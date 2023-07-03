Russia and Saudi Arabia cut oil supplies in effort to bolster prices

Russia and Saudi Arabia have both made cuts to oil supplies - Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Oil prices have pushed higher as Saudi Arabia and Russia announced twin moves to cut supplies.

Riyadh is already slashing an additional 1m barrels a day of output, and will now continue that reduction into August.

Shortly afterwards, Russia said it will reduce its crude exports by half a million barrels per day next month.

The interventions mark efforts by major oil producers to keep prices propped up after months of declines. So far this year benchmark Brent crude is down around 11pc, fuelled by China’s stuttering recovery and fears of a recession in the US.

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate both rose following the moves by the two biggest members of the OPEC+ producer cartel.

03:50 PM BST

Pakistani stocks surge after IMF loan granted

Pakistani stocks have seen their biggest single-day jump in 15 years after the country secured a last minute loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The country was on Friday granted a $3 billion package to help its economy by the IMF, which has been on the brink of default.

Stocks gained 5.9% on the first trading session since the loan was secured.

Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said investors’ confidence was “sharply reviving” as a result of the agreement to the agreement.

03:28 PM BST

UN chief calls for shipping industry to reduce emissions

The head of the United Nations has urged maritime nations to set a course for the shipping industry to reduce its climate-harming emissions to net zero by 2050 at the latest.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urged delegates a meeting of the International Maritime Organization in London to agree a new greenhouse gas strategy for shipping that includes “ambitious science-based targets starting in 2030 – both on absolute emissions reductions and the use of clean fuels.”

The IMO’s current target is for the shipping industry to cut its emissions by at least half from 2008 to 2050.

03:04 PM BST

MPs: Supermarkets' fuel price behaviour 'unacceptable'

Now MPs on the Business and Trade Committee have waded into the row over fuel prices. Here’s Darren Jones, chair of the committee:

Only last week supermarket bosses told us they were not putting up petrol prices unfairly, and that they were cooperating with the competition authority. But this week, it’s been confirmed that competition isn’t keeping down prices in line with wholesale costs and that Asda, in particular, didn’t cooperate with the investigation. That is unacceptable and action must be taken.

02:48 PM BST

Inflation won't automatically fall, says new BoE rate-setter

The Bank of England’s incoming rate setter Megan Greene has warned against complacency in the fight against inflation.

“It would be a mistake for central bankers to take comfort in the notion that inflation and rates will automatically go back to the low levels we saw before the pandemic,” she wrote in an article in the Financial Times. “This is their challenge for the future.”

The comments suggest Greene is willing to back further interest-rates increases when she joins the Monetary Policy Committee on July 5.

Greene is replacing Silvana Tenreyro, one of the most dovish members of the nine-member panel.

02:36 PM BST

Tesla helps pull Wall Street higher

The Nasdaq has opened higher this afternoon, setting the tech-heavy index on course to extend its rally into the second half of the year as Tesla jumped on record second-quarter vehicle deliveries.

Tesla jumped more than 6pc as market opened, pulling the Nasdaq into the green.

The benchmark S&P 500 opened marginally higher, while the Dow Jones was down 0.1pc.

02:16 PM BST

Sellers slash asking prices as mortgage crisis hits the housing market

ICYMI – Property sellers are being forced to slash their asking prices in droves as the housing market struggles under the weight of surging borrowing costs.

Melissa Lawford reports:

A third of all homes for sale in the fourth week of June were listed with discounts on their asking prices – up from 18pc in the same week a year earlier and even higher than during the Covid crisis, according to property website Rightmove. It came as separate data revealed that retail insolvencies had surged almost 60pc to the highest level for a decade as rising borrowing costs inflict a toll on the struggling high street. The jump in house price cuts corresponds directly with a doubling of mortgage rates, with the average two-year fix rising from 3.25pc in June 2022 to 6.39pc on Friday, according to Moneyfacts. This means that the monthly cost of a typical £200,000 loan has risen by £362 in the past year. Over the course of a two-year fix, this total extra cost amounts to nearly £9,000.

