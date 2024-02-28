Fall River ice cream shop not returning for 2024 summer season

FALL RIVER — For the nearly two years, Nonno's Ice Cream Shoppe has been a sweet spot for Ruggles Park regulars and locals looking for a pick-me-up.

But it appears the 270 Seabury St. go-to won't be returning for another summer season.

The family-run ice cream shop was listed for sale this week by High Pointe Properties at an asking price of $275,000.

The listing boasts its location on a busy commercial lot "with great curb appeal & endless possibilities in this newly renovated, free standing building directly across from Ruggles Park."

Owner Steve "Nonno" Serio works in the area where ice cream is made at Nonno's Ice Cream Shoppe in Fall River.

"Starting a new thriving business or grow your existing one? This property is in move-in condition!" the listing continues.

Nonno's opened its doors May 2022, with father-daughter trio Steve Serio, Allyson Provost and Nicole Serio at the helm.

'Come taste our ice cream': Get the scoop on Fall River's family-run shop

The building that houses Nonno's Ice Cream Shoppe, 270 Seabury St., Fall River, was put up for sale this week.

Swansea native Steve Serio said he grew up surrounded by highly trafficked summer staples like Somerset Creamery, Eskimo King, Mister Peepers and Ice Cream Barn, which inspired his decision to open up a shop of his own.

The long-vacant Seabury Street building, which once housed a convenience store, underwent a floor-to-ceiling interior renovation before its much-anticipated debut in a prime location for any ice cream joint — across from a busy city park.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup sundae at Nonno's Ice Cream Shoppe in Fall River.

Their menu featured a wide selection of classic and signature premium ice cream flavors and waffle cones made on the premises, and was a popular stop in the Bank Street neighborhood during the warmer months. It was also a stop on Viva Fall River's 2023 Ice Cream Tour.

The seasonal shop was open March through September of last year, welcoming its final customers on Sept. 10.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Nonno's Ice Cream Shoppe in Fall River up for sale