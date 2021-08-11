FalconX Crypto Platform Value Skyrockets to $3.75B in Past Five Months

BeInCrypto –

Crypto and digital-asset trading platform FalconX more than quintupled its valuation in five months to $3.75 billion.

The San Matteo-based crypto company has been profitable for roughly a year, according to Chief Executive Officer Raghu Yarlagadda. He said its revenue grew by a multiple of 30 times in the year leading up to June 30.

Although Yarlagadda declined to provide a specific revenue figure, he revealed the company’s customer-triggered monthly transaction volume reached over $10 billion.