Read the full story here

01:39 PM BST

Thames Water bonds edge higher as fears subside

Bonds of Thames Water have climbed higher today as investors bet a sell-off driven by fears the utility giant would be nationalised have gone too far.

Notes issued by Thames Water’s holding company unit that are due to mature in three years gained about 7p on the pound to 62, according Bloomberg data.

Meanwhile, debt due in 2027 that was sold by the operating company rose 0.6p to around 91 per pound.

The rebound comes as traders try to gauge the potential losses involved in holding the riskiest portions of the company’s debt.

The bonds tumbled last week as concern mounted over the company’s heavy debt pile after it was revealed that Thames Water is in talks with government officials over contingency plans, including a temporary nationalisation.

01:20 PM BST

Unilever named war sponsor by Ukrainian government

Unilever Dove Russia Ukraine

Unilever, the food giant that prides itself on its “social purpose”, has been named “an international sponsor of war” by the Ukrainian government.

Hannah Boland has the story:

The company, which owns Marmite, Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Dove, was accused by Ukrainian veterans of “contributing hundreds of millions in tax revenues to a state which is killing civilians”. The consumer goods giant said last year it would review its operations in Russia in the wake of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the company – known for taking ethical stances – has continued to sell food and hygiene products in the country, with executives from the company saying earlier this year that “exiting is not straightforward”. It came as Unilever’s new chief executive Hein Schumacher began his first day in the post.

Read the full story here

01:00 PM BST

Nasdaq futures rise after record Tesla deliveries

The Nasdaq looks set to open higher this afternoon, fuelled by gains for Tesla after it announced a record quarter for electric vehicle deliveries.

Tesla rose 6.6pc in pre-market trading after its quarterly deliveries surged to a record high thanks to price cuts.

That helped drive a 0.2pc rise on the tech-heavy Nasdaq before markets opened. Futures tracking the benchmark S&P 500 were flat, while the Dow Jones slipped 0.1pc.

12:46 PM BST

Supermarkets accused of driving up petrol prices by 6p a litre

Here’s more on the bombshell CMA decision out today from my colleague Hannah Boland:

Petrol prices are 6p higher than they should be because of weakening competition between supermarkets after they took on heavy debts and buyouts, the monopolies watchdog has said. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) fined Asda £60,000 after claiming it had been lowering prices at the pump at a slower pace than the fall in wholesale prices. The 6p increase more than completely offsets a 5p cut to fuel duty introduced by the Treasury in 2022, which is costing taxpayers £2.4bn a year. In its report, the CMA said drivers buying petrol and diesel at supermarkets in 2022 paid around 6p per litre more than they would have done otherwise, because of the Big Four supermarkets increasing their profit margins. Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Competition at the pump is not working as well as it should be and something needs to change swiftly to address this.”

Read Hannah’s full story here

petrol and diesel prices

12:12 PM BST

Vietnam bans Barbie film over disputed China map

Barbie Margot Robbie

Vietnam has reportedly banned the film Barbie from domestic distribution due to a scene that shows a map of the disputed South China Sea.

The film contains an “illegal image” of China’s disputed nine-dash line, according to local media reports.

The pink-soaked picture, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was expected to air in Vietnamese cinemas from July 21.

Vietnam last year banned Tom Holland blockbuster Uncharted for the same reason.

China claims more than 80pc of the South China Sea and backs up its claim with a 1947 map that shows vague dashes – the nine-dash line – looping down to a point about 1,100 miles south of its Hainan island.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan claim parts of the same maritime area, and have sparred with China over which claims are valid.

