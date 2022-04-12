U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.86
    +49.33 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,559.80
    +251.72 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,662.00
    +250.04 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.49
    +43.17 (+2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.37
    +5.08 (+5.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.70
    +18.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.43 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7210
    -0.0590 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2030
    -0.1820 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,285.93
    -836.45 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.21
    +16.71 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.30
    -45.01 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Falvey Insurance Group and AIMU Partner for International Day for Women In Maritime

·3 min read

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group and the American Institute of Marine Underwriters (AIMU) have partnered for the International Day for Women In Maritime to host a panel discussion amongst women in the maritime industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Falvey Insurance Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Falvey Insurance Group)

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) recently designated May 18th as the first-ever International Day for Women in Maritime. "The observance will celebrate women in the industry and is intended to promote the recruitment, retention and sustained employment of women in the maritime sector, raise the profile of women in maritime, strengthen IMO's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (gender equality) and support work to address the current gender imbalance in maritime."

This event is part of Falvey's larger speaker series to highlight professional women, "Women at the Helm", and will include a panel discussion between:

  • Captain Alexandra Hagerty, Ship Captain, Executive Leader, Master on Hospital Ship Africa Mercy

  • Meredith Neizer, Chief Logistics Officer at ARMADA

  • Tiina Ruhlandt, President & CEO at EIMC

  • Karen L. Griswold, SVP Ocean Marine, Property & Specialty at Chubb

Isabelle Therrien, Senior Vice President – Canada at Falvey, and International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) Cargo Committee Chair, will serve as moderator at the event.

"Women at the Helm – Women In Maritime" will be hosted at the Yale Club on Wednesday, May 18th between 12:00-2:00 PM with a networking session prior to the panel discussion. A virtual option will be available to make this event accessible to all interested attendees. To learn more and register for the event, please visit the AIMU website.

About Women at the Helm: With all female panelists and moderators, the goal of "Women at the Helm" is to spotlight female professionals who have made notable contributions to business, those who have balanced career and family, others who have made an impact in the insurance industry, and those who have encouraged diversity, equity, and inclusion in their organization.

There were over 125 people in attendance at the first "Women at the Helm" panel discussion and networking event on International Women's Day, which highlighted Women Leaders in Business including Helena Foulkes, Barbara Cottam, Rachelle Green, and Gina Perini. The second event is set to take place on May 9th, following Mother's Day, in recognition of "Women Balancing Career & Family", followed by the "Women in Maritime" event in partnership with AIMU.

Find more information about "Women at the Helm", here.

About Falvey Insurance Group
Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprising four divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, and Falvey Insurance Services. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" are known for flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.

www.falveyinsurancegroup.com

About AIMU
The American Institute of Marine Underwriters (AIMU) has over 100 hundred years of service as the trade association representing the United States ocean marine insurance industry as an advocate, educator and information center.

AIMU provides an active program of support services to assist the U.S. marine insurance industry in providing its global customers with a level of performance unsurpassed in the world. Its worldwide network of surveyors (Correspondents) aids its members in handling claims with speed and efficiency. AIMU publishes a Weekly Bulletin, which provide its members with current information on maritime matters, media reports, legislation and court decisions. Through its educational programs, AIMU fosters the highest standards of professionalism, stimulates creativity and innovation and enhances the industry's traditional commitment to service.

AIMU ensures that U.S. marine insurers are heard by lawmakers, regulators and international bodies. It testifies before congressional committees and works closely with organizations and participates in coalitions focused on improving safety and preventing cargo-related crime. AIMU is the forum for action on the significant issues that affect U.S. marine insurers, reinsurers and the international trade community.

Media Contact:
Megan Bell
(401) 214-5600
mbell@falveyinsurancegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/falvey-insurance-group-and-aimu-partner-for-international-day-for-women-in-maritime-301523219.html

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group

Recommended Stories

  • COVID infection rates are up in Massachusetts overall, but not in New Bedford

    The COVID infection rate numbers are down for the 6th week in a row in New Bedford.

  • Austin honors civil rights activist Joan Means Khabele, who helped integrate Barton Springs Pool

    During her senior year she led "swim- ins" that led to the integration of Barton Springs and Zilker Park.

