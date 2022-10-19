U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,701.50
    -5.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,479.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,104.25
    -49.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,731.20
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.89
    +0.34 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.10
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9770
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1216
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8610
    +0.0460 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,149.39
    -140.51 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.14
    -4.55 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,994.97
    -262.41 (-0.96%)
     

Famed A16Z VC Peter Levine has donated $5 million to bring startup and company building to climate non-profits

Julie Bort
·2 min read
Peter Levine
Andreessen Horowitz general partner Peter LevineAndreessen Horowitz

  • A16Z's Peter Levine is contributing to climate repair differently than VCs typically do.

  • Instead of investing, he's training climate nonprofits who serve marginalized communities.

  • The cohorts will be vetted by the Honnold Foundation and the Çerçioglu will be open sourced.

In 2020, long-time Andreessen Horowitz general partner Peter Levine stepped back from the pace of his career as a venture capitalist after a terrifying bout with cancer left him rethinking his priorities.

Flash forward to three-years after his surgery, Levine tells Insider that his recovery has been nothing short of a "miracle." He's now doing a little investing for A16Z again, in "selective" startups, he said. But more importantly, he's been inspired to focus on a new philanthropic project. The Levine Impact Lab has launched in partnership with the Honnold Foundation – a solar-technology non-profit founded by Levine's friend, renowned rock climber Alex Honnold.

The idea is to bring Silicon Valley startup-like training to non-profits, particularly select organizations already involved and vetted by the Honnold Foundation. It's mission is to bring solar solar energy to marginalized communities.

"Just because you're a non-profit versus a for-profit tech company, everyone runs into the same issues. Networking, best practices, recruiting, marketing, fundraising, board composition" Levine told Insider. "If I can take the expertise that I have built over the past decade as a venture capitalist and provide that to these nonprofits in partnership with Alex Arnold, who's become a friend of mine, it's like, it's freaking awesome."

The initial cohort has been selected but Levine says the plan is to select a new cohort every year and to freely give away all documents and curriculum so that any non-profit may benefit.

Read the original article on Business Insider