11:42 AM BST

AA: CMA action is better late than never

The AA has welcomed the CMA’s decision in a lengthy statement. Here’s some of it from Luke Bosdet, the AA’s spokesman on pump prices:

The AA noted this behaviour as far back as 2005 when, following Hurricane Katrina in the August, pump prices shot up 5p a litre in matter of days but a 4p drop in wholesale costs soon after took more than two months to be reflected at the pump. Sadly, it has taken more than 15 years for a government and competition watchdog to recognise this and do something about it. However, action that is better late than never is greatly appreciated by motorists across the UK. The CMA’s recognition of the major pump price differences between communities is hugely significant. Once again, concerns were raised more than a decade ago when MPs complained of pump prices in their towns being 3p higher than in towns just up the road. That 3p difference became a 5p and then an 8p gap, and then a more than 10p-a-litre chasm opened up between many communities since the pandemic, with supermarkets obviously coming into the firing line. However, there was nothing to stop non-supermarket fuel stations seizing the opportunity to undercut those supermarkets, but the majority chose to play along – except for the occasional standout mavericks. Since the pandemic, this has become not just apparent but blindingly obvious – exemplified by supermarkets over the past year charging way more for fuel than many small independents. The price difference of sometimes 10p or more for the same supermarket fuel but in a neighbouring town was so blatant that it has to be asked how the supermarkets ever expected to get away with it.

11:35 AM BST

Asda fined as CMA blames supermarkets for higher fuel prices

Asda fuel competition

The competition watchdog has blamed weaker competition between supermarkets for a surge in fuel prices since 2019.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said increased supermarket fuel margins meant drivers have paid an extra 6p per litre, partly because Asda took a decision to try and achieve higher margins from its petrol forecourts.

The regulator said a new fuel finder scheme would help drivers find the cheapest fuel in their area, adding that it would set up a monitoring body to try to strengthen competition.

It also fined Asda £60,000 for failing to provide relevant information in a timely manner during the year-long investigation.

The CMA added: “There is no evidence to suggest that there has been cartel behaviour taking place and the CMA has no plans to open an enforcement case.”

11:26 AM BST

Russia to cut oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day

Russia will cut oil exports by half a million barrels per day in August as Vladimir Putin tries to push up global oil prices.

Alexander Novak, Russia’s deputy prime minister, said: “Within the efforts to ensure the oil market remains balanced, Russia will voluntarily reduce its oil supply in the month of August by 500,000 barrels per day by cutting its exports by that quantity to global markets.”

Russia, whose exports have stayed strong despite Western sanctions, has already pledged to reduce its output by 500,000bpd to 9.5m bpd from March until the end of the year.

Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, which will extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1m bpd for another month to include August, the state news agency SPA said this morning.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 89 cents to $76.30 a barrel after gaining 0.8pc on Friday.

11:16 AM BST

Bank of England says people of any gender identity can be pregnant

The Bank of England has said that people of any gender identity can be treated as pregnant as it pledged to dedicate a floor of its office to offering gender-neutral lavatories, writes Simon Foy.

The embattled central bank introduced a new “family leave” policy in June 2021 that included the gender-neutral term “birthing parent”, according to its 2022 submission to the charity Stonewall, which campaigns for gay, lesbian and transgender rights. Officials said that this meant “the parent who is/was pregnant with the child but includes persons of any and all gender identities”. The application added that Threadneedle Street’s parental bereavement leave policy “talks about parents without specifying gender”, The Times reported. The views, expressed in its 2022 submission to be included in Stonewall’s list of the 100 top employers which was first reported by The Times, also included a pledge to ensure the seventh floor of its London headquarters offered only gender-neutral lavatories.

Read Simon’s full story here

11:02 AM BST

Goldman Sachs in talks to ditch Apple partnership

Goldman Sachs Apple Pay

Goldman Sachs is said to be considering exiting its partnership with Apple in a move that would end the relationship that helped vault the iPhone maker into the financial world.

The bank is in talks with American Express to take over the Apple credit card and other services that the companies offer together, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Apple, which would need to approve the transfer, is said to be aware of the talks, with have been going on for months.

Apple’s push into the world of finance forms part of a broader push to generate more revenue from services. The tech giant made about 20pc of its sales from that category last year, up from less than 10pc a decade ago.

10:37 AM BST

UK banks accused of 'blatant profiteering'

Dame Angela Eagle, a member of the Treasury Committee, has some choice words for British banks about their savings rates:

In the middle of a cost of living crisis, the high street banks are squeezing higher profits from their loyal savings customers. This blatant profiteering has been shocking, and it’s clear to me this behaviour is miles away from the incoming requirement for firms to treat their customers fairly and with respect.

