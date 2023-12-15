Family Dollar: 8 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy for Less Than $5

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Still need a few more small gifts to fill up everyone’s stockings? Swing by your local Family Dollar for stocking stuffers sure to please everyone on your list while fitting in your holiday budget.

See: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Learn More: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Unlike other dollar store chains, prices do vary at Family Dollar. You’ll want to check each price tag carefully as well as availability at your local store to make sure the item is in stock. If you’re looking for the best buys for under $5, check out these must-have stocking stuffers.

©Family Dollar

Mattel Hot Wheels Cars

Priced at just $1.25 each, Family Dollar shoppers will want to stock up on buying Hot Wheels for their favorite toy car enthusiasts. Choose from a wide variety and add a few to stockings for hours of racing fun.

View: 7 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

More: Stock Up Now on These 11 Costco Items for Winter

Sponsored: The Results Are In: Is your bank one of the best of the year?

©Family Dollar

L.A. Colors Holographic Lip Gloss in Diamond Lite

Gift your teen a tube of sparkly L.A. Colors Holographic Lip Gloss. Each tube is just $2.00 and comes in Diamond Lite, a shimmering shade which can be worn on its own or paired with their favorite matte lipstick color.

Discover: 10 Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

©Family Dollar

Gold Bond Healing Hydrating Cream with Aloe

At just a dollar a tube, Gold Bond Healing and Hydrating Hand Cream is the perfect stocking stuffer companion for anyone’s daily skincare routine. This cream contains seven moisturizers and three vitamins to keep skin hydrated and healthy all throughout the dry winter months.

©Family Dollar

Scünci Crystal-Look Butterfly Hair Clip

At $4.50 each, these fun and fashionable Scünci Butterfly Hair Clips are just under the $5 mark and are definitely a must-buy for tweens and teens.

These hair clips have 157 five-star reviews on the Family Dollar website with many reviewers praising the strength of the hair clip and how pretty the clips look. Reviewer Jordan6 wrote, “As soon as I wore this out, I got compliments on it!”

Story continues

Find Out: How Much Is Amazon Prime for Seniors?

©Family Dollar

Play-Doh Classic Bright Colors

The kids on your list will love getting Play-Doh as a stocking stuffer!

The Play-Doh Classic Bright Colors includes five containers of Play-Doh for hours of molding and sculpting fun. Shoppers only pay about 70 cents per Play-Doh container.

©Family Dollar

Crayola Glitter Crayons

Add some razzle and dazzle to your artwork with Crayola Glitter Crayons.

These make the perfect stocking stuffers for kids and adults alike who want to channel their inner artist. With eight crayons in each package, Family Dollar shoppers only pay about 13 cents per crayon.

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

©Family Dollar

Life Savers Hard Candy Sweet Storybook

Don’t forget to add candy to those stockings! The Life Savers Hard Candy Sweet Storybook is $3.25 and filled with several rolls of Life Savers in their original flavors.

“I love how you get five different packs of Life Savers and they are different flavors,” a user named Reginar wrote on the Family Dollar website. “The rolls are all wrapped separately and make it easy to save the candy.”

Keep in mind this item is available in stores only and availability may vary by location.

©Family Dollar

Reese’s Miniatures Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups in Plastic Candy Cane

Priced at just $2.25 per package, Family Dollar shoppers can’t pass up Reese’s Miniatures Peanut Butter Cups. The candy comes in a plastic candy cane and can easily fit inside stockings.

This item is available in stores only so check to see if it is available at your local Family Dollar.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Family Dollar: 8 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy for Less Than $5