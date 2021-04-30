U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

'Fall Guys' is delayed indefinitely on Switch and Xbox

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Fall Guys won't be coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox this summer after all. Mediatonic is delaying the release of the charming battle royale on those consoles. The studio didn't say when it expects those versions to make their way into the world, but it explained why it's pushing them back.

Epic Games bought Mediatonic last month, giving the developer access to a swathe of new tools and opportunities. As a result, the summer release window for the Xbox and Switch versions "is unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we're working on," Mediatonic said.

The studio is still striving to bring the game to the consoles as soon as possible, but you'll have to wait a little longer than expected. When Fall Guys does land on those platforms, cross-play should finally be ready, so you'll be able to play with friends across Switch, Xbox, PlayStation 4 and 5 and PC.

As for what's next for current players, Mediatonic says there are two new minigames (or rounds) coming with the impending mid-season update. There are still seasonal updates in the pipeline, along with new rounds and shows (i.e. level playlists) and plenty more costumes as the developer beavers away on the Switch and Xbox versions.

Fall Guys was released in August and it was an instant hit, racking up millions of sales on Steam in just a few days. It was also the most-downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever. It's disappointing that Switch and Xbox players are being left out of the fun a while longer, but at least there's cross-play to look forward to.

