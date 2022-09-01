Family-owned ABC Fine Wine & Spirits offers Pappy Van Winkle raffle to celebrate new Durbin Creek Crossing, St. Johns store

Raffle gives winning guests rare opportunity to buy hard-to-find bourbons at ABC

ST. JOHNS, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, announced its newest Jacksonville-area store will open in the Durbin Creek Crossing shopping center Friday, Sept. 2. The store is located at 259 Harper Lane in St. Johns.

The new location will also host an opening weekend celebration on Saturday, Sept. 3 with free wine and spirits sampling, 10% off all products from ABC's exclusive Sourced & Certified™ Collection and a rare Pappy Van Winkle raffle. The raffle is for the chance to purchase a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle (10 Year, 12 Year or 15 Year) or William Larue Weller at ABC's regular retail price.

These bourbons typically require ABC Vault access and are not regularly available because they are highly allocated around the country.

The raffle starts Sept. 2 and continues through Sept. 30 when the winners will be randomly selected and notified via phone or email. It is limited to two entries per person 21+. Purchase is not required to enter. Raffle winners may purchase a bottle that is remaining from the four when contacted. Entries and purchase must occur at this new Durbin Creek Crossing, St. Johns ABC location only. Participants can ask a team member about how to enter once inside the store.

"We're thrilled to open this location and be a part of the community," said ABC Fine Wine & Spirits CEO Charles Bailes III. "We hope our new neighbors will come to enjoy free samples, participate in the raffle and get to know our great service."

This new 9,200-square-foot store features wine and spirits experts, thousands of popular wine & spirit brands and exclusive labels, a walk-in cigar humidor and a walk-in beer cooler. Guests who are new to ABC can quickly sign up for ABC Access loyalty rewards like $10 off every $100 wine purchase, $5 coupons, free bottles and Vault access for hard-to-find bottles like the ones in the raffle.

ABC has been serving Florida residents and visitors since 1936 and offers in-store services from sampling areas, a concierge service for large events and online shopping with curbside pickup or delivery through abcfws.com. ABC has 125 locations in Florida, which typically carry more than 10,000 different wines, spirits, beers, cigars and accessories. Each location is staffed with a knowledgeable, passionate team to help guests find what they are looking for and discover new favorites.

The new store will open its doors on Friday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. Store hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

