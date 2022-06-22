U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

Family-Friendly Attractions in Stockton Summer 2022

·4 min read

Family-Friendly Arts and Entertainment, Food and Drink

STOCKTON, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Stockton is a travel destination that combines culture, rich history, shopping, and global culinary delights. With an abundance of summer activities and restaurants, visitors will experience an action-packed summer in Stockton with family.

Visit Stockton Logo
Visit Stockton Logo

Arts & Entertainment

  • Pixie Woods enchanted forest is now open for the 2022 season. From Jun. 2Jul. 31 Th – Sun, and Aug. - Oct. Sat - Sun, the park will be open Thursday through Sunday. The amusement park will be open for children of all ages to attend. Adults must accompany children to the park.

  • Children's Museum of Stockton is open for the summer. It provides an educational experience for young visitors and features hand-on, play-based exhibits.

  • Limitless Axes and Ales is open for visitors to experience and welcomes all ages 10 and up to participate. It offers a unique activity for friends, coworkers, date nights, reunions and more. Minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a waiver signed.

  • H2O Excursions is a family-owned and operated business that offers watersport rentals on the San Joaquin Delta. It currently offers charter cruises, pontoon boat rentals, kayak rentals, jet skis, hydro bike rentals and towable inner tube rentals.

  • Concerts In the Park is a free concert series happening in Victory Park every Wednesday now through mid-August. Visitors can enjoy an evening with good company, a picnic, and live music.

  • StocktonCon will be back for its annual celebration Aug. 13 – 14, 2022, at the Stockton Arena. Visitors can enjoy a star-studded event with cosplay costume contests, gaming tournaments, panels, exhibitors, vendors, and more.

  • Stockton Brew Fest will take place Sept. 10, 2022, at Stockton's Weber Point Event Center. The 21+ event will include unlimited tastings of local and regional craft beers and ciders, live music, games, giveaways, along with artist and food vendors. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Stockton Sports Foundation.

Food & Drink

  • Al Fresco Dining can be found at various restaurants throughout Stockton. Restaurant's include Midtown Creperie and Café, Garlic Brothers Restaurant and Bar, Squeeze Burger & Brew, and more.

  • David's Pizza – Qual Lakes Drive is a new family-owned restaurant that offers hand tossed pizzas topped with the freshest ingredients. Visitors can choose from a menu of signature pizzas, ice cold beer, or delicious appetizers.

  • Dream Ice Cream Parlor, a delicious ice cream shop that offers an array of unique flavors, invites visitors to stop by and enjoy flavors such as Cookies-N-Cream, Rocky Road, and more. More information on ice cream shops in Stockton can be found at visitstockton.org/blog.

  • Ibiza Lounge & Tapas, located on Miracle Mile, invites visitors to enjoy an evening of tasty tapas and a wide selection of wine and cocktails. It features a full bar, outdoor dining, and happy hour deals.

  • Lao, Der!, a new locally owned and operated family restaurant that serves authentic Lao cuisine and flavors, is now open. Visitors can enjoy dishes like Imperial Rolls, Fried Pork Ribs, Crispy Prawns, and more.

  • Lovotti Pizza Pub, a new locally owned and operated American restaurant, is brought to you from the owner of Lovotti Inc. It serves burgers, pizza, tacos, and beer. This family-friendly restaurant encourages visitors to play a game of darts or enjoy a song on the jukebox while enjoying delicious food.

  • Pho Island is a new Vietnamese restaurant on Miracle Mile that serves authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Visitors can choose from meals with eggs, pork, beef, chicken, vegetables and seafood. Pho Island welcomes all looking for a great date night or evening out with friends.

For more information about Visit Stockton, including lodging, dining, wine tastings, shopping and things to do, visit visitstockton.org.

About Visit Stockton

Visit Stockton is the official destination marketing organization for Stockton, California, promoting meetings, events, and travel. Founded in 1979 as a 501(c)6 non-profit trade organization, its mission is dedicated to enhancing the region's Quality of Life by collaboratively leading the promotion of its richly diverse community and advocating for initiatives that will enhance the city's Quality of Place. Visit Stockton is funded in partnership with local hotel properties through the Stockton Tourism Business Improvement District. More information can be found at visitstockton.org.

Media Contact: 
Augustine Agency 
PR@augustineagency.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-friendly-attractions-in-stockton-summer-2022-301572374.html

SOURCE Visit Stockton

