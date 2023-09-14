Fall fever is upon us: Häagen-Dazs brings back Pumpkin Spice Shake in time to celebrate

Häagen-Dazs announced the Pumpkin Spice Shake featuring Dulce de Leche ice cream

Joining the pumpkin spice crusade is Häagen-Dazs, with the announcement of its Pumpkin Spice Shake featuring Dulce de Leche ice cream.

The shake was first launched in 2021 and will return nationally Friday through Nov. 14

"Through the combination of the popular pumpkin spice flavor and our delicious Häagen-Dazs Dulce de Leche Ice Cream, our Pumpkin Spice Shake continues to be a highly anticipated fall special," said Rachel Jaiven, the company's marketing director.

The Pumpkin Spice Shake contains Dulce de Leche ice cream, which is a rich caramel ice cream with thick dulce de leche ribbons, blended with pumpkin. The shake is topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.

Other stores offering pumpkin spice treats

The first day of fall isn't until Sept. 23, according to the Farmer's Almanac, but some stores across the nation have already gotten a head start on pumpkin spice offerings:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Häagen-Dazs Pumpkin Spice Shake returns just in time for fall