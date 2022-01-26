U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

Falcon Welcomes Media And Publishing Veteran - Michelle Suzuki To Its Board Of Directors

·3 min read
  • FGLDF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 /FALCON GOLD CORP.(FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Michelle Suzuki to its board of Directors. Mrs. Suzuki has spent the last 25 years as an advisor with a focus in publishing and media relations. She has managed investor communication campaigns for Canadas largest digital content providers for hundreds of C-Suite clients throughout North America from life sciences, technology, and mining companies.

In the Canadian markets she is widely known for her experience in these fields working with many top CEO's, Senior Investor Relations Executives, Investment Broker Dealers and Newsletter writers on digital syndication helping educate on the importance of Mining and the future of the industry.

Most recently she was with Canada's largest online web portal Stockhouse.com that serves financial institutions, media publishers, public companies, and brand advertisers. Stockhouse helps individual investors create and manage their personal wealth by delivering an unparalleled array of aggregated news and information, portfolio management and analysis tools, and a forum for capturing and accessing user-generated content. During her 22 years with Stockhouse she was one of the most senior executives helping Stockhouse build its sales platform. Stockhouse generates over 1 million unique investors a month being an authoritative source for natural resources and small cap financial information and news. Michelle left Stockhouse in April 2021, moving to the United States with her family to pursue other business interests.

Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani commented, "I am ecstatic to add Michelle to Falcon's board of directors, she is a seasoned media executive with extensive experience in the industry. Her perspective and expertise in her fields is truly a rare blend. We look forward to having her apart of our success."

The Company also accepts the resignation of John Bossio director to the Corporation, and thanks him for filling the interim position, Mrs. Suzuki has filled the vacancy created.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds 8 additional projects. The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina. The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Great Burnt, Hope Brook, and Baie Verte acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-0551

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Falcon Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685557/Falcon-Welcomes-Media-And-Publishing-Veteran--Michelle-Suzuki-To-Its-Board-Of-Directors

