U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,493.28
    -20.79 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.38
    -151.69 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,248.25
    -38.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.13
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    -1.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7090
    -0.5510 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,338.48
    +74.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.73
    +2.06 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Falling Lab Test Volumes have Potential to Impact Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories | Monitor Industry Risk with BizVibe

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for medical and diagnostic laboratories industry profiles on their platform. All 4,000+ laboratory profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe&#39;s medical and diagnostic laboratories industry group.
Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's medical and diagnostic laboratories industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is falling lab test volumes. Labs across the world are facing plummeting test volumes due to a decline in patients with medical appointments not related to the coronavirus. Patients are reluctant to visit medical facilities for fear of infection and are putting off non-essential physician appointments and procedures. Reallocating lab resources to support COVID-19 testing has also put strain on the conventional test volumes of labs. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Get Free Access to all Industry Challenges

Key Insights Provided for Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

View 50+ Company Data Points for Free

Medical and Diagnostic Laboratory Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The medical and diagnostic laboratories industry group features 4,000+ company profiles categorized into 10+ product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the medical and diagnostic laboratories industry include:

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers

  • Track and compare companies

  • Set up custom news alerts

  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects

  • Receive customized prospect recommendations

  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

  • Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact:
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/falling-lab-test-volumes-have-potential-to-impact-medical-and-diagnostic-laboratories--monitor-industry-risk-with-bizvibe-301372993.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Why Online Sports Gambling Companies May Never Earn Much Money

    The industry is spending heavily on marketing and advertising, but Richard Greenfield of Lightshed Partners says there will be a limit to the size of the market.

  • Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, the leader of Google Health departed and the division dissolved. While some interpreted the moves as evidence that Google was retreating from health care, the company’s chief health officer said the changes reflected a shifting focus, not an abandonment of a sector the search giant has trumpeted as a promising future business. “We are not retrenching on health,” Karen DeSalvo said in an interview. “I’m busier than ever. So is my team.”She framed Google’s strategy as an

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • Microsoft Scraps Return-to-Office Plan as Delta Variant Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is scrapping plans to fully reopen offices by Oct. 4, saying it can no longer give a date for returning to work because the pandemic is too unpredictable. “Given the uncertainty of Covid-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we’re able to do so safely based on public health guidance,” the Redmond, Washington-based software maker said in a blog post Thurs

  • Ford to stop making cars in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop making cars in India and take a hit of about $2 billion because it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave the major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The U.S. carmaker entered India 25 years ago but still has less than 2% of the passenger vehicle market having struggled for years to win over Indian consumers and turn a profit. Ford said in a statement on Thursday that it had accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion in 10 years in India and demand for its new vehicles had been weak.

  • Oil Slumps After China Taps Crude Reserves to Ease Energy Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell by the most in nearly three weeks after China decided to tap its crude reserves to ease a surge in energy costs. Futures declined 1.7% in New York on Thursday, following the latest step by the world’s largest importer of raw materials to quell a commodities rally. Oil prices briefly rose earlier in the session after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles fell as production tumbled the most on record last week due to disruptions by Hurricane Ida.“Additional suppl

  • How the Covid crisis is making retirement inequality worse

    At least 1.7 million extra older workers have retired early as a result of the pandemic, research finds

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Natural Gas Is at a 7-Year High. Here Is One Way to Play It.

    Natural gas is trading at its highest levels since 2014, outpacing oil and many other commodities. On Thursday, natural gas futures were trading down 0.8%, to $4.87 per million British thermal units (BTUs). Natural gas has nearly doubled this year.

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • These 2 Mega-Trends Should Put This Recent IPO on Your Radar

    Direct-to-consumer sales have combined with the globalization of small and midsize businesses to put Global-e Online in a unique position to beat the market.

  • Himax Technologies: Solid Hope for Higher Sales

    Year-to-date shares of Himax Technologies (HIMX) have risen by more than 55%, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) substantially, as the benchmark index for the technology sector rose by a bit more than 20%. Strong catalysts are suggesting that there is a good likelihood that the share price will continue moving up. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. Based in Tainan City, Taiwan, Himax Technologies is a leading provider of display imaging processing semiconductor solutions,

  • Alibaba Unit Rolls Out Shipping Tools For US Small Businesses

    Alibaba.com, the business-to-business platform of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NASDAQ: BABA), said Thursday it has added dropshipping and other transport and logistics services for its U.S.-based small to midsize customers that increasingly rely on digital tools to grow their global sales. Under the dropshipping concept, an online merchant holds no inventory and usually depends on suppliers or third parties to ship products directly to the end-user. The shipping component

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • The Economy of Canada: An Explainer

    Understand Canada's key industries, main trading partners, and key stats such as GDP and GDP per capita.

  • Bitmain to host 56k miners in Georgia, US

    Chinese crypto mining giant Bitmain said it will be sending 56,000 Antminers to the state of Georgia in the United States. The company said it made a deal with Nevada-based tech firm ISW Holdings and crypto mining datacenter Bit5ive.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…