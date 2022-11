Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Granting of stock options

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon”, “Company”)

Granting of stock options

30 November 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that on 29 November 2022 it granted incentive stock options (“Options”) to Tom Layman (Non-Executive Director) to purchase 2,500,000 common shares of Falcon at an exercise price of GBP£0.15 (equivalent to CDN$0.24) under the stock option plan approved at Falcon’s annual shareholders meeting held on 14 July 2022.

The Options have a vesting schedule allowing for 1/3 of the Options to vest immediately with an additional 1/3 vesting on each subsequent anniversary until the Options are fully vested on 29 November 2024. The Options have an expiry date of 28 November 2027.

Following this grant there are 59,750,000 Options outstanding, representing 5.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Falcon.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771





About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Story continues

Director / PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tom Layman 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non – Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code



Options in respect of common shares in the Company







CA3060711015 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Options in respect of common shares in the Company c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) GBP£0.15 Options in respect of purchase an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares in the Company d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside an exchange