🖋️ Chair @hbaldwin has written to @BarclaysUK, @HSBC_UK, @LBGplc, @NatWestGroup as well as @TheFCA asking if banks' easy access savings rates are fair to loyal customers.



📩 Read the letters in full here 👇https://t.co/bXun4uKhG6 — Treasury Committee (@CommonsTreasury) July 3, 2023

10:16 AM BST

Germany plans €16.6bn in new borrowing

Germany’s finance minister Christian Lindner is planning net new debt of €16.6bn (£14.3bn) in 2024, including record spending on defence.

The financial plan until 2027 shows new borrowing eventually falling to €15bn, Reuters reports. Finance ministry sources estimate there is still a gap of €14.4bn in the midterm budget plan.

Germany plans to comply with NATO’s 2pc of GDP target for military spending in 2024, with €51.8bn budgeted for defence and €19.2bn in extrabudgetary funds for the armed forces.

10:03 AM BST

Pound beats rest of G10 even as economic unease grows

The pound notched up the best performance of the G10 in the second quarter as the Bank of England kept raising interest rates to battle inflation.

Sterling gained almost 3pc against the dollar over the three-month period, its third straight quarterly rise in the longest run since the middle of 2021.

Against the yen, the worst performer in the second quarter, the pound scored its biggest advance in more than a decade, climbing 12pc as the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy ultra loose.

The pound has been boosted by surging bond yields – a reflection of investors’ expectations that the Bank of England will keep raising rates.

Policymakers surprised the market in June by accelerating its pace of hikes with a half-point increase to 5pc to fight inflation that has exceeded forecasts for four consecutive months.

But the move has raised concerns about economic headwinds as households and businesses come under ever greater pressure.

09:53 AM BST

UK factory downturn deepens despite lower costs

The pace of decline in Britain’s manufacturing sector deepened in June and optimism faded despite weakening cost pressures.

The S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing PMI fell to 46.5 from 47.1 in May – its lowest reading this year and one of the weakest since the 2008-09 financial crisis, though it was revised up from an earlier flash reading of 46.2.

It marked an 11th consecutive month below the 50 threshold for growth, with business surveys and official data pointing to the services sector as the main source of growth in Britain’s economy.

This came despite costs paid by factories for materials and energy falling by the most since February 2016, while prices charged by manufacturers dropped for the first time since April 2016.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Producers are being hit by weak domestic and export market conditions with clients showing a greater reluctance to commit to spending due to market uncertainty, increased competition and elevated costs.”

#UK manufacturers suffer further declines in output, new orders and employment in June as the sector continues to struggle in the face of lackluster demand. The headline #PMI fell to a 6-month low of 46.5 (May: 47.1). Read more: https://t.co/RpYn8htiN1 @cipsnews pic.twitter.com/JrNYV5n7kX — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) July 3, 2023

09:40 AM BST

Tesla deliveries hit record high after price cuts

Tesla deliveries

Tesla delivered a record 466,140 cars worldwide in the second quarter, topping Wall Street estimates.

The figures underscore the impact of boss Elon Musk’s efforts to chase volume by cutting prices. Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 448,350 vehicles.

The deliveries are up 83pc from a year ago and mark the electric vehicle maker’s strongest quarter ever. Tesla also managed to trim the gap between production and deliveries – a figure closely watched by analysts – to 13,560 units in the second quarter.

Price cuts are only one of a number of options available to Tesla, which sells directly to consumers. It has also introduced perks, such as three months of free fast-charging in the US for cars delivered before June 30, to entice buyers.

09:26 AM BST

JD Sports targets Middle East with franchise deal

JD Sports Middle East

JD Sports is to launch dozens of stores in the Middle East in the sportswear brand’s first franchise deal.

The Bury-based retailer told shareholders it will expand into the region through a new partnership with Dubai-based company GMG.

It will open around 50 stores under the JD brand over the next five years, focusing on locations in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Egypt.

The move is part of plans by JD Sports to open between 200 and 300 new stores each year over the next five years.

