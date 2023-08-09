Families will holiday in Poland instead of scorching southern Europe, Tui boss says

Rising temperatures in Southern Europe as a result of climate change have fuelled increasingly destructive wildfires - NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP

Holidaymakers will soon be sunning themselves on the coast of the Baltic Sea, one of Europe’s biggest travel agents has predicted, as traditionally popular destinations including the Algarve are hit by wildfires.

Sebastian Ebel, the chief executive of Tui, said Poland and the Nordics could become summer holiday hotspots after the recent extreme temperatures that ravaged Southern Europe.

Mr Ebel said climate change could force families to seek new destinations abroad, with Tui planning to invest in more package holidays around the Baltics, the Nordics as well as the Netherlands and Belgium.

It comes after a record-breaking summer heatwave across Europe that disrupted holidays in traditional vacation destinations, chiefly Greece.

Tui was forced to evacuate 8,000 of its holidaymakers from Rhodes as wildfires hit the island last month.

The tour operator said the disruption would cost it €25m (£21m) after it had to cover the costs of repatriation flights and cancellations. However, Tui said 80pc of its travellers in Rhodes were unaffected by the wildfires.

Figures from Mastercard show there has been an increase in holiday bookings to Northern countries this year including the Nordics and the Netherlands, although the Mediterranean remains Europe’s most popular summer destination overall.

As well as prompting holidaymakers to seek out new locations, Mr Ebel said he believed the warming climate would prompt the travel season to start earlier and finish later.

He said: “We will go into Greece to the middle of November,” adding that Tui could even take bookings “until or after Christmas”.

“It gives us more opportunities for growth,” he added.

Mr Ebel’s comments came as Tui posted a third-quarter profit for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Tui said wildfires and extreme temperatures had only dampened demand “temporarily”.

Operating profit before tax and interest was €169m (£146m) for the quarter, up from a loss of €27m this time last year.

Revenues surged by nearly a fifth to €900m and summer bookings were 6pc higher compared to last year, partly due to higher prices.

