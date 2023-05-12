The family behind First Citizens Bank has seen its wealth double to $2.2 billion after buying SVB's assets out of bankruptcy
The family behind First Citizens Bank has seen its fortune soar since buying SVB's assets.
CEO Frank Holding Jr. and his sisters' combined wealth has doubled to $2.2 billion, per Bloomberg.
The Holding family has purchased more than 20 failed banks since 2008.
The family behind First Citizens Bank has seen its wealth double to $2.2 billion since it bought Silicon Valley Bank's assets out of bankruptcy.
First Citizens CEO Frank Holding Jr. and his four sisters - Olivia Holding, Hope Bryant, Carson Brice and Claire Bristow - collectively own about 20% of the Raleigh-based company's stock.
The lender's shares climbed 7.5% to $1,175 on Wednesday after it reported deposits that eclipsed estimates following the SVB deal. The stock-price increase lifted the value of the family's combined stake in the bank's parent company to about $2.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.
First Citizens, founded in 1989, snapped up the assets of collapsed SVB at a steep discount in March. It purchased about $72 billion of SVB's assets at a discount of $16.5 billion, which helped propel First Citizens into the ranks of the 20 largest US banks.
SVB was not First Citizens' first rodeo. The North Carolina-based lender has purchased more than 20 collapsed small banks since the 2008 financial crisis.
Holding and his sisters don't hold a majority stake in First Citizens. But they have exerted influence via a dual-class structure; their Class B shares carry 16 voting rights each.
What's more, Holding spent about $260,000 purchasing First Citizens stock in early March at around $650 a share, per Bloomberg. Now, those shares are worth 81% more.
