Famed Las Vegas Strip Resort and Casino Circus Circus Now Available on ChoiceHotels.com

·5 min read

Choice Hotels continues to grow the Ascend Hotel Collection, providing loyalty members the opportunity to earn and redeem points at historic, boutique and resort properties around the world

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After entering into a landmark agreement last year with Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), rooms at Circus Circus Hotel & Casino are now bookable directly on ChoiceHotels.com. One of Las Vegas' largest and most popular family-friendly resorts, Circus Circus is the latest addition to the growing Ascend Hotel Collection, a global portfolio of resort, boutique and historic hotels.

Ascend Hotel Collection. (PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International)
Ascend Hotel Collection. (PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International)

"We are excited to see Circus Circus rooms available for booking on ChoiceHotels.com and to begin being marketed towards the 55 million members of our loyalty program Choice Privileges," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, upscale franchise development, Choice Hotels. "We're constantly looking to add exciting properties to the Ascend Hotel Collection where properties can remain independent but can benefit from the substantial reach of our distribution platform."

Ideally located on the Las Vegas strip, the 3,700-room Circus Circus is renowned for providing leisure-oriented accommodations for all ages in the heart of the "Entertainment Capital of the World." In addition to unparalleled amenities, such as the world's longest-standing permanent circus, an indoor amusement park and expansive outdoor water park, guests can take advantage of award-winning onsite dining at the hotel's many restaurants, as well as easy access to popular Las Vegas attractions.

"By joining the Ascend Hotel Collection and with Circus Circus now bookable on Choice Hotels channels, this will allow even more guests to have the opportunity to stay at our one-of-a-kind property," said Shana Gerety, senior vice president of operations, Circus Circus. "We look forward to welcoming new visitors to Las Vegas, so they can experience world-class entertainment and amenities – all without even leaving the resort."

There are over 330 Ascend Hotel Collection properties open and in development worldwide as of September 30, 2022. In the coming months, additional hotels are scheduled to open in popular destinations, including Orlando, Florida; Sutter Creek, California; Lake Charles, Louisiana and Puerto Rico. By adding Circus Circus, Choice Hotels now offers over 6,500 rooms on the Las Vegas strip and guests can now book at more than 20 casino properties nationwide, including PENN Casino & Resorts.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, one-of-a kind, Your Extras program. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.
The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels is part of Choice Hotels, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are over 330 Ascend Hotel Collection properties open and in development worldwide as of September 30, 2022, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Circus Circus Las Vegas
Circus Circus Las Vegas is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.  For information visit www.circuscircus.com, or follow the property on social media: Facebook: Facebook.com/CircusCircus; and Twitter, Instagram @CircusVegas

Forward-Looking Statement
This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing, and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum
This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained by contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2023 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/famed-las-vegas-strip-resort-and-casino-circus-circus-now-available-on-choicehotelscom-301729275.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

