Falls Building renovation nets PILOT extension; 100 N. Main secures initial bond funding

May is shaping up to be a big month for two notable Downtown Memphis projects.

On Tuesday, the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC), approved a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) extension for the historic Falls Building redevelopment at 22 Front St. In addition, the board approved preliminary bond financing for the 100 N. Main building project.

Here is the latest on each project.

Falls Building

A screenshot of a rendering of the renovated Falls Building during a Downtown Memphis Commission board meeting on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Left Lane Development is looking to convert the former office building into 170 residential apartments with a ground floor retail node.

New York-based Left Lane Development representatives said the need for a PILOT extension was due to difficulties securing financing in 2023; however, this year the development team has already seen a larger interest and willingness for investment in a project of this size. With the market improving, they expect to begin working on the project this summer.

The Center City Revenue Finance Corp. approved a 12-year PILOT for the $80 million mixed-use project in May 2023. The PILOT closing date was scheduled for May 9, 2024. With the approved extension, that date is now May 9, 2025.

Left Lane is planning to convert the 10-story building, which dates back to 1910, to a 170-unit residential complex with a ground floor retail portion. During the board meeting Tuesday, Left Lane representatives confirmed that the retail portion is on hold until they begin construction on the site.

In May 2021, Left Lane purchased the Falls Building for $10 million, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds. In June 2022, Nashville-based Earl Swensson Associates, which is the architect for the project, filed a construction permit for select demolition at the site with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development.

100 N. Main

Downtown Memphis tallest building, 100 N. Main, is set for redevelopment.

The Center City Revenue Finance Corp. also approved preliminary bond financing for the 100 N. Main redevelopment project.

In February 2024, the board approved a 30-year PILOT for the $282 million project. DMC legal consul James McLaren said the resolution on Tuesday was a preliminary approval for up to $75 million worth of bond financing and will still require Memphis City Council approval.

Jay Lindy, who is part of 100 N. Main LLC, said the development team is looking to secure and close bond financing by May. Lindy also confirmed that the project financing (bond resolution and the previously approved Tourism Development Zone surcharge and PILOT incentives) are for the first phase of the project.

"We do not have an idea on budget yet for phase two," he said.

In addition, the parking garage at 100 N. Main will be subleased to the developers through the Downtown Mobility Authority, which still owns the property. The preliminary bond application approval also includes a grant from the City of Memphis toward the parking garage renovation. The city will contribute 1.125% per $1,000 of the local option sales tax at the 100 N. Main property during the bond term.

100 N. Main LLC is a joint partnership between Kansas City-based Block Real Estate Services and local developers Lindy, Michael McLaughlin, Adam Slovis, Billy Orgel and Kevin Woods.

