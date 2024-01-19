Familiar Names & A Few Surprises Among Financial Times’ ‘Most Responsible’ B-Schools

UTS Business School in Sydney, Australia was commended among the Best Overall Business Schools committed to a responsible ethos in The Financial Times‘ 2024 Responsible Business Education awards — the only Australian university to be featured. UTS photo

In the United States, diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental, social and governance programs in higher education are under constant attack from conservatives at the highest levels of business and politics. Elon Musk and Bill Ackman are only the latest of a cadre of the ultra-rich who relentlessly employ their fortunes to ensure that despite their prevalence and near-universal acceptance in academia, DEI and ESG programs are no longer safely seen as unalloyed positives — in academia or anywhere else.

U.S. business schools, from which sprung so many of these billionaire activists and their acolytes, have been a particular target of this nascent anti-DEI campaign. But the picture is quite different in Europe and the rest of the world, as reflected by The Financial Times’ annual Responsible Business Education Awards.

The UK-based magazine’s recently announced 2024 awards for teaching, research, and best overall show clearly that the invocation of ESG — and in a larger sense, the belief that business education must help achieve a greater good concomitant, or even foremost, to the pursuit of profit — still carries a weighty social and commercial imprimatur.

AALTO, IÉSEG, SAÏD, COLORADO STATE, VU AMSTERDAM NAMED BEST SCHOOLS OVERALL

Oxford Saïd’s Kathy Harvey: “51% of our school’s core teaching contains Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) related content”

Some U.S. schools do appear among the three categories, each of which are divided between five winners and a dozen “highly commended” runners-up. In the Best Overall Schools award, for schools “committed to a responsible ethos” that demonstrate “system-wide responsible business principles integrated throughout teaching, research, operations and student outcomes,” Colorado State University College of Business is one of the five winners, along with Aalto University School of Business in Finland; Iéseg School of Management in France; the University of Oxford Saïd Business School in the UK; and VU Amsterdam School of Business and Economics in the Netherlands. Two other U.S. B-schools — UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business and Georgetown McDonough School of Business — are among the 12 commended schools. (See below for all 2024 winners.)

In the teaching award, “Best responsible teaching resources: innovative materials with a financial sustainability focus,” for “best innovative recent teaching materials on sustainability or climate change adaptation with a special focus on finance,” the five top schools are the University of Cambridge Judge Business School in the UK, for its The Purpose of Finance master’s course; IE Business School in Spain, for its Eye in the Storm course; Kedge Business School in France, for Ecological Macroeconomics course/textbooks; Loyola Marymount University in the U.S., for its Business for Good undergraduate course; and Vlerick Business School in Belgium, for its European EMBA sustainable finance module.

In the research award, for “Best academic research with societal impact: publications and outreach that have influenced policy or practice” that addresses “societal challenges with associated outreach/engagement in the last three years which has delivered positive impact on policy or practice,” FT names five professors and their articles, as well as the journals they were published in. The winners (FT lists only the first author, but all of the top five papers were written by multiple authors): Daniel Garrett of the University of Pennsylvania, for “Gas, Guns, and Governments” Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago; Mark de Rond of Cambridge Judge, for “To Catch a Predator,” Academy of Management Journal; Rafael Sardá of SDA Bocconi in Italy, for “Business for Ocean Sustainability,” in Ambio; Sandip Sukhtankar of the University of Virginia and Oxford: Saïd, for “Policing in Patriarchy,” Science; and Malte Toetzke of the University of St. Gallen, for “Consistent and Replicable Estimation of Bilateral Climate Finance,” Nature Climate Change.

‘WE STILL HAVE A LOT TO DO’

Commenting on Oxford Saïd’s overall win, Kathy Harvey, associate dean of MBA and executive degrees, said in a news release: “We’re delighted to be recognized for our work here. We have always taken our responsibility in this space seriously, whether through turning out future leaders equipped to make the world better, tackling global challenges through impactful research or leading by example through how we run and manage our campuses.

“I’m proud to say that before business schools really started talking about sustainability and efficiency, we were already redesigning part of the curriculum to reflect our principles of fostering impact from within. Now 51% of our school’s core teaching contains Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) related content.”

At Cambridge, the award-winning Purpose of Finance course was developed and taught to Master of Finance and MBA students by Cambridge Judge Fellow David Pitt-Watson and by Dr. Ellen Quigley, co-director of Finance for Systemic Change and special adviser to the university’s CFO. The course “seeks to challenge traditional ways of looking at finance and make the link between sustainability and the world at large,” FT said in announcing the awards.

Caroline Roussel, dean of IÉSEG, and Maria Castillo, the Paris school’s social and environmental impact director, said in a statement that the school’s inclusion in both the “Best School” and “Best Responsible Teaching Resources” awards “is great recognition of the effort done by every member of IÉSEG to better integrate social and environmental impact into everything we do. Transforming IÉSEG to ensure we prepare our students to be responsible changemakers and help drive sustainable change in organizations, while ensuring that we, as an organization, contributes positively to society, is a challenging but exciting process. We are moving in the right direction, but we still have a lot to do!”

