FAMEEX 2-Year Anniversary Welcome Campaign Closes with Almost 60,000 Participants

FAMEEX

FAMEEX is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally.

FAMEEX

FAMEEX is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally.

New York, NY, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAMEEX, the world’s leading crypto-trading platform, has announced the New User Welcome Gift: Win a Share of Prize Pool to celebrate the 2-year anniversary of FAMEEX. This user welcome campaign has closed with 59,329 trading enthusiasts joining together.

To celebrate FAMEEX's 2nd anniversary, which began on Thursday, June 16, FAMEEX dedicated a huge prize pool to new and regular users for supporting us in the past years. This campaign is divided into the trading competition and referral categories, where participants can vie for the abundant prize rewards. The winning trader triumphed in trading volumes either in spot or futures with exceptional trading skills and acute insights in a week.

“The New User Welcome Gift: Win a Share of Prize Pool has come to an end with great success, thanks to the enthusiasm of our participants and phenomenal support from our community. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the winners. As a leading global exchange, FAMEEX is honored to provide a platform for new users to demonstrate their abilities and to sharpen their skills.” said Hunter Shannon, one of the founders of FAMEEX.

For 2022, the registration period was extended to welcome more users to the overwhelming response. Regrettably, massive malicious users have also led to overload and triggered risk control during periods of high volume, leaving thousands of traders unable to claim their prizes. To those deal hunters who violate the event rules, FAMEEX as the most secure exchange platform stands in a firm position to ensure risk control for all users, and reduce the fraud and malicious manipulation in each campaign. Adhering to FAMEEX core value of fairly protecting each user, FAMEEX is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally.

Story continues

Learn More About FAMEEX

Launched in 2020. FAMEEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange that currently provides a series of financial services including fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-crypto, grid trading, futures, token listing, global agent, and the super rebate program. More than 200,000 users across 30 countries and regions around the world to provide the best secure, stable, efficient 24/7 trading experience.

Find FAMEEX on:

Official Website: https://www.fameex.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FameexGlobal

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMRYZgPUFtrSkAu9_owUbxg

Telegram: https://t.me/fameexgroup

Trade on-the-go with FAMEEX’s crypto trading app ( iOS/Android )

Email: Business@mail.fameex.info

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment



