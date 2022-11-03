U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.89
    -39.80 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,001.25
    -146.51 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,342.94
    -181.86 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.73
    -9.41 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.06
    -0.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9757
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0228 (-2.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1460
    +0.4440 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,207.58
    +79.44 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.39
    -3.28 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

FALL ECONOMIC STATEMENT: MANUFACTURERS WELCOME ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF INDUSTRY CHALLENGES, BUT NEEDS MORE BOLD ACTION

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Fall Economic Statement released today by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland acknowledges many key challenges facing Canada's manufacturers, including labour shortages and investment incentive gaps caused by the US' Inflation Reduction Act, but falls short on taking bold action to address them.

"This is a good first step, but Canadian businesses, and manufacturers in particular, cannot afford to wait years for government to address these major competitiveness problems. Other countries are pouring billions into their industrial sectors and are finding and training the workers needed to fill the jobs of the future. If Canada does not follow suit, we will lose out on manufacturing investment and the good jobs that come with it," said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

Manufacturers are featured prominently in the FES and the government's plans for future economic growth. CME is happy to see the government commit to investing in Canada's advanced manufacturing competitiveness. Manufacturers look forward to discussing these issues with government directly.

Investment:

A new Investment Tax Credit for Clean Technologies equal to up to 30 per cent of the capital cost of an investment in low emission vehicles, low carbon heating equipment, and green energy generation will help industry in their net zero transition. Furthermore, investment tax credits for clean hydrogen of up to 40 per cent is moving forward and is good news for industry.

The Canada Growth Fund, a key initiative announced in Budget 2022 received more definition in the FES, however, manufacturers will need details and are eager for this program to get off the ground.

Labour and Skills Shortages:

On the labour and skills shortage front, industry was happy to see $250M announced for skills development through the new Sustainable Jobs Training Center and other ESDC initiatives. Moreover, $1.6B for processing and settlement of new immigrants including $50M in 2022-2023 to reduce immigration processing backlogs is welcomed and a direct ask of CME. Finally, $800M for youth job training and young Canadians will help manufacturers hire more students and co-op students and is part of CME's request to promote our industry to youth and underrepresented groups.

Concerns:

The new 2 per cent tax of share buybacks. Canadian businesses do not need a new tax at this time and this proposed rate is double the US rate and will put Canadian firms at a tax disadvantage. Details of this new measure are still forthcoming, but this will not be welcomed news in industry.

"CME sees a lot in the FES that we can build on, but the clock is ticking, particularly on matching the manufacturing investment incentives found in the US Inflation Reduction Act. We will continue to expect, and push, for strong and decisive action to address all our challenges," concluded Darby.

CME had detailed these and other needed measures in its 2023 pre-budget submission.

QUICK FACTS

  • The manufacturing sector accounts for nearly 10 per cent of Canada's real gross domestic product.

  • Manufacturers employ 1.7 million people in Canada.

  • Total manufacturing sales hit a record high of $718.4 billion in 2021.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c9918.html

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed just hiked interest rates by 0.75% for the 4th straight time — escalating fears of a global recession. But here's why soon-to-be retirees shouldn't panic

    Don't wallow in fear — take advantage of it.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Microsoft Makes a Big Statement About Ukraine

    While many major Western companies left Russia after its February invasion of Ukraine, private sector assistance to the victim of the assault has been slow to develop. Google Trends shows that, after peaking in February, searches for "Ukraine war" declined steadily despite small bumps in September and October. Back in March, tech giant Microsoft is fully suspended sales of new products in Russia and committed $35 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine -- both directly to help refugees forced to flee during the invasion and the $18 million in Microsoft technology meant to facilitate the logistics around organizing aid.

  • Top Republican senator says Fed should not buy bonds to remedy market stress

    A top Republican senator wrote to the Federal Reserve on Thursday and cautioned the institution not to take a page from the Bank of England playbook if the U.S. Treasury market starts to wobble. In a letter addressed to central bank leader Jerome Powell, Senator Pat Toomey, the senior Republican on the Senate Banking Committee said he believes the Fed should refrain from buying government bonds if Treasury market liquidity becomes an issue.

  • Apple said to join 'hiring freeze' club. Here are the other members.

    Apple Inc. has paused all hiring and won't be onboarding new employees possibly through next September, the end of the Cupertino-based tech titan's fiscal year, according to a report in Insider.

  • Fed says it may hike interest rates at slower pace, but destination is now 5% or higher

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved the fourth straight jumbo interest-rate hike, bringing its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • Explosions ring out at Melitopol plant housing Russian headquarters

    On the morning of 3 November, explosions have rung out at the Refma plant in Melitopol, where the Russian forces had set up their headquarters. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol; Volodymyr Rogov, Russian collaborator, on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "Melitopol's occupiers were awakened by explosions instead of alarm clocks.

  • From Amazon’s Freeze to Lyft’s Layoffs, Tech Firms Brace for Tough Times

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies are once again tapping the brakes on hiring as they contend with sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and the impact of a strong dollar overseas. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamPowell Sees Higher Peak f

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 4 Russian ammunition dumps and 6 tank wagons in southern Ukraine

    Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery carried out nearly 150 firing missions and an airstrike on a cluster of Russian military personnel and equipment in southern Ukraine.

  • The Fed might give the global economy a break in December

    The US Federal Reserve central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points on Nov 2, while signaling it was willing to slow down the pace of rate hikes as the economy cooled.

  • Markets expect Fed to lift policy rate above 5% by March

    The U.S. central bank on Wednesday delivered a fourth straight three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point interest rate increase. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a switch to smaller-sized rate hikes "may come as soon as the next meeting, or the one after that," he also said there is a still a "ways to go" in the rate-hiking cycle. "Incoming data since our last meeting suggest that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," Powell said at a news conference following the Fed's decision to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

  • Netflix and Disney+ Embrace Ads. Roku Has Bad News for Them.

    Roku's warning could cast a shadow over the launch of Netflix and Disney+ advertising-supported tiers.

  • Amazon pauses corporate hiring amid economic concerns

    Amazon is pausing hiring for its corporate workforce, the latest move by the company to cut costs amid worries about the wider economic environment.

  • Power Metals Provides Comment on Recent National Headlines

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) has been advised that the Canadian Federal Government, by Order in Council, has ordered that Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. divest itself of its past and ongoing investments in the Company. Sinomine made an equity investment of $1.5 million CDN into Power Metals. The order was made on national security grounds by virtue of the strategic importance of the Company's Case Lake lithium,

  • Plaintiff Jennifer Harris discusses $366M award in jury case against FedEx, her former employer

    Jennifer Harris alleged that she was retaliated against and fired by FedEx after she complained about discrimination. Last week, a jury agreed, awarding her $366 million. MBJ talked to Harris to see how she felt about the case.

  • Delays in Boeing’s New Air Force One Cause Costs to Pile Up for Shareholders, Taxpayers

    The plane maker has booked nearly $2 billion in losses following supplier and labor issues, as well as factory and engineering troubles.

  • Intel's impact: Licking County, nearby communities launch initiative to ready for tech giant

    Central Ohio is being touted as the Silicon Valley of the Midwest, with historically rural Licking County near the epicenter. Here's how the community is bracing for impact.

  • Russian troops abandoning Kherson, Moscow’s puppet official says

    Pressured by gradually advancing Ukrainian troops, Russian forces in Kherson Oblast are “most likely” withdrawing to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, Moscow-appointed Kherson “official” Kyrylo Stremousov said in a video, widely circulated by pro-Russian social media accounts on Nov. 3.

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies keep prices for the fuel high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.