Fall River's Reis Meat Market marks 20 years with a new beginning

FALL RIVER — After a trying year, there are definitely plenty of reasons to celebrate at Reis Meat Market.

Last month, the Portuguese market not only celebrated its milestone 20th anniversary, but marked a triumphant comeback.

Known far and wide as a go-to shop for fresh-made Portuguese sausage, things at the 375 Alden St. business got a bit turned upside down last summer after it was forced to close its doors following a fire.

But owner Tony Ventura learned if you rebuild it, they will come. And come customers did, in droves in fact, drawn solely by word of mouth and a hankering for the longtime city staple's specialty chourico and Portuguese buffet.

Exactly a year and a week after being shuttered, Reis once again welcomed customers on Aug. 15.

While it was intended to be a soft opening to ease into things, Ventura said loyal customers who've been anxiously awaiting their return had other plans. So Reis' staff really hit the ground running.

"It didn't seem like much of a silent opening because people just kept swarming us," said Ventura, who has recently reunited with longtime patrons who make the trek to Reis from all over Massachusetts and beyond.

But Ventura doesn't mind.

"It felt good to be back to normal again. To greet the customers, to serve them... to see them smile because we're back, and congratulating us. It's a good feeling, to be wanted and to be loved."

Owner Tony Ventura with homemade meats at the newly reopened Reis Meat Market Fall River Oct. 7, 2023.

Rebuilding after the fire

Aug. 7, 2022, was just another Sunday for Ventura. He had been back and forth to the store several times that Sunday dropping off items, when he got a phone call from the fire alarm company that something was amiss at the market.

Initially he declined alerting police, assuming it was nothing major and opting instead to head over himself — Reis is less than a two-minute walk from his house — and investigate.

As he approached and got a closer look at the light shining through the glass front door of the store, his stomach sank. There were flames stretching from the floor to the ceiling, and through the back door inside of a storage room.

"It was horrible," he recalled.

The electrical fire — caused by condensation from an AC duct dripping water on top of the security cameras — was knocked down fairly quickly, but the building sustained significant damage, mostly from water and smoke.

According to Ventura, it was never a question whether or not they were going to rebuild, even if that meant starting from scratch.

The newley reopened Reis Meat Market Fall River Oct. 7, 2023.

"We were doing so well, and still are doing well. ... people loved our sausage, loved our food, loved us, I said how can we just drop everything?" he said.

Owners at the time promised the long-time city market would "be back looking better than ever," and that time has come.

What sort of changes can customers expect at Reis?

"Basically the whole store is renovated new. .. it's a big difference," Ventura said.

From a new sign, to new wiring throughout, to a new kitchen and front-end grocery store area, to the new layout that opens up the space, to the fresh update — replacing 1970s wall paneling and vinyl floor tiles with porcelain tiles and light gray walls — Reis is "all brand new, all modern and bigger and brighter."

After a year of construction, Ventura said it felt good to have that phase behind them and get "back to what we do best."

And luckily customers have stuck by them for the ride.

"They come from all over. There are some people that came from New Hampshire, Boston area, Connecticut," Ventura said. "We have a big customer base across the country."

The newly reopened Reis Meat Market Fall River Oct. 7, 2023.

Reis celebrates two decades

Aug. 8 marked 20 years of owning Reis Market, a family-run shop Ventura operates with his mother, Leonora Ventura, and fiance Melissa Leroy. They officially celebrated Reis' anniversary on Oct. 2 with a grand opening event.

One of the oldest Portuguese markets in the city, it started about 80 years ago as Barreira’s, said Ventura. Then a new owner took over and it became Reis Meat Market for nine years before Ventura took the reins.

Reis is most known for its Portuguese sausage, chourico, linguica and morcela (blood pudding).

So what makes Reis so special? The fact that everything is homemade and they pride themselves on service, Ventura said.

"We take our time and we make things with love just like if I was in my mother's kitchen or my kitchen," Ventura said.

There is a Facebook page and website but no online ordering available, so business is done over phone and in-person making it a more personal experience.

"I like to talk to the customers and have a conversation with them and get to know them," he said.

Brunch buffet a hit

Since taking over, Ventura expanded Reis’ operation to include catering — party platters of Reis staples customers can take to go — and hot buffet options for walk-in customers.

Buffet selections are crafted with the customers in mind, and have remained pretty consistent over the years.

It's stocked with freshly made Portuguese staples such as cacoila, liver and onions, bifanas (pork loin), roasted potatoes and Pork Alentejana. In bowls, which are the most popular, you'll find grab-and-go codfish cakes, codfish casserole, blood pudding, and feast staples such as cacoila, chourico and peppers, sweet rice pudding and fava beans.

In the mood for seafood? Stop into Reis on Fridays for their weekly fish buffet, featuring fish served in a variety of ways — from bacalhau (cod) to red snapper, chicharros (stickleback fish), sardines, abrotea (hake), and cavala (mackerel), with a side of boiled potatoes and onions.

Owner Tony Ventura waits on long time customer Antonio Silva at the newly reopened Reis Meat Market Fall River Oct. 7, 2023.

With the return of Reis also came the return of their famous rotisserie chickens and racks of ribs. According to Ventura, they churn out between 150-300 chickens every weekend, Friday through Sunday, and about 25-40 ribs.

In addition to their in-store selection, Reis Meat Market also ships its sausages, Portuguese olive oil and cheeses and other smoked or cured items, across the country, with many of those orders bound for Florida and California, Ventura said.

Ventura and his team are currently bracing for the holiday rush.

"Once November hits it's non-stop. There's no time to breathe," he said.

Each year on Christmas Eve, Ventura and his team cook up enough food to serve 2,500 people. On New Year's Eve, it's about 1,500 people, he noted.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Ventura said their Portuguese stuffing prep is getting underway. They make about 600 pounds of the popular side for Turkey Day, which always sells out, followed by another 200 pounds for Christmas.

Pork Alentejana at the newly reopened Reis Meat Market Fall River Oct. 7, 2023.

Ventura hopes down the line to add to his menu, but right now his plate is full and business at the market is good so he'll keep chugging along as is for the time being.

"Don't fix something that's not broke," he said.

Get a peak at the new and improved Reis Meat Market, and pick up all your tried and true Portuguese favorites to-go six days a week. Market hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed on Mondays.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River market brings back lunch buffet, homemade Portuguese fare