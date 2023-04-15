False Eyelashes Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The false eyelashes market size is expected to grow by USD 390.36 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.25%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the market's overall growth. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The market for false eyelashes in the region is driven by a number of factors, including the rising number of working women, higher income and purchasing power, and the growing awareness about personal grooming and makeup. The introduction of customizable false eyelashes by companies such as Velour, an increase in celebrity endorsement, and social media influence also aid the growth of the false eyelashes market. Hence, all such factors will boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various geographical regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global False Eyelashes Market 2023-2027

False Eyelashes Market: Rising Awareness about Eye Makeup to Drive Growth

The growing working women population is a factor that is expected to fuel the market growth for the false eyelashes market during the forecast period.

Young and wealthy women are the primary target market for eye makeup products.

To cater to the shifting consumer preferences and fashion trends, vendors in the market release new products. This results in market expansion as a result of ongoing product innovation and rising beauty consciousness.

Additionally, the growing working women population resulted in an increasing number of households with two incomes, which, in turn, will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

False Eyelashes Market: Multichannel Marketing

An emerging trend in the false eyelashes market that is expected to impact market growth is multichannel marketing.

Shoppers using multiple channels, both online or offline usually combine their purchases. Since consumers now shop at their convenience and have lower brand loyalty, manufacturers tend to take efforts to make sure that their products are easily accessible to consumers.

If a brand's product is unavailable on the shelf, consumers tend to buy other brand products. Hence, brands have to ensure that their product is accessible to customers at any given marketplace or time.

Hence, multichannel marketing is a major trend for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Story continues

To know about more drivers, trends analysis along with various market challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key False Eyelashes Market Players:

The false eyelashes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Group, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. are some of the major market players. The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

False Eyelashes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the false eyelashes market by distribution channel (offline and online), type (synthetic and natural), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Offline channels enable users to choose from a wide range of brands through specialty stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, warehouse clubs; and others (drugstores, salons and spas, department stores, and medical care centers). The eye makeup market has also been gaining visibility and reach owing to the growing presence of organized retail stores, which stock a variety of products from numerous brands. Additionally, customers seeking a large selection of goods in particular product categories frequently visit specialty retailers such as Sephora, which is a major retailer of beauty and personal care products. Hence, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, the offline segment will propel the growth of the global market.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports:

The eye makeup market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 5.83 billion. This eye makeup market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (eyes liners, eye shadows, false lashes, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing working women population is notably driving the market growth.

The makeup base market share is expected to increase by USD 7.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%. The report extensively covers makeup base market segmentation by product (foundation, powder, concealer, and primer), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand among millennial consumers is one of the key drivers supporting the makeup base market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports for exponential growth and enhanced business outcomes.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

False Eyelashes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 390.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Group, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global false eyelashes market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Natural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acelashes

12.4 Babil Lashes Factory Co.

12.5 Blink Lash Store

12.6 Gold Lashes Group

12.7 House of Lashes

12.8 Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

12.9 JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd.

12.10 Lash Affair

12.11 Lemer Lashes

12.12 Lilly Lashes LLC

12.13 NovaLash

12.14 Parfums de Coeur Ltd.

12.15 PT. Bio Takara

12.16 Qingdao Elour Beauty

12.17 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global False Eyelashes Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/false-eyelashes-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-25-from-2022-to-2027--apac-is-estimated-to-account-for-35-of-the-global-market-growth---technavio-301796820.html

SOURCE Technavio