Familiar Names & A Few Surprises Among Financial Times’ ‘Most Responsible’ B-Schools
UTS Business School in Sydney, Australia was commended among the Best Overall Business Schools committed to a responsible ethos in The Financial Times‘ 2024 Responsible Business Education awards — the only Australian university to be featured. UTS photo
In the United States, diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental, social and governance programs in higher education are under constant attack from conservatives at the highest levels of business and politics. Elon Musk and Bill Ackman are only the latest of a cadre of the ultra-rich who relentlessly employ their fortunes to ensure that despite their prevalence and near-universal acceptance in academia, DEI and ESG programs are no longer safely seen as unalloyed positives — in academia or anywhere else.
U.S. business schools, from which sprung so many of these billionaire activists and their acolytes, have been a particular target of this nascent anti-DEI campaign. But the picture is quite different in Europe and the rest of the world, as reflected by The Financial Times’ annual Responsible Business Education Awards.
The UK-based magazine’s recently announced 2024 awards for teaching, research, and best overall show clearly that the invocation of ESG — and in a larger sense, the belief that business education must help achieve a greater good concomitant, or even foremost, to the pursuit of profit — still carries a weighty social and commercial imprimatur.
AALTO, IÉSEG, SAÏD, COLORADO STATE, VU AMSTERDAM NAMED BEST SCHOOLS OVERALL
Oxford Saïd’s Kathy Harvey: “51% of our school’s core teaching contains Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) related content”
Some U.S. schools do appear among the three categories, each of which are divided between five winners and a dozen “highly commended” runners-up. In the Best Overall Schools award, for schools “committed to a responsible ethos” that demonstrate “system-wide responsible business principles integrated throughout teaching, research, operations and student outcomes,” Colorado State University College of Business is one of the five winners, along with Aalto University School of Business in Finland; Iéseg School of Management in France; the University of Oxford Saïd Business School in the UK; and VU Amsterdam School of Business and Economics in the Netherlands. Two other U.S. B-schools — UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business and Georgetown McDonough School of Business — are among the 12 commended schools. (See below for all 2024 winners.)
In the teaching award, “Best responsible teaching resources: innovative materials with a financial sustainability focus,” for “best innovative recent teaching materials on sustainability or climate change adaptation with a special focus on finance,” the five top schools are the University of Cambridge Judge Business School in the UK, for its The Purpose of Finance master’s course; IE Business School in Spain, for its Eye in the Storm course; Kedge Business School in France, for Ecological Macroeconomics course/textbooks; Loyola Marymount University in the U.S., for its Business for Good undergraduate course; and Vlerick Business School in Belgium, for its European EMBA sustainable finance module.
In the research award, for “Best academic research with societal impact: publications and outreach that have influenced policy or practice” that addresses “societal challenges with associated outreach/engagement in the last three years which has delivered positive impact on policy or practice,” FT names five professors and their articles, as well as the journals they were published in. The winners (FT lists only the first author, but all of the top five papers were written by multiple authors): Daniel Garrett of the University of Pennsylvania, for “Gas, Guns, and Governments” Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago; Mark de Rond of Cambridge Judge, for “To Catch a Predator,” Academy of Management Journal; Rafael Sardá of SDA Bocconi in Italy, for “Business for Ocean Sustainability,” in Ambio; Sandip Sukhtankar of the University of Virginia and Oxford: Saïd, for “Policing in Patriarchy,” Science; and Malte Toetzke of the University of St. Gallen, for “Consistent and Replicable Estimation of Bilateral Climate Finance,” Nature Climate Change.
‘WE STILL HAVE A LOT TO DO’
Commenting on Oxford Saïd’s overall win, Kathy Harvey, associate dean of MBA and executive degrees, said in a news release: “We’re delighted to be recognized for our work here. We have always taken our responsibility in this space seriously, whether through turning out future leaders equipped to make the world better, tackling global challenges through impactful research or leading by example through how we run and manage our campuses.
“I’m proud to say that before business schools really started talking about sustainability and efficiency, we were already redesigning part of the curriculum to reflect our principles of fostering impact from within. Now 51% of our school’s core teaching contains Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) related content.”
At Cambridge, the award-winning Purpose of Finance course was developed and taught to Master of Finance and MBA students by Cambridge Judge Fellow David Pitt-Watson and by Dr. Ellen Quigley, co-director of Finance for Systemic Change and special adviser to the university’s CFO. The course “seeks to challenge traditional ways of looking at finance and make the link between sustainability and the world at large,” FT said in announcing the awards.
Caroline Roussel, dean of IÉSEG, and Maria Castillo, the Paris school’s social and environmental impact director, said in a statement that the school’s inclusion in both the “Best School” and “Best Responsible Teaching Resources” awards “is great recognition of the effort done by every member of IÉSEG to better integrate social and environmental impact into everything we do. Transforming IÉSEG to ensure we prepare our students to be responsible changemakers and help drive sustainable change in organizations, while ensuring that we, as an organization, contributes positively to society, is a challenging but exciting process. We are moving in the right direction, but we still have a lot to do!”
