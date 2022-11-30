U.S. markets open in 7 hours

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Granting of stock options

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
·2 min read
Falcon Oil &amp; Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon”, “Company”)

Granting of stock options

30 November 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that on 29 November 2022 it granted incentive stock options (“Options”) to Tom Layman (Non-Executive Director) to purchase 2,500,000 common shares of Falcon at an exercise price of GBP£0.15 (equivalent to CDN$0.24) under the stock option plan approved at Falcon’s annual shareholders meeting held on 14 July 2022.

The Options have a vesting schedule allowing for 1/3 of the Options to vest immediately with an additional 1/3 vesting on each subsequent anniversary until the Options are fully vested on 29 November 2024. The Options have an expiry date of 28 November 2027.

Following this grant there are 59,750,000 Options outstanding, representing 5.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Falcon.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

+353 1 676 8702

Philip O'Quigley, CEO

+353 87 814 7042

Anne Flynn, CFO

+353 1 676 9162

 

Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)

 

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee

+44 131 220 9771


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Director / PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Tom Layman

2

Reason for notification

 

a)

Position/Status

Non – Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

Name

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

b)

LEI

213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



Options in respect of common shares in the Company



CA3060711015

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Options in respect of common shares in the Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP£0.15

Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares in the Company

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

29 November 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside an exchange


    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., the world’s second-largest company by revenue, sold $8.25 billion of investment-grade bonds before any potential increase in inflation worries reduces investors’ craving for highly rated debt.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most