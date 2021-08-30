Fall Time a Prime Time to Buy in Boston Area, Says Strategy Street

A multitude of stunning properties has recently hit the market in the Boston area

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With pumpkin spice lattes and football season approaching, Strategy Street, a leading real estate brokerage headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, has officially announced new high-end listings just in time for the fall season. Strategy Street offers exclusive buyer or seller agency and currently has listings such as The Boulevard, 110 Broad St. #301 in downtown Boston, listed at $2.195 million. "Boston and the surrounding areas has seen an increase in pricing on average year over year, and this fall time is proving to be an opportune time for buyers, with interest rates still remaining low, and the noise and competition of the summer months being over," says brokerage owner Frank Ventresca.

A new listing coming to market this September is 107 Normandy Road in postcard-perfect Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Residents can grab a bottle from the wine cellar, which can hold up to 5,000 bottles, and enjoy a glass over dinner or while viewing a movie in the media center. For those with a sweet tooth, the property also comes with a full ice cream bar. With 11 total rooms, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 7,348 square feet of living space, this modernist mansion also boasts a 37,443-acre lot. Situated in the coveted Colony Hills area, the property's stunning contemporary design is by renowned architect Stanley Tigerman. The main entrance is framed by a grand curved staircase that overlooks the formal dining area. This unique property was once vetted by NFL QB Tom Brady — football royalty.

When it comes to real estate in Massachusetts, brokerage owner Frank Ventresca has kept true to his company's name in his approach with clients. "Strategy, because you deserve it," says Ventresca. "Simple as that."

About Strategy Street

The brightest minds of the real estate world and solution-driven attitude distinguish us in the competitiveness on the market. The customer-centered services we offer are unparalleled and pair with astonishing performances. Led by knowledgeable and experienced innovators, our team serves you with accuracy and refinement, providing the most suitable resolutions. We make sure our clients are satisfied from the beginning of house-hunting to the rest of their lives, living in the places we helped them find. Licensed in both Boston, Massachusetts, as well as Miami, Florida.

