Falls Planning Board weighs approval of new waster transfer facility on 56th Street

Mar. 14—The opposition to the construction of a new waste transfer facility in LaSalle was largely muted during a public hearing on the plan Wednesday night.

John Battaglia, a Youngstown businessman who operates facilities in Buffalo, Rochester, Tonawanda and Lockport, told members of the Falls Planning Board that his proposed facility will be a roughly $3 million to $4 million project and provide city residents with a new option for disposing of debris and recycling materials.

"We have a lot of experience," Battaglia told the board members.

His business partner, Mike Halliday added, "Every facility we've ever opened has only benefited the community (where it's located)."

The project, which would be constructed at 540 56th St., features a 16,000-square-foot building designed for the receipt and transfer of municipal solid waste, construction and demolition debris and single-stream recycling primarily associated with infrastructure. It would also feature a canopied staging area for trucks to bring the waste in and out of the facility.

"Everything would be done inside the building," Battaglia said. "We would screen all materials coming into the facility to make sure they are appropriate (for handling)."

Battaglia said the facility would have eight full-time employees and have an average of 15 trucks on site. He said the facility was designed for all the trucks to "queue up on-site", to eliminate any on-street parking issues and that the canopied staging areas would help control potential dust."

"It's going to very basic (in its operation)," Battaglia said. "It's going to be very clean. There will be no liquids leaving the facility."

The developer said noise and traffic studies for the proposed transfer station showed an expected "insignificant increase" in traffic and noise levels "substantially below" city ordinances.

"Everything transported in will be transported out by the end of every day," Battaglia assured the Planning Board.

He said he has already begun the process of obtaining the necessary permits from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

"We had our pre-application meeting and we're awaiting further comment from the DEC," Battaglia said.

A succession of friends and family members praised the project during the hearing. Battaglia's brother, Edward, a Falls resident, said, "I think it's a great idea to have a transfer station this close to the city so residents don't have to drive so far to get rid of this material."

The only opposition to the project came from Philip Salerno. Salerno, who was appointed to the planning board earlier this year, resigned from the board two weeks ago, in a protest over the proposal.

"I rise in opposition," Salerno told the board. "But I don't live close to the facility, so if everyone here likes this (plan) I'll forfeit my chance to speak."

Planning Board Chair Tony Palmer said the board will consider approving the transfer station plan at its next meeting on March 27.