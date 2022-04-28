Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Full Year Results

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Full Year Results

28 April 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited financial statements and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (‘’MD&A’’) for the year ended 31 December 2021.

2021 Financial Highlights

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$8.9 million at 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: US$11 million).

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2021 dated 27 April 2022, its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated 27 April 2022 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon’s website www.falconoilandgas.com.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771





Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Year Ended

31 December 2021

$’000 Year Ended

31 December 2020

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue 2 5 2 5 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (196) (159) Production and operating expenses - (12) General and administrative expenses (3,031) (1,871) Decommissioning provision (991) - Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (238) 105 (4,456) (1,937) Results from operating activities (4,454) (1,932) Fair value gain – outstanding warrant - 110 Finance income 7 224 Finance expense (249) (231) Net finance expense (242) (7) Loss before tax (4,696) (1,829) Taxation - - Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (4,696) (1,829) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (4,693) (1,830) Non-controlling interests (3) 1 Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (4,696) (1,829) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:



Basic and diluted ($0.005) ($0.002)





Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 31 December

2021

$’000 At 31 December

2020

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 40,197 40,444 Property, plant and equipment 13 4 Trade and other receivables 22 23 Restricted cash 2,239 2,429 42,471 42,900 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,894 11,036 Trade and other receivables 74 117 8,968 11,153 Total assets 51,439 54,053 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 392,170 392,170 Contributed surplus 46,254 45,075 Deficit (399,866) (395,173) 38,558 42,072 Non-controlling interests 698 701 Total equity 39,256 42,773 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 11,775 10,563 11,775 10,563 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 408 717 408 717 Total liabilities 12,183 11,280 Total equity and liabilities 51,439 54,053





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Year Ended 31 December 2021

$’000 2020

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the year (4,696) (1,829) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 1,179 - Depreciation 4 - Fair value gain - outstanding warrants - (110) Net finance loss 242 7 Foreign exchange loss / (gain) 238 (105) Transfer of Canadian working interests (28) - Decommissioning provision 991 - Change in non-cash working capital Decrease in trade and other receivables 44 31 Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 67 (145) Net cash used in operating activities (1,959) (2,151) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 7 16 Exploration and evaluation assets (163) (48) Property plant and equipment (13) (3) Net cash used in investing activities (169) (35) Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,128) (2,186) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (14) 156 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 11,036 13,066 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 8,894 11,036





All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.





About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.



