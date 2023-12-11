Family breakdown has triggered wealth gap between young and old, says Lord King

Lord King says adolescents are less financially secure than baby boomers - Geoff Pugh

A breakdown in families across Britain has sparked a wealth gap between young and old, Lord King has warned.

The former Bank of England governor said adolescents were less financially secure than baby boomers because the UK has developed the “least stable family structure in Europe”.

He said a rise in family breakdowns and a lack of job opportunities has harmed both young people and wider society.

Speaking at the launch of a report by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Lord King said “stable and secure” families were the foundation of a well-functioning society.

Lord King, 75, said that unlike young people today, he benefited from a “totally free education” and was able to afford to buy a house more easily.

He said: “I belong to the lucky generation. I was fortunate to be born in 1948.

“Totally free education at every stage of my life. No student debt. Got on the housing ladder when it was possible to do so.

“The current younger generation suffers much more. They’ve got social media problems, which have created more mental illness. But a lot of this is linked to the need to belong to a stable and secure family for their own mental well-being.”

Referring to analysis published by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) that shows 23pc of British families are headed by a single parent, compared with an EU average of 13pc, Lord King warned that governments could not simply spend their way out of the problem.

He said that issues linked to mental health, crime and addiction, which were exacerbated by the pandemic, will take “20 years or more to resolve”.

The IFS study showed 44pc of children born at the turn of the millennium will not have lived with both biological parents throughout their childhoods, compared with 21pc for children born in 1970.

Lord King said: “It’s factors like crime, or lack of secure employment opportunities, that will undermine the ability of people to create stable and secure families.

“It’s pretty extraordinary that almost one in two children today will not grow up in a family with two biological parents.

“We have the least stable family structure in Europe. We should worry about that.”

He added: “Money is important, it matters. But it’s not the only thing. And if we at the centre (CSJ) somehow think that designing a method of giving money out is going to solve the problem. We’re wrong.

“It’s a question of creating an environment which includes secure employment opportunities [and] respect for people who do jobs that may not earn a high salary, but are vital to our society.”