  • Ohio town aims to demolish abandoned buildings — but up to 200 stray cats live inside

    Rescue groups are working to catch and relocate the cats, and find them homes, before demolition day.

  • Dive into Texas history in 3 fresh new ways

    Newsletter: Updates on Think Texas newsletter, Austin Found podcast and Indelible Austin books.

  • 2022-2023 Action plan for employment diversity, equity and inclusion - Saint-Laurent Ahead of Montréal's Diversity and Inclusion Objectives

    At its April 5, 2022 meeting, Saint-Laurent Council adopted an Action plan for employment diversity, equity and inclusion for the next two years. The 2020-2021 report on the Equal access to employment program included in this action plan is already showing outstanding results.

  • Girl Scouts to earn patches from Goodwill Good Turn Day

    Goodwill of Wayne & Holmes Counties has held Good Turn Day twice a year, awarding Girl Scouts for doing a “good turn,” by donating to the stores.

  • Deerassic Park adds welcome center, will open to the public in May

    Visitors to the Deerassic Park Education Center will soon have the opportunity for an interactive experience in the park's new welcome center.

  • THE MONTREAL MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS FORMS A MAJOR SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENT WITH SCOTIABANK, IN ASSOCIATION WITH JARISLOWSKY FRASER

    The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) Foundation is pleased to announce a new sponsorship with Scotiabank, in association with Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited (Jarislowsky Fraser). This commitment from Scotiabank and Jarislowsky Fraser of $1 million over three years supports a three-part agreement that enables the Museum to establish its first Curator of Indigenous Art and create an internship program for Indigenous students in all arts-related fields of study. Also under the terms of the agreemen

  • European Stocks Fall Amid China Covid Spread, French Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities started the week on a negative note as investors weighed an array of risks, from China’s Covid-19 flare up and an uncomfortably tight race for the French presidency, to surging bond yields and the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default

  • Russia to Halt Bond Sales, Threatens Legal Action Over Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will halt bond sales for the rest of the year and take legal action if sanctions force it into a default on its debt, according to the country’s finance minister.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse Iceland Hi

  • Why Crypto Assets Are Gaining Popularity Among Black Investors

    A recent report by Ariel Investments and Charles Schwab details the growing interest in crypto assets from Black American investors. “The Hash” group discusses the accessibility of digital assets in comparison to the traditional financial markets, efforts to educate communities about opportunities in Web 3, and the current state of cryptocurrency regulation.

  • AllianceBernstein: SFDR Unpacked: What to Look for in Article 8 and 9 Portfolios

    Michelle Dunstan, Chief Responsibility Officer; Senior Investment Advisor—Global ESG Improvers StrategyAmelia Sexton, CFA, ESG Product Specialist—Global Business Development Organization

  • Buy U.K. Stocks as a Bond Yield Hedge, JPMorgan Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. large-cap stocks offer investors one of the best hedges against rising bond yields, especially if the moves become more aggressive, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oi

  • Amazon Kicks Off a Jumbo 7-Part Bond Sale Including 40-Year Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. sold $12.75 billion of investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes that may include repaying debt as well as funding acquisitions and share buybacks in its first note sale in about a year.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkrain

  • Microsoft Stock Slips on Concern About Growth for Office 365

    IDC data show that global PC shipments fell 5.1% from a year ago in the March quarter, following the spike in demand that resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • China Yield Premium Over U.S. Vanishes With More Outflows Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yield advantage over Treasuries disappeared for the first time in more than a decade, paving the way for more capital outflows to follow the recent record exodus from the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine S

  • 403(b) Loans: Can You Borrow From Your Account?

    When an unexpected expense comes up, you might consider borrowing from your retirement account. Most qualified retirement plans, such as 401(k) and 403(b) plans, offer employees the option to borrow from their own retirement savings and repay that amount plus … Continue reading → The post 403(b) Loans: Can You Borrow From Your Account? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s other oil security problem

    "A bottle of oil should contain as much Chinese oil as possible," the country's agriculture minister said recently.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Profit Margins Will Be Down in Earnings Season. When Buying Beaten-Up Stocks Makes Sense.

    The market remains frothy, and many companies are going to have trouble reporting earnings that thrill the Street. But there still will be buying opportunities among solid stocks that temporarily fall out of favor with investors.