Regis Schultz, chief executive of JD, said:

Through my own career, I have seen first-hand the massive untapped potential for retailers in the Middle East, and I am certain that GMG - with their expansive retail expertise and a local understanding of the customer - are the best partners for us in the region. We are excited by the opportunity to explore franchise partnerships as an avenue for further store growth in underpenetrated markets, leveraging the global growth phenomenon of athleisure while bringing our proven proposition to more customers worldwide.

09:12 AM BST

Barclays looks to cut ties with Odey hedge fund

Crispin Odey Barclays

Barclays is said to be the latest banking trying to cut ties with Odey Asset Management following sexual misconduct allegations against the hedge fund’s founder.

The lender, which acts as the hedge fund’s corporate bank, is following JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in moving to end its relationship with the investment firm, the Financial Times reports.

OAM is battling to contain the fallout after the FT published a series of allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct against Crispin Odey. He denies the claims.

OAM has already parted ways with Mr Odey and announced plans to rebrand the partnership, which will see his name removed from the company.

But the business is still battling to stay afloat. Last week it announced a restructuring of one of its oldest funds and revealed that one of its star fund managers is in talks to move his portfolio to a rival.

08:58 AM BST

How Russia’s shrinking workforce is wrecking its economy

Putin economy crisis

Vladimir Putin’s problems are mounting. The Russian President is still reeling from this month’s mutiny by mercenary group Wagner. The Kremlin is burning through its rainy day fund to bankroll its invasion of Ukraine, and the country has been forced to sell oil at a discount to the likes of India and China. But another problem is emerging as one of the biggest threats facing the Russian economy. After mass conscription – and an exodus of talented Russians fearful of the war’s impact – there simply aren’t enough workers to fill the jobs available.

Szu Ping Chan reports on Putin’s economic crisis. Read the full story here.

08:42 AM BST

European gas prices rises with heatwave forecast

European natural gas prices are up this morning with a heatwave forecast for parts of the continent later this year.

Benchmark prices rose as much as 7.3pc to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Gas posted its biggest monthly increase in a year in June, with outages in Norway and hot weather in parts of the continent outweighing fuller-than-normal inventories.

It’s another reminder that the energy crisis is far from over after the IEA warned families should prepare for another big jump in bills this winter.

Benchmark Dutch gas prices rose 4.3pc this morning, while the UK equivalent was up 5.3pc.

08:33 AM BST

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 is in the green this morning as higher metal prices helped to boost mining stocks.

The blue-chip index was up 0.2pc in early trading, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 gained 0.3pc.

Industrial miners gained 1.3pc as prices of base metals rose, driven by improved sentiment about China’s economy.

China-exposed banks HSBC and Standard Chartered rose 0.5pc and 1.2pc respectively, while insurer Prudential was up 0.9pc as hopes of more policy support grew after another weak data point and commentary from Chinese officials.

AstraZeneca was among the biggest fallers, losing 4pc despite positive test results for its cancer drug.

08:25 AM BST

IG Group boss steps down for medical leave

The boss of online trading firm IG Group is temporarily stepping down to take medical leave.

June Felix, who took over as chief executive in 2018, told shareholders this morning that she will be away for a “short period”.

Chief financial officer Charlie Rozes will become acting chief executive and take over Ms Felix’s day-to-day responsibilities at the FTSE 250 company.

He will also continue in his current role to provide continuity and so the firm can operate its current strategy.

08:15 AM BST

Oil prices steady after record losing run

Oil was little changed this morning with traders focus on demand challenges and a complex supply outlook heading into the second half of the year.

Brent crude held above $75 a barrel after capping off a run of four quarterly losses last week – the worst run for the global benchmark for more than three decades.

So far this year, prices have dropped around 12pc amid a faltering Chinese recovery, fears of a recession in the US and robust supplies from Russia and Iran.

08:07 AM BST

Tesco names Gerry Murphy as new chairman

Tesco has confirmed Gerry Murphy as its new chairman to replace John Allan, who has stepped down amid allegations of misconduct.

