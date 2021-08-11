U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.75
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,124.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,038.75
    -5.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.20
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.32
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.50
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    +0.07 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7290
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,840.43
    +296.73 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,139.59
    +896.91 (+369.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,066.00
    +177.85 (+0.64%)
     

FalconX Crypto Platform Value Skyrockets to $3.75B in Past Five Months

Nicholas Pongratz
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Crypto and digital-asset trading platform FalconX more than quintupled its valuation in five months to $3.75 billion.

The San Matteo-based crypto company has been profitable for roughly a year, according to Chief Executive Officer Raghu Yarlagadda. He said its revenue grew by a multiple of 30 times in the year leading up to June 30.

Although Yarlagadda declined to provide a specific revenue figure, he revealed the company’s customer-triggered monthly transaction volume reached over $10 billion.

Although Yarlagadda declined to provide a specific revenue figure, he revealed the company's customer-triggered monthly transaction volume reached over $10 billion.

