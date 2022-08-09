U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.50
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,823.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,190.75
    +7.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.90
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.95
    -0.81 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0215
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.52
    +0.37 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9690
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,850.88
    +67.21 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.27
    +14.40 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.21
    +0.84 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Family Entertainment Centre Market: 36% of Growth to Originate from North America, Arcade Studios Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The family entertainment center market estimates a market value of USD 21.05 billion from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of  12.29%. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for family entertainment centers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The rise in the number of family entertainment centers, owing to an increase in the number of teen and adult customers who are shifting from video games toward collectible action strategy and war-based arcade gaming will facilitate the family entertainment center market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Family Entertainment Center Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Family Entertainment Center Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

 

To know more about the regional segment - Download a Free Sample Report

Family Entertainment Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the family entertainment center market by Application (Arcade studios, Physical play activities, Skill/Competition games, and AR and VR gaming zones) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment

  • The FECs market share growth by the arcade studios segment will be significant for revenue generation

  • The innovations have changed gaming from 2D gameplay on a screen, which only requires gamers to use their hands, to VR, in which the gamer can experience the virtual world of gaming. To enhance the customer experience, the vendors have developed games where gamers can stand up and move around naturally instead of playing games on a screen using gaming peripherals. For instance, in March 2022, the Amusement Expo International (AEI) convention in Las Vegas introduced a VR laser tech arcade game that has one platform, and players can move around and play. Such factors will drive market growth in the coming years.

To know about the market contribution of each segment -Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Family Entertainment Center Market: Major Driver

  • The key factor driving the global family entertainment center industry growth is the expansion of AEI.

  • AEI is sponsored by the leading professional organization AAMA and AMOA. Amusement Expos help businesses and consumers to learn about new arcade games which they later prefer purchasing or playing. According to AEI visitor research, 70% of AEI attendees control the buying decisions in their companies. Over the past decade, AEI has continued to expand and delivered bottom-line benefits to a constantly evolving marketplace.

Family Entertainment Center Market: Major Trend

  • The rising integration of VR in games is one of the key family entertainment center market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

  • The main goal of VR is to stimulate the user's physical presence in a virtual environment. For instance, VR 360 dinosaur attack car arcade game 3D shooter was launched in 2021. Similarly, in 2021, Sega Corporation introduced a VR agent, which is an action game where players travel around several scenes as an agent sniper and eliminate terrorists with a pistol, shotgun, and machine gun. Moreover, Ultra Moto VR is another VR-based game by UNIS Technology Ltd. The convention had a discussion on the most successful chain of VR arcades in the world and a better understanding of operational issues to increase sales and profit from VR games. Such factors are expected to increase the adoption of VR-based games in the coming years.

To know about the other trends & drivers along with market challenges - Request a Free Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Family Entertainment Center Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Family Entertainment Center Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The amusement park market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% and the market share will increase to USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026.

  • The bowling center's market share is expected to increase by USD 2.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%.

Family Entertainment Center Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 21.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.56

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ameream LLC, Bowlmor AMF, CEC Entertainment LLC, Cinergy Entertainment Group, Citymax Hotels Pvt. Ltd., Dave and Busters Inc., KidZania Operations SarL, Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC, Main Event Entertainment Inc., Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., MOA Entertainment Company LLC, Mr. Gattis Pizza LLC, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Inc., Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Ten Entertainment Group plc, The Walt Disney Co., and Timezone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Arcade studios - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Physical play activities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Skill/Competition games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 AR and VR gaming zones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bowlmor AMF

  • 10.4 CEC Entertainment LLC

  • 10.5 Cinergy Entertainment Group

  • 10.6 Dave and Busters Inc.

  • 10.7 Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd.

  • 10.8 Scene 75 Entertainment Centers

  • 10.9 SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Inc.

  • 10.10 Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Walt Disney Co.

  • 10.12 Timezone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-entertainment-centre-market-36-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-arcade-studios-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301601429.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla's July sales of Chinese-made vehicles slide due to factory line upgrades

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla sold 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles in July, nearly two-thirds less than a month earlier as a scheduled upgrade to its factory lines in Shanghai disrupted production. The U.S. carmaker exported 19,756 Model 3s and Model Ys from China last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)said. In June, it sold 78,906 vehicles and exported 968.

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • Snap plans to lay off employees- The Verge

    The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. Snap declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The development comes as technology companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms cut jobs and slow hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, red-hot inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • How High Can U.S. Shale Production Climb?

    While the EIA has forecast a rise in U.S. production of roughly 800 boepd by the end of next year, a deep dive into the data suggests that is very ambitious

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries Will Resume in ‘Coming Days,’ FAA Says

    Boeing’ s 787 Dreamliners will soon take to the skies again after being grounded for more than a year now that the aircraft manufacturer has secured the final go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration. “Boeing (ticker: BA ) has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards,” the FAA said in a statement on Monday. Boeing stopped delivering the 787 jets more than a year ago after quality problems were found in manufacturing.

  • China Orders Surprise Audit of $3 Trillion Trust Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, paving the way for a potential overhaul of a key shadow banking sector where losses on property loans are mounting.Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapIn an unscheduled move, the

  • Solar Firm Sunrun Continues to Run on the Upside

    Shares of Sunrun have been rallying sharply in recent weeks after building a base pattern since January. Prices gapped higher in late July and have remained strong. Let's check further. In this daily bar chart of RUN, below, we can see how prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line and above the bottoming 200-day moving average line.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech

    IBM has accused a Swiss tech start-up of using a British front company to steal and copy its trade secrets.

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Top Stocks for August 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries and has operations in the U.S. and Central Europe.

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • 3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    Whether the stock market is near an all-time high or in a bear market, no one wants to pay more for a share of a company than it is worth. A dirt cheap dividend stock could be a company that is being valued at less than its historical metrics indicate. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three industry-leading businesses that are all cheap stocks based on historical valuations.

  • CEO reveals why Franchise Group wanted to buy Kohl's

    At the start of July, Kohl’s leaders said the negotiations were over, and Kohl’s would remain an independent business.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.