Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Investor Presentation

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
·1 min read
  • FOLGF
Falcon Oil &amp; Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon”)

Investor Presentation

18 July 2022 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce that Philip O’Quigley, Falcon’s CEO,  will provide a live presentation following its Annual General and Special meeting last week with a Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform on 21 July 2022 at 4:00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/falcon-oil-gas-ltd/register-investor

Investors who already follow Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. 

+353 1 676 8702

Philip O'Quigley, CEO

+353 87 814 7042

Anne Flynn, CFO

+353 1 676 9162

 

Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)

 

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee

+44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