The supermarket giant said Mr Murphy, who will take up the role at the beginning of September, has extensive experience in both executive and non-executive roles.

He is currently chairman of Burberry Group and Tate & Lyle, though he will step down from the latter role. He previously served as chief executive of B&Q owner Kingfisher.

Byron Grote, Tesco’s interim chairman, said:

The Board conducted an extensive search for a new chair and we are delighted that Gerry is joining the board and taking on the chair role. He was the unanimous choice of the board and will bring to our board a record of strong and effective boardroom leadership and a deep understanding of retail and consumer-focused businesses and corporate governance.

Read more on this story here

08:01 AM BST

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has started the week – and the second half of the year – on the front foot this morning.

The blue-chip index opened a touch higher at 7,535 points.

07:50 AM BST

New AstraZeneca cancer drug shows potential

A cancer medication made by AstraZeneca showed a significant improvement on standard chemotherapy following a high-level study.

The British pharmaceutical giant said the drug helped patients with the most common form of lung cancer live longer without worsening compared to standard chemotherapy.

AstraZeneca didn’t say how much longer patients lived overall and the trial is continuing because the data isn’t fully mature yet.

But the results are a positive sign for AstraZeneca, which paid as much as $6bn for the right to develop the medicine with Daiichi Sankyo as part of a bet to revive growth a decade ago by building a pipeline of oncology drugs.

07:44 AM BST

Australian firm sues Twitter for not paying bills

An Australian project management firm has filed a lawsuit against Twitter seeking payments of around AU$1m (£524,000) over alleged non-payment of bills.

Sydney-based Facilitate Corporation filed the suit in a US court claiming breach of contract over the social media company’s failure to pay its invoices for work done in four countries.

It is the latest lawsuit alleging non-payment of bills and rent by Twitter since Elon Musk bought the platform for $44bn last year.

Facilitate said that in 2022 and into early 2023, it installed sensors in Twitter’s offices in London and Dublin, completed an office fit-out in Singapore, and cleared an office in Sydney.

For those works, Twitter owed the company about £203,000, $546,600 and A$61,300 respectively.

07:32 AM BST

Apple forced to cut Vision Pro production targets

Apple Vision Pro

Apple has been forced to cut production targets for its upcoming mixed reality headset in a major setback to the tech giant’s push into AI.

Apple unveiled the $3,500 Vision Pro earlier this month but said it would not go on sale until early next year.

But the company has now been forced to scale back its production targets while plans for a more affordable model have been pushed back, the Financial Times reports.

According to the report, Apple and Chinese manufacturer Luxshare are preparing to make fewer than 400,000 headsets next year, well below internal targets of 1m sales in the first 12 months.

The setback comes after Apple’s valuation surged above $3 trillion at the end of last week – the only company to ever reach that milestone.

07:28 AM BST

Good morning

5 things to start your day

1) Banks told to uphold free speech after accounts blacklisted | Chancellor ‘deeply concerned’ about bans on customers who hold controversial views

2) Breakthrough quantum computer instantly makes calculations that take rivals 47 years | Google claims to have proved its supremacy over conventional machines

3) Michael Gove’s housing agency accused of land banking | Homes England is sitting on enough space to build 279,000 properties, analysis suggests

4) Britain is accelerating towards a petrol ban carmageddon | Looming petrol car ban raises doubts over the nation’s readiness

5) Sellers slash asking prices as mortgage crisis hits the housing market | Retail insolvencies also hit highest in a decade amid surging borrowing costs



What happened overnight

Asian shares grew on Monday as positive momentum from a rally on Wall Street and signs of moderating US inflation underpinned support for global stocks.

Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Monday morning, as traders cheered data showing US inflation cooling further last month, easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.46pc, or 86.12 points, to 19,002.55, the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22pc, or 7.10 points, to 3,209.16 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.28pc, or 5.67 points, to 2,054.90.

Tokyo stocks also opened with gains, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index up 1.30pc, or 431.73 points, at 33,620.77 in early trade. Meanwhile, the broader Topix index rose 1.04pc, or 23.74 points, to 2,312.34.

