Fall in Love with New Designs from James Avery

·2 min read

Inspired by football, bright skies, adorable trick-or-treaters and more

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the launch of its fall 2022 collection. The new collection offers classic designs customers know and love, including statement silver chains as well as designs inspired by faith, love and nature. New collection additions include 14K gold and sterling silver sunflowers, a new heart drops anklet that pairs perfectly with the necklace and earrings and more.

(PRNewsfoto/James Avery Artisan Jewelry)
(PRNewsfoto/James Avery Artisan Jewelry)

"We hope these designs remind our customers of their favorite fall activities – Friday night lights, exploring their scenic Texas surroundings, stargazing and celebrating the fall holidays with family and friends," says Sarah Herr, Director of Design at James Avery. "We're excited about this release, and we hope our customers are too!"

New charms include an adorable trick-or-treater in a pumpkin costume, an engravable football, a faith-based charm featuring Psalms 46:5 and a "Love my Clogs" Charm. The clog charm is a new version of an earlier, much-requested classic James Avery charm that was originally released in 2008. The company added hearts for an extra bit of connection to fond memories of wearing your clogs throughout the house, to work or school, and on adventures. Our designer was inspired by memories of rain showers and puddle walks with his daughter.

Shop our latest designs online or at your local James Avery retail store.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed and crafted by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo, Texas, using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with more than 110 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, more than 220 Dillard's locations and on Dillards.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fall-in-love-with-new-designs-from-james-avery-301605885.html

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

