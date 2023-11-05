Families downsizing to prepare for Labour’s private school tax raid

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to scrap private schools’ VAT-free status, adding 20pc to fees overnight - Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

Families are downsizing to ensure they have enough money to cope with Labour’s private school tax raid, a wealth advisor has said.

Lucy Chahil, a financial planner at investment advisory Charles Stanley, said some of her clients were selling their homes and moving into less valuable properties in order to free up cash.

Labour has pledged to scrap private schools’ VAT-free status, adding 20pc to fees overnight. Sir Keir Starmer has also promised to remove 80pc business rates relief, which is also expected to significantly inflate fees.

Ms Chahil said her clients, who typically hold £1m to £3m of investable wealth, were “concerned” by the policy.

She said: “People just want to make sure that they’re going to be okay, especially with things like school fees, because that could have a knock-on effect on their children, for example, or grandchildren.”

Ms Chahil said some of her clients have already started downsizing to release funds for school fees.

She said: “If you can move house and release something like £200,000, it provides that peace of mind that even if you can afford 75pc of the school fees out of your salary, then you have an additional lump sum that you can call on if needed [if fees rise by 25pc].”

Others are also moving into areas with good state schools in case they are no longer able to afford private school fees under Labour.

Ms Chahil said: “It tends to be people moving out of London towards the home counties, out to Buckinghamshire or Hertfordshire. There are some really good private schools in those areas. There are obviously also grammar schools in both those areas.”

Other Charles Stanley clients are also cutting back on spending or putting off big purchases such as new cars to save up for higher school fees, Ms Chahil said.

Families are arranging their finances ahead of an election next year, with Labour 21 points ahead in the polls.

Simon Gibb, a partner at wealth advisor McDermott Will & Emery, said overseas clients he works with were putting off plans to move to the UK for fear of a Labour government.

Many are concerned by Labour’s plans to abolish non-dom status, which allows immigrants or those with immigrant parents to only be taxed on their UK income and not other earnings from elsewhere.

Mr Gibb said: “Those who are exploring a move are deferring a decision until the outcome of the election and presumably also until the outcome of any consultation [on non-dom status] that follows.”

Mr Gibb said he would be “surprised” if scrapping the tax didn’t lead to “some people deciding to leave”.

While shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and Starmer have repeatedly sought to assuage fears that they would be a tax-raising government, Mr Gibb said there was “an awareness” among his clients that such pledges “may not stand the test of time”.

