables

74

117

8,968

11,153

Total assets

51,439

54,053

Equity and liabilities

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

392,170

392,170

Contributed surplus

46,254

45,075

Deficit

(399,866)

(395,173)

38,558

42,072

Non-controlling interests

698

701

Total equity

39,256

42,773

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Decommissioning provision

11,775

10,563

11,775

10,563

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

408

717

408

717

Total liabilities

12,183

11,280

Total equity and liabilities

51,439

54,053


Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Year Ended 31 December

2021
$’000

2020
$’000

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss for the year

(4,696)

(1,829)

Adjustments for:

Share based compensation

1,179

-

Depreciation

4

-

Fair value gain - outstanding warrants

-

(110)

Net finance loss

242

7

Foreign exchange loss / (gain)

238

(105)

Transfer of Canadian working interests

(28)

-

Decommissioning provision

991

-

Change in non-cash working capital

Decrease in trade and other receivables

44

31

Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses

67

(145)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,959)

(2,151)

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received

7

16

Exploration and evaluation assets

(163)

(48)

Property plant and equipment

(13)

(3)

Net cash used in investing activities

(169)

(35)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(2,128)

(2,186)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(14)

156

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

11,036

13,066

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

8,894

11,036


All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.


