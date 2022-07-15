Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Results of Annual General & Special Shareholders Meeting

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Results of Annual General & Special Shareholders Meeting

15 July 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) held its Annual General & Special Shareholders meeting via conference call on Thursday, 14 July 2022. All resolutions considered and voted upon by the shareholders at the meeting, being the election of directors, appointment of auditors and approval of the Stock Option Plan, were approved.

As more particularly described in the Management Information Circular for the meeting, the Stock Option Plan approved at the meeting included amendments that were necessary to comply with changes to TSXV security based compensation policies that were introduced on 24 November 2021. The Stock Option Plan included: (i) amendments to confirm that disinterested shareholder approval is required for any extension to the term of options held by insiders; (ii) amendments to comply with TSXV limitations regarding the maximum the number of options that may be granted to certain participants; and (iii) certain other amendments of a housekeeping nature.

The full text of each resolution passed at the meeting was included in the Management Information Circular communicated in advance of the meeting to shareholders, which is available on the Company’s website.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

