Fall Guys is going free-to-play, coming to Switch and Xbox on June 21

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Battle royale platformer Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is going free-to-play and is coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games Store on June 21st, developer Mediatonic announced on Monday. The game initially launched on PlayStation and PC in August 2020 and was set to be released on Switch and Xbox last summer. A dedicated PlayStation 5 version of the game will also launch on June 21st, bringing faster load times and other performance upgrades.

"Whether you’re on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, the Epic Games Store or a mix of all of the above, you’ll be able to play Fall Guys for free —with cross-play, cross-platform parties and cross-progression fully supported with the use of your Epic Games Account," the announcement reads.

PlayStation and Steam players who already have a copy of Fall Guys will continue to receive all the usual updates, including new seasons, patches and features. Mediatonic notes that new players will no longer be able to download Fall Guys on Steam. People who are new to Fall Guys and want to play on PC will have to visit the Epic Games Store.

Existing players who have purchased Fall Guys will get a "Legacy Pack" that will come with a nickname, nameplate, three costumes and access to a new premium season pass.

fall guys
fall guys

Image Credits: Mediatonic

Fall Guys is getting a new season on June 21st that will bring new levels, costumes, gameplay and more. Mediatonic is also going to launch a new premium season pass that can be purchased with Show-Bucks, a new in-game currency. The season pass includes 100 levels and extra costumes. Users who don't want a season pass will continue to have access to a free progression path with items to unlock.

It makes sense for Fall Guys to launch on the Epic Games Store, as Epic bought Mediatonic parent company Tonic Games Group last year. It's worth noting that Epic made Rocket League free-to-play after acquiring developer Psyonix.

Fall Guys became an instant hit in 2020 but the hype around the game has since declined. The shift to free-to-play and launch on additional platforms should give Fall Guys a new audience.

Fall Guys is a kinder, gentler battle royale

Epic is buying ‘Fall Guys’ developer, Mediatonic

