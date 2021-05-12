U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

'Fall Guys' cross-play features arrive tomorrow

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Mediatonic is set to release a mid-season Fall Guys patch on May 13th, which will bring some cross-play features to the hit game. Custom lobbies will be open to everyone, so you can host private games between as few as four players. PC and PlayStation 4 players will all be able to join. Players on both platforms can be matched together in regular matches (or shows) as well.

The cross-play functions aren't completely ready, unfortunately. You can't group up with friends across platforms just yet. Still, cross-platform matchmaking and custom lobbies are important steps towards letting everyone play together however they like. Mediatonic recently delayed the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of Fall Guys from this summer to make sure it can add cross-play and other features.

The season 4.5 update is called "Dave." Just Dave. It will add two new rounds (or levels): The Slimescraper, a follow-up to Slime Climb, and Button Bashers, where players face off in duels with the best ones advancing. There will be 55 more variants spread to shake things up across 12 stages.

Mediatonic says it has improved latency when you're grabbing objects or mantling up ledges, and you'll be able to see your connection quality with an in-game indicator. There's a new way to report possible cheaters as well as some bug fixes.

  • It’s Becoming Easier to Back S. Africa’s World-Beating Rand

    (Bloomberg) -- The rand’s 30% gain against the dollar since the height of the pandemic has outstripped emerging-market peers -- and the rally may not be over yet.South Africa’s currency has recovered all its losses since it slumped to a record in April last year, and then some. Strong commodity prices and the global search for yield should support the narrative for further gains in coming months. Domestic fiscal metrics -- though still far from healthy -- are improving along with terms of trade, while the government’s crackdown on corruption is also fueling positive sentiment.The rand extended its rally on Tuesday, advancing 0.3% to 14.0040 per dollar by 4:17 p.m. in Johannesburg and bringing its gain this month to 3.5%.It’s becoming easier to back South Africa’s currency, and these charts illustrate why:Bond Investors ReturnAfter record outflows from South Africa’s bond market in the first four months of the year, last week’s disappointing U.S. jobs numbers heralded a reprieve. Foreign investors bought a net 5.2 billion rand ($370 million) of South African government debt on Friday, the biggest in inflow since November, as the move lower in Treasury rates gave new impetus to the search for yield. Together with a healthy trade surplus fueled by rising commodity prices, those inflows could be rand-supportive in coming months.Technical CheerThe dollar last week tested a pivotal area at 14.40-14.50 after consolidating in the second half of April. Failure to breach resistance meant that rand bulls got the upper hand once again, as shown by the fear-greed indicator, and the pair fell to fresh cycle lows. In the longer-term, the rand seems to be in the final stages of the ABC correction of an Elliot Wave Cycle that started in 2011 and was completed in early 2020. The dollar may weaken toward the 11.50 handle, according to the pattern.Encouraging OptionsDemand for dollar topside exposure took a hit as key resistance around 14.50 held. While greenback calls still trade at a significant premium, bearish sentiment for the South African currency, as measured by one-month risk reversals, has moved to the lowest level in three weeks, with room to extend toward February range extremes.Shiny ProspectsThe correlation between the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Sub-Index and the rand has strengthened to 0.6, near its strongest level this year. Industrial metals account for about a quarter of South Africa’s export earnings, bolstering the current-account balance, for long the rand’s Achilles heel. The current account may be in surplus this year, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey.Best BetThe large inflows from loans South Africa procured from the International Monetary Fund and New Development Bank amid the height of the Covid-19 pandemic have created a surplus of dollars in the local banking system. That’s lifted USDZAR basis swaps well above the long-term average, making it expensive to short the South African currency. With more inflows expected this year from a World Bank loan and Eurobond issuance, the cost of betting against the rand will remain elevated for some time.(Updates rand move in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Pondering Ugly Outcomes for Sky-High Tech Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Heightened inflation fears are threatening to do something to computer and software makers that hasn’t happened in two decades: make them the worst stocks in the market.They haven’t, however, made them anything close to cheap. With a three-week drubbing of the Nasdaq 100 Index showing no signs of easing up, a few analysts are asking what happens if super-high valuations in companies like Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. revert and drag everything back to average levels?You almost don’t want to know the answer.According to Leuthold Group, the S&P 500 Index is at risk of falling 37% should its multiples to sales and earnings return to their mean levels since 1995, a starting point picked to capture a broad upward shift in valuations.The tech giants known as the Faamgs could face a similar fate, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams and Michael Casper. In their model, the group’s premium over the market could shrink by another 24% if it goes back to the mean over the seven years before the 2020 pandemic.To be sure, these calculations are more exercises than predictions, intended to show how stretched prices have become after years of relentless tech gains. Valuations like those explain the market’s hair-trigger volatility lately, as every economic report is combed for its implications on Federal Reserve policy.It’s a reason Leuthold’s core portfolio this week trimmed its equity holdings by 3 percentage points to 55%.“With our cap-weighted S&P 500 valuation work looking nearly as extreme as it did at the tech bubble peak, we certainly could have elected to take even more chips off the table,” said Doug Ramsey, Leuthold’s chief investment officer, adding that the firm refrained from turning more bearish because more stocks were participating in the latest advance.The anxiety created by stretched valuations is on display all over. As surging commodity prices and a tightening labor market sparked concern inflation could persist and force the Federal Reserve to roll back its stimulus sooner than expected, richly-valued technology stocks sold off, driving the Nasdaq 100 toward its worst month since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.At the same time, the specter of rising interest rates makes elevated multiples harder to justify. A basket of unprofitable tech firms has plunged 37% from its February peak.Read more: Hedging Gets Frantic as Puts Soar Amid Stock Market HammeringTech megacaps such as Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. are examples of how sentiment may be shifting. Both saw mediocre share reactions to strong earnings reports.While the Faamg group has seen its price-earnings multiple shrink from its peak, it still fetches a 24% premium relative to the rest of the S&P 500. That compared with a P/E spread of just 7.3% five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.“The Faamg bubble is deflating and should continue to do so as risk-tolerance heals and investors position for sustainable recovery,” said Martin Adams at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Valuations have dropped, but there is room for the group’s premium to fall.”For years, one pillar of support for equity valuations has been the rock-bottom interest rates that the Fed put in place to spur growth. Now, as the economy reopens, many investors see the only path for rates is up. That’s a problem, because relative to bonds, stocks are already less attractive than any time in a decade.Based on a methodology sometimes called the Fed model, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.7 percentage points above the yield on the 10-year Treasuries. That’s close to the smallest advantage since 2010. Should 10-year yield climb to 2%, the S&P 500 would have to fall by 8% to keep the equilibrium, all else equal. The 10-year yield recently sat near 1.7%.Valuations are never a great timing tool as expensive stocks can get even more expensive. Yet for many tech stocks, the recent rout hasn’t made them cheap and yet the momentum is turning against them.“We would like to buy tech -- we think it’s fundamentally a great sector -- but we need to buy it at more attractive prices,” said Kevin Caron, portfolio manager for Washington Crossing. “We may have reached the point where momentum can only take the group so far, and we are now pushing up against the limits of valuations. It’s hard to say it’s fully been washed out.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Tech Rout Deepens as Sector Slides Further From Peaks

    (Bloomberg) -- The worldwide slump in technology stocks deepened Tuesday, with investor angst over inflation and stretched valuations adding to fresh signs of regulatory scrutiny in China.Futures on the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.3% after the underlying index’s 2.6% slide on Monday, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 Technology Index dropped as much as 2.5%, led lower by semiconductor makers and pandemic winners.In Asia, losses in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. helped send MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian tech stocks to its biggest drop since Feb. 26, while the Hang Seng Tech Index sank as much as 4.5%, extending its tumble from a February high to about 30%.After tech stocks benefited from lower interest rates and emerged as investor favorites last year, concern is mounting that commodity-fueled inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy, denting the appeal of stocks whose valuations often hinge on earnings prospects far into the future.“It’s as if many investors have woken up and realized that inflation is real and isn’t transitory,” said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “The problem for tech is that it has been seen as a one-way ticket for the last decade -- offering a glimmer of growth in a no-growth/low growth world,” he said.With the Nasdaq 100 still trading within 5% of its all-time high last month, some market participants see a good window to take profits.Investors “continue to place their focus on the inflation narrative, with rising commodities prices and chip shortages in play,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “Concerns of higher inflation may weigh on growth stocks, considering that much of their value may come from future earnings.”Broader MarketTuesday’s tech rout weighed heavily on the broader equity market, with Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 Index falling as much as 2.1%, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipping 2% and closing at its lowest since March 31.MSCI’s broadest measure of world equities fell for a second day. That’s after hitting another record just last week after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data eased some fears about inflation and a cutback in stimulus.“Investors’ tendency to look at just the good side of things is quickly fading,” said Shogo Maekawa, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo. “People were inclined to buy technology stocks even after weak U.S. jobs data on the view that any exit in monetary policies is far away. But now, a deep-rooted concern over inflation is leading to declines in technology stocks.”In Asia, Chinese tech giants have borne the brunt of the sector’s retreat this month, after regulators expanded an antitrust crackdown and announced steps to rein in the companies’ fast-growing finance units.Meituan stock plunged as much as 8.7% on Tuesday, taking the slump over two days to 15%, after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s business practices were criticized by an influential consumer advocacy group, just days after the company’s CEO shared and then deleted a poem on social media that some interpreted as a veiled criticism of Beijing.Herald van der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, says they turned neutral on China’s internet sector in November arguing that this might be the “single biggest issue” in 2021.“Sometimes, Asian stock markets get carried away by what we can call ‘big market delusions,’ they believe that growth in sectors will continue,” he said. “But then, these stocks can turn suddenly and de-rate even while growth remains strong.”(Updates to add European stocks and Nasdaq 100 futures in 2nd paragraph, comment in 5th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's why this trader is shorting Apple stock and buying gold

