Family Entertainment Centre Market: 36% of Growth to Originate from North America, Arcade Studios Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The family entertainment center market estimates a market value of USD 21.05 billion from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 12.29%. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for family entertainment centers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The rise in the number of family entertainment centers, owing to an increase in the number of teen and adult customers who are shifting from video games toward collectible action strategy and war-based arcade gaming will facilitate the family entertainment center market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Family Entertainment Center Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Family Entertainment Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the family entertainment center market by Application (Arcade studios, Physical play activities, Skill/Competition games, and AR and VR gaming zones) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment

The FECs market share growth by the arcade studios segment will be significant for revenue generation

The innovations have changed gaming from 2D gameplay on a screen, which only requires gamers to use their hands, to VR, in which the gamer can experience the virtual world of gaming. To enhance the customer experience, the vendors have developed games where gamers can stand up and move around naturally instead of playing games on a screen using gaming peripherals. For instance, in March 2022, the Amusement Expo International (AEI) convention in Las Vegas introduced a VR laser tech arcade game that has one platform, and players can move around and play. Such factors will drive market growth in the coming years.

Family Entertainment Center Market: Major Driver

The key factor driving the global family entertainment center industry growth is the expansion of AEI.

AEI is sponsored by the leading professional organization AAMA and AMOA. Amusement Expos help businesses and consumers to learn about new arcade games which they later prefer purchasing or playing. According to AEI visitor research, 70% of AEI attendees control the buying decisions in their companies. Over the past decade, AEI has continued to expand and delivered bottom-line benefits to a constantly evolving marketplace.

Family Entertainment Center Market: Major Trend

The rising integration of VR in games is one of the key family entertainment center market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

The main goal of VR is to stimulate the user's physical presence in a virtual environment. For instance, VR 360 dinosaur attack car arcade game 3D shooter was launched in 2021. Similarly, in 2021, Sega Corporation introduced a VR agent, which is an action game where players travel around several scenes as an agent sniper and eliminate terrorists with a pistol, shotgun, and machine gun. Moreover, Ultra Moto VR is another VR-based game by UNIS Technology Ltd. The convention had a discussion on the most successful chain of VR arcades in the world and a better understanding of operational issues to increase sales and profit from VR games. Such factors are expected to increase the adoption of VR-based games in the coming years.

Family Entertainment Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ameream LLC, Bowlmor AMF, CEC Entertainment LLC, Cinergy Entertainment Group, Citymax Hotels Pvt. Ltd., Dave and Busters Inc., KidZania Operations SarL, Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC, Main Event Entertainment Inc., Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., MOA Entertainment Company LLC, Mr. Gattis Pizza LLC, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Inc., Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Ten Entertainment Group plc, The Walt Disney Co., and Timezone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