Professor Carl Rhodes, dean of UTS Business School in Sydney, Australia, the only Australian school to be listed in any category, cheered his small school’s inclusion among the commended schools in both the research and best overall categories. “To be recognized alongside the world’s leading institutions in responsible management is an honor and testament to the passion and dedication of our academics and teaching staff,” Rhodes said, “who are working to help business and organizations make better decisions to promote economic and social well-being, as well as developing tomorrow’s ethical and socially responsible leaders through our education programs.”

See The Financial Times‘ 2024 Responsible Business Education Awards here.

BEST OVERALL SCHOOL FOR RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS EDUCATION – FINANCIAL TIMES

Institution Country Aalto University School of Business Finland Colorado State University College of Business US Iéseg School of Management France University of Oxford: Saïd UK VU Amsterdam School of Business and Economics Netherlands HIGHLY COMMENDED University of Cambridge: Judge UK Cardiff Business School UK Centrum PUCP Graduate Business School Peru Egade Business School Mexico ESCP Business School France/Italy/Spain/UK/Germany Georgetown University: McDonough US Iese Business School Spain IMD — International Institute for Management Development Switzerland University of California at Berkeley: Haas US

BEST TEACHING – FINANCIAL TIMES

School Location Initiative University of Cambridge: Judge UK The Purpose of Finance Masters Course IE Business School Spain Eye in the Storm Kedge Business School France Ecological Macroeconomics Course/Textbooks Loyola Marymount University US Business for Good Undergraduate Course Vlerick Business School Belgium European EMBA Sustainable Finance Module HIGHLY COMMENDED Esade-URL Spain Transformational Leadership and Social impact Undergraduate Course ESCP/One point France/Italy/Spain/UK/Germany/Poland Design Fiction for Sustainable Futures ESMT Berlin Germany Sustainability Starter Kit GRLI International Globally Responsible Leadership for Sustainable Transformation Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, Yale, Oxford, Imperial, Mannheim, University of Texas US/UK/Germany Financial Economics of Climate and Sustainability Doctoral Course Henley Business School UK Sixth Form Social Enterprise Course Iéseg School of Management France Transition 2026 programme Insead France/Singapore/UAE/US The ESG Journey of Pro-invest Group IMD/UN Institute for Training and Research Switzerland COP Simulation MIT/University of Amsterdam US/Netherlands Analytics for a Better World University of Pennsylvania US Climate and Financial Markets Course Western University: Ivey Canada Circulr: Creating Sustainable Value from an Empty Jar

BEST RESEARCH – FINANCIAL TIMES

First author Institution Article Journal Daniel Garrett University of Pennsylvania/Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Gas, Guns, and Governments Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Mark de Rond University of Cambridge: Judge To Catch a Predator Academy of Management Journal Rafael Sardá Centre d’Estudis Avançats de Blanes/Bocconi/McKinsey/One Ocean Foundation Business for Ocean Sustainability Ambio Sandip Sukhtankar University of Virginia/University of Oxford: Saïd Policing in Patriarchy Science Malte Toetzke ETH Zurich/University of St Gallen Consistent and Replicable Estimation of Bilateral Climate Finance Nature Climate Change HIGHLY COMMENDED Mladen Adamovic King’s College London/Monash Business School Is there a Glass Ceiling for Ethnic Minorities to Enter Leadership Positions? The Leadership Quarterley Nuno Bento Instituto Universitário de Lisboa/EDHEC Determinants of Internal Carbon Pricing Energy Policy Yann Cornill University of British Columbia/Insead/Sorbonne/EPHE Obesity and Responsiveness to Food Marketing Journal of Consumer Psychology Benn Hogan Trinity College Dublin Irish Business and Human Rights Trinity Business School Charlotte Karam American University of Beirut Multilevel Power Dynamics Shaping Employer Anti-Sexual Harassment Efforts in Lebanon Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Debbie Keeling University of Sussex /King’s College London/Lancaster University Consumer (Dis)engagement Coping Profiles Using Online Services in Managing Health-Related Stressors Psychology & Marketing Todd Moss Syracuse University/IPADE Business School Partnerships as an Enabler of Resourcefulness in Generating Sustainable Outcomes Journal of Business Venturing Noel Perry UC Berkeley Paying for Electricity in California Energy Institute at Haas J.J. Prescott University of Michigan/University of Maryland Subjective Beliefs about Contract Enforceability Journal of Legal Studies Hatim Rahman Northwestern University/Imperial College/Stanford The Experimental Hand Academy of Management Journal Nazlı Sönmez ESMT Berlin/Aravind Eye Hospital/Harvard Business School/London Business School Evidence from the First Shared Medical Appointments (SMAs) Randomised Controlled Trial in India PLOS Global Public Health Anne Summers University of Technology Sydney The Choice: Violence or Poverty Opus

