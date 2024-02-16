Family Home & Farm store coming to former Giant Eagle space in Summit Towne Centre

The former Giant Eagle space in the Summit Towne Centre will soon be filled.

Roses Discount Store, part of a 400-store chain based in North Carolina, moved into the eastern portion of the former grocery store in November of 2022.

Now, preparations are being made for a new tenant to occupy the remaining 27,000 square feet of space.

The former Giant Eagle in Summit Township's Summit Towne Centre is shown recently as renovations are made to provide space for Family Farm & Home, which is expected to open a new store this spring. The space has been empty since 2017.

What's coming to the space?

The space will be the new home of Family Home & Farm, a Michigan-based chain that operates 70 farm-focused stores in five states, including one in Vernon Township, near Meadville.

The family-owned retailer, which opened its first store in 2002, features products in a range of categories, including tools, hardware, automotive, pet, work and casual clothing, footwear, farm supplies, horse and livestock feed, bird food, lawn and garden, and alternative heating.

The tables have turned: Erie, Pa., offered as an example that's worth following

Tammy Cass, zoning administrator for Summit Township, said that Baldwin Brothers Inc., which owns the shopping center, obtained a building permit for the project in October. The cost of renovations has been estimated at $500,000, she said.

A building permit for a new Family Farm & Home store is shown in the window of the former Giant Eagle in Summit Township.

Cass said she understands the new tenant hopes to open this spring.

History of the site

Summit Township Supervisor Jack Lee, who is director of land development for the township, said he was pleased that a tenant had been found.

"You hate to see an empty building sit for too long. They can become blighted," he said. "We have been pretty fortunate in Summit."

More: Bianchi Honda has launched multi-million-dollar construction project. When will it be done?

Giant Eagle, which opened in Summit Towne Centre in 1995, closed its doors in 2017 when the Pittsburgh-based grocery chain consolidated that store and one on West 26th Street into a new location in Millcreek Marketplace on Interchange Road.

Baldwin Brothers did not return a call seeking comment.

Contact Jim Martin at jmartin@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Family Home & Farm is coming to Summit Township PA