    Breaking down a short opportunity in the Nasdaq and its biggest component Apple.

  • Oil Rises To 8-wk High On Demand Hopes, U.S. Export Decline

    Oil prices rose to an eightweek high on Wednesday as U.S. crude exports plunged and on signs of a speedy economic recovery and upbeat forecasts for energy demand.

  • U.S. Sees Less Oil Supply Through 2022 Despite Rising Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S reduced its forecast for oil output through 2022 as drillers across the prolific shale patch pledge austerity over the allure of increasing prices.Oil explorers throughout the country will produce 20,000 barrels a day less than previous forecasts for this year, at 11.02 million barrels. Supply next year is set to reach 11.84 million barrels day, down from prior estimate of nearly 11.9 million, the Energy Information Administration said in a report Tuesday. This marks the second straight downward revision for 2021 and 2022 forecasts.The agency’s reduced forecasts come even as U.S. crude futures prices have risen more than 30% this year. In fact, the EIA raised its price projections for West Texas Intermediate oil next year by 25 cents a barrel.Still, pressure from Wall Street investors has put a lid on any potential supply growth, forcing drillers to increase cash flow and dividends to shareholders. In their quarterly earnings calls last month, the largest U.S. drillers, Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp., indicated they are holding firm to austerity measures adopted during last year’s pandemic-fueled crisis, easing concerns that recent price recovery would spur another round of runaway production growth.With the U.S. unlikely to return to previous peak output, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have moved to roll back part of their supply cuts starting in May. OPEC itself boosted estimates for the call on its output this year by a modest 230,000 barrels a day as supply from the group’s biggest rival declines again.Nonetheless, the EIA expects producers to add new wells while oil prices stay above $55 a barrel, but only enough to offset natural declines from existing wells. Oil supply will also benefit from the new projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the agency said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook. It added that the nation has fully recovered from February’s cold snap-related supply outages, with volumes rebounding more than 1 million barrels a day to nearly 11 million barrels a day in April.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Traders Ratchet Up Fed-Hike Bets for 2022 on Hot Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Rates traders are boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may be forced to hike interest rates next year, much earlier than policy makers have indicated, after blowout U.S. consumer-price data Wednesday intensified the debate about how hot inflation could run.Eurodollar futures contracts are pricing in more than 80% odds of a quarter-point rate increase by the end of 2022, up from a two-in-three chance at the start of the week. That’s roughly a full year earlier than policy makers have signaled and comes amid growing calls from the likes of former New York Fed President William Dudley, who says the central bank not only needs to raise rates, but should likely do so by much more than investors expect.Treasury yields and market-based expectations also popped higher after the month-over-month inflation reading was the highest since 2009, but the relatively contained magnitude of these moves suggested traders were not yet envisioning runaway inflation for the near term. Breakeven rates up to five years subsequently fell off their New York session highs, while eurodollar futures volumes were back to levels seen at the start of last week.“Inflation fears are not unfounded,” said Shahid Ladha, head of Group-of-10 rates strategy for the Americas at BNP Paribas SA. “Inflation and breakevens should continue to rise. However, in the second half of year, the rate of price gains could trend lower.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Volatile Session Capped by Firm Treasury Yields

    The bulls will remain in control of the gold market as long as the June Comex futures contract can hold above the long-term 50% level at $1788.50.