Famed Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen says the rise of remote work will create an 'earthquake' in how and where people live

Marc Andreessen said remote work could cause an "earthquake" in how we live.

He said it'll mark a civilizational shift as people no longer have to choose their home based on where their office is.

Since early 2020, the pandemic has ushered in remote work policies, which have stuck in the years since.

Marc Andreessen, a partner at prolific Silicon Valley venture capital fund a16z, said remote work could potentially cause an "earthquake" in how people live their lives.

During a podcast with economist Tylor Cowen, the billionaire investor discussed how the pandemic-era rise of remote work could potentially change civilization, a notion he's spoken about before.

"For thousands of years, if you were a sharp, ambitious young person — and this is true of the Medici, and it's true with the Greeks — you had to go to the city to basically get opportunity," Andreessen said on the show.

But with many companies maintaining remote and hybrid work policies since early 2020, now-untethered employees are free to leave big cities for more affordable, previously less populated places, like Kansas City, Missouri, which was recently named the No. 1 place in the US to live and work remotely.

"It's potentially an earthquake," Andreessen told Cowen. "It's potentially one of those things that in a hundred years, people could look back and say, 'That was a real turning point for how society developed.'"

The investor said he's excited by that idea, adding that "if everybody could still have access to great knowledge-work jobs online, maybe that's a fundamentally better way to live."

Andreessen wrote in a mid-2021 blog post that remote work might end up being more significant than the internet and would mark a "permanent civilizational shift."

"It is perhaps the most important thing that's happened in my lifetime, a consequence of the internet that's maybe even more important than the internet," he said.

Major US cities like San Francisco and New York have seen a steady stream of outgoing workers fleeing high housing costs for less expensive locations, including Austin, Texas.

According to a March study from flexible jobs platform Upwork, about five million Americans have moved because of remote work policies since 2020.