Professor Carl Rhodes, dean of UTS Business School in Sydney, Australia, the only Australian school to be listed in any category, cheered his small school’s inclusion among the commended schools in both the research and best overall categories. “To be recognized alongside the world’s leading institutions in responsible management is an honor and testament to the passion and dedication of our academics and teaching staff,” Rhodes said, “who are working to help business and organizations make better decisions to promote economic and social well-being, as well as developing tomorrow’s ethical and socially responsible leaders through our education programs.”
See The Financial Times‘ 2024 Responsible Business Education Awards here.
BEST OVERALL SCHOOL FOR RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS EDUCATION – FINANCIAL TIMES
Institution
Country
Aalto University School of Business
Finland
Colorado State University College of Business
US
Iéseg School of Management
France
University of Oxford: Saïd
UK
VU Amsterdam School of Business and Economics
Netherlands
HIGHLY COMMENDED
University of Cambridge: Judge
UK
Cardiff Business School
UK
Centrum PUCP Graduate Business School
Peru
Egade Business School
Mexico
ESCP Business School
France/Italy/Spain/UK/Germany
Georgetown University: McDonough
US
Iese Business School
Spain
IMD — International Institute for Management Development
Switzerland
University of California at Berkeley: Haas
US
BEST TEACHING – FINANCIAL TIMES
School
Location
Initiative
University of Cambridge: Judge
UK
The Purpose of Finance Masters Course
IE Business School
Spain
Eye in the Storm
Kedge Business School
France
Ecological Macroeconomics Course/Textbooks
Loyola Marymount University
US
Business for Good Undergraduate Course
Vlerick Business School
Belgium
European EMBA Sustainable Finance Module
HIGHLY COMMENDED
Esade-URL
Spain
Transformational Leadership and Social impact Undergraduate Course
ESCP/One point
France/Italy/Spain/UK/Germany/Poland
Design Fiction for Sustainable Futures
ESMT Berlin
Germany
Sustainability Starter Kit
GRLI
International
Globally Responsible Leadership for Sustainable Transformation
Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, Yale, Oxford, Imperial, Mannheim, University of Texas
US/UK/Germany
Financial Economics of Climate and Sustainability Doctoral Course
Henley Business School
UK
Sixth Form Social Enterprise Course
Iéseg School of Management
France
Transition 2026 programme
Insead
France/Singapore/UAE/US
The ESG Journey of Pro-invest Group
IMD/UN Institute for Training and Research
Switzerland
COP Simulation
MIT/University of Amsterdam
US/Netherlands
Analytics for a Better World
University of Pennsylvania
US
Climate and Financial Markets Course
Western University: Ivey
Canada
Circulr: Creating Sustainable Value from an Empty Jar
BEST RESEARCH – FINANCIAL TIMES
First author
Institution
Article
Journal
Daniel Garrett
University of Pennsylvania/Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
Gas, Guns, and Governments
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
Mark de Rond
University of Cambridge: Judge
To Catch a Predator
Academy of Management Journal
Rafael Sardá
Centre d’Estudis Avançats de Blanes/Bocconi/McKinsey/One Ocean Foundation
Business for Ocean Sustainability
Ambio
Sandip Sukhtankar
University of Virginia/University of Oxford: Saïd
Policing in Patriarchy
Science
Malte Toetzke
ETH Zurich/University of St Gallen
Consistent and Replicable Estimation of Bilateral Climate Finance
Nature Climate Change
HIGHLY COMMENDED
Mladen Adamovic
King’s College London/Monash Business School
Is there a Glass Ceiling for Ethnic Minorities to Enter Leadership Positions?
The Leadership Quarterley
Nuno Bento
Instituto Universitário de Lisboa/EDHEC
Determinants of Internal Carbon Pricing
Energy Policy
Yann Cornill
University of British Columbia/Insead/Sorbonne/EPHE
Obesity and Responsiveness to Food Marketing
Journal of Consumer Psychology
Benn Hogan
Trinity College Dublin
Irish Business and Human Rights
Trinity Business School
Charlotte Karam
American University of Beirut
Multilevel Power Dynamics Shaping Employer Anti-Sexual Harassment Efforts in Lebanon
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion
Debbie Keeling
University of Sussex /King’s College London/Lancaster University
Consumer (Dis)engagement Coping Profiles Using Online Services in Managing Health-Related Stressors
Psychology & Marketing
Todd Moss
Syracuse University/IPADE Business School
Partnerships as an Enabler of Resourcefulness in Generating Sustainable Outcomes
Journal of Business Venturing
Noel Perry
UC Berkeley
Paying for Electricity in California
Energy Institute at Haas
J.J. Prescott
University of Michigan/University of Maryland
Subjective Beliefs about Contract Enforceability
Journal of Legal Studies
Hatim Rahman
Northwestern University/Imperial College/Stanford
The Experimental Hand
Academy of Management Journal
Nazlı Sönmez
ESMT Berlin/Aravind Eye Hospital/Harvard Business School/London Business School
Evidence from the First Shared Medical Appointments (SMAs) Randomised Controlled Trial in India
PLOS Global Public Health
Anne Summers
University of Technology Sydney
The Choice: Violence or Poverty
Opus
