Family Dollar stores are closing across the US. Here's what we know about the stores in NM

The corporate owners of Family Dollar announced nearly 1,000 impending closures across the U.S. in hopes of improving the company's bottom line.

Dollar Tree Inc. announced the proposed closings in its fourth quarter business report in March, though it remains unknown which states will be impacted. A March 14 USA Today article noted after review of finances Dollar Tree plans to close nearly 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of 2024. Nearly 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores would close over the next several years at the end of each store’s current lease term, read the USA Today story.

“We finished the year strong, with fourth quarter results reflecting positive traffic trends, market share gains, and adjusted margin improvement across both segments,” said Rick Dreiling, chairman and chief executive officer in the news release.

Dollar Tree did not reveal when store closures would begin or what states would be affected by the decision, according to USA Today.

The Family Dollar in Artesia on April 10, 2024.

“During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company(Dollar Tree) announced that it had initiated a comprehensive store portfolio optimization review which involved identifying stores for closure, relocation, or re-bannering based on an evaluation of current market conditions and individual store performance, among other factors,” read the press release.

Will Family Dollar stores in New Mexico close?

“I have not heard anything either way,” said Jeff Campbell, interim executive director of the Carlsbad Department of Development.

“The ultimate strategy for the company is to revamp their product line to include more food and diversity in product offerings,” he said.

Campbell said Carlsbad has two Family Dollar outlets and two Dollar Tree stores.

Family Dollar has two stores in Farmington and Ruidoso. Las Cruces has eight Family Dollar stores and Farmington has one, according to the company’s website.

Las Cruces has five Dollar Tree outlets, Farmington has three, Alamogordo has two and Ruidoso has one, read Dollar Tree’s website.

Campbell said dollar stores fill a niche in all communities across New Mexico, including Carlsbad.

The Dollar Tree in Artesia on April 10, 2024.

“For Carlsbad, since we have seen faster growth than many other places, dollar stores fill the gaps where large grocery/department stores have not reached. Also, they have very low overhead when opening and operating a store, so the profits are much higher. In looking at smaller municipalities and counties, you will see a larger concentration of dollar stores than in larger cities,” he said.

Campbell said dollar stores see places like Carlsbad as opportunity centers to make money.

“All of those dollars add up to big profits,” he added.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar stores in 2